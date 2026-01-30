Haypp Group AB: Haypp Group's subsidiary Snusbolaget Norden AB has its license to sell tobacco in Sweden revoked - Administrative Court of Appeal upholds revocation

The Administrative Court of Appeal in Stockholm has today delivered its judgement in the case between Snusbolaget Norden AB, a subsidiary of Haypp Group, and the City of Stockholm's Licensing Unit concerning the license to sell tobacco products, including traditional snus, in Sweden. The court has upheld the Licensing Unit's decision to revoke Snusbolaget Norden AB's license. Haypp Group is reviewing the decision and intends to appeal to the Supreme Administrative Court.

In September 2024, the Licensing Unit within the Social Welfare Department of the City of Stockholm decided to revoke Snusbolaget Norden AB's license to sell tobacco products. Haypp Group appealed the decision to the Administrative Court in Stockholm, which in June 2025 allowed the company to retain its license but issued a warning. That ruling was appealed to the Administrative Court of Appeal, which has now delivered its judgment.

"We strongly disagree with the court's decision and are analysing the judgment in detail. Haypp Group remains committed to responsible sales and robust age verification, including BankID at purchase and delivery options that enable age checks at the point of delivery", says Markus Lindblad, Head of Legal and External Affairs.

After a preliminary analysis of the decision, we do not expect any material financial or operational impact on our Swedish operations. Haypp Group has three weeks to review the judgment and decide whether to appeal the decision to the Supreme Administrative Court.

Haypp Group has been transitioning towards tobacco-free nicotine products since 2018. Today Snusbolaget Norden AB accounts for less than 1 per cent of Haypp Group's total net sales.

For more information and contact

Head of External Affairs:

markus.lindblad@hayppgroup.com

Erik Bloomquist

+44(0)7525421916

Certified Advisor