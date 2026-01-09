Anzeige
WKN: A3C9TC | ISIN: SE0016829469 | Ticker-Symbol: 8QG0
Frankfurt
09.01.26 | 08:05
12,580 Euro
+0,48 % +0,060
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAYPP GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAYPP GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2026 07:45 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Haypp Group AB: Haypp Group intensifies growth efforts in US and UK - announces Jonas Kolehmainen as the new COO

Haypp Group sees significant growth opportunities in US and UK over the short and long-term. To best exploit these opportunities, Haypp Group is intensifying its efforts and implementing changes to its Senior Management in these markets.

Jonas Kolehmainen will assume the role as Haypp Groups new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Jonas Kolehmainen, previously Chief Supply Chain Officer (CSCO), joined Haypp Group in March 2024 and has over 10 years of experience in retail logistics from Apoteket and Granngården. He has served as Chief Logistics Officer at Sportamore, as well as held senior leadership roles including Director of Field Sales at DHL Freight Sweden and CEO of PostNord TPL.

"I am honoured to take on the role as the new COO at Haypp Group. Our priority is to intensify our focus on the US and UK markets with the ambition that they will constitute an increasingly larger part of the group over time. I look forward to carrying out that achievement together with the team and to deliver on our growth ambitions", says Jonas Kolehmainen, Haypp Group's new COO.

The current COO, Svante Andersson will transition from his role and become President of the UK business.

"Svante Andersson, who joined Haypp Group in 2017 as CFO, has extensive experience across the organisation and business as well as market understanding. Svante is well positioned to lead the execution locally and to capture the significant opportunities in the UK market over time", says Haypp Group's CEO Gavin O'Dowd.

The UK represents Haypp Group's strongest growth opportunity in Europe. The market outlook is supported by new legislation expected to be finalised this or next year.

Furthermore, Haypp Group expects significant market developments in the US in 2026, supported by strong product traction and an evolving regulatory environment. To support the next phase of growth, Gabriel De Prado, current Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at Haypp Group, will also assume the role as President of the US business. Peter Grafström, will work alongside Gabriel as Senior Vice President Partnership and Growth Opportunities. He will lead the partnerships team, while also supporting selected growth initiatives, including evaluating expansion opportunities.

The changes will be implemented with immediate effect.

For more information and contact
Head of External Affairs:
markus.lindblad@hayppgroup.com

Erik Bloomquist
+44(0)7525421916
Certified Advisor

Haypp in brief

Haypp Group is leading the global shift from smoking to reduced risk alternatives. With roots in the pioneering smoke-free alternative markets of Scandinavia, Haypp uses its regulatory expertise and e-commerce leadership to bring compelling value to over 1.1 million consumers. Operating through eleven distinct e-commerce brands, the Group is active in six countries in Europe and the USA. Haypp Group's e-commerce sites include: Snusbolaget.se and Northerner.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
