Haypp Group AB: Year-end report 2025: Accelerating topline signals strong momentum into 2026; Haypp in pole position to leverage continued nicotine pouch growth in the US and Europe

Press release 13 February 2026

October - December 2025

Net sales increased by 15 per cent to a new quarterly high of SEK 1,052.2mn (915.2). In constant currency, net sales increased by 19 per cent.

28 per cent volume growth in the nicotine pouch category during the quarter.

The gross margin amounted to 17.4 per cent (17.1).

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 57.3mn (56.7), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.4 per cent (6.2).

Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 31.4mn (36.4), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 3.0 per cent (4.0).

Operating profit totalled SEK 4.0mn (26.3), including items affecting comparability of SEK -17.5mn (-0.1).

Profit/loss for the quarter amounted to SEK -1.0mn (15.2).

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK -0.03 (0.51).

Number of orders increased to 1,337 thousand (1,217) with an average order value of SEK 697 (689).

Active consumers were 630 thousand (571) during the quarter.



"Haypp Group's accelerating topline performance in the fourth quarter which carried into the new year - particularly in the US and UK -combined with sustained investment in the foundations for future growth positions us for a strong 2026. In the final quarter of 2025, this momentum was re?ected in over SEK1bn in net sales generated from the highest number of active consumers in the Group's history, including a material increase in new consumers in the quarter", noted Haypp Group's CEO Gavin O'Dowd.

The full Q4 report is attached to this press release and is available on the company's website: hayppgroup.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/

Haypp Group will hold a webcast conference call in English at 09:00 CET today. Haypp Group will be represented by President and CEO Gavin O'Dowd and CFO Peter Deli, who will present the Q4 report and answer questions.

To access the 09:00 CET webcast:

https://events.inderes.com/haypp-group/q4-report-2025



To participate in the 09:00 CET teleconference:

https://events.inderes.com/haypp-group/q4-report-2025/dial-in

Haypp Group will hold a second webcast conference call in English at 16:00 CET to facilitate US investor access.

To access the 10:00 Eastern / 16:00 CET webcast:

https://events.inderes.com/haypp-group/q4-report-2025-2



To participate in the 10:00 Eastern / 16:00 CET teleconference:

https://events.inderes.com/haypp-group/q4-report-2025-2/dial-in

For more information contact:

Markus Lindblad

Head of External Affairs

+46(0)708153983

markus.lindblad@hayppgroup.com

Erik Bloomquist, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

+44(0)7525421916

erik.bloomquist@hayppgroup.com

FNCA Sweden AB

Certified Advisor

Haypp in brief

Haypp Group is leading the global shift from smoking to reduced risk alternatives. With roots in the pioneering smoke-free alternative markets of Scandinavia, Haypp uses its regulatory expertise and e-commerce leadership to bring compelling value to over 1.1 million consumers. Operating through eleven distinct e-commerce brands, the Group is active in six countries in Europe and the USA. Haypp Group's e-commerce sites include: Snusbolaget.se and Northerner.com.



This information is information that Haypp Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-13 07:45 CET.

