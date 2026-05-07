Haypp Group AB: Interim report Q1: 24% topline growth in constant currency with sustained gross margin

January - March 2026

Net sales increased by 20 per cent to a new quarterly high of SEK 1,104.0mn (923.2), with constant currency growth of 24 per cent.

40 per cent nicotine pouch category volume growth during the quarter.

The gross margin amounted to 18.6 per cent (18.5).

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 52.0mn (68.1), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.7 per cent (7.4).

Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 27.2mn (47.7), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 2.5 per cent (5.2).

Operating profit totalled SEK 14.0mn (37.8), including items affecting comparability of SEK -3.4mn (0.0).

Profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 4.5mn (30.4).

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 0.15 (1.01).

Number of orders increased to 1,413 thousand (1,185) with an average order value of SEK 691 (702).

Active consumers were 652 thousand (553) during the quarter.

"Haypp Group's strong growth trajectory in late 2025 continued into the first quarter of 2026, with accelerating topline growth, gross profit growth in line with sales, a stable gross margin and record-high consumer engagement, which highlights the strength of our value proposition. With over SEK 1.1bn in quarterly net sales, a gross margin of 18.6 per cent and a new high of 652 thousand active consumers, we continue to scale in key markets while investing in the foundations for future growth. We remain fully confident in our long-term ability to expand margins in line with our 2028 targets", noted Haypp Group's CEO Gavin O'Dowd.

The full Q1 report is attached to this press release and is available on the company's website: hayppgroup.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/

Haypp Group will hold a webcast of its conference call in English at 09:00 CEST today. Haypp Group will be represented by President and CEO Gavin O'Dowd and CFO Peter Deli, who will present the interim report and answer questions.

Link to access the webcast:

https://events.inderes.com/haypp-group/q1-report-2026

Link to access the teleconference:

https://events.inderes.com/haypp-group/q1-report-2026/dial-in

For more information and contact:

Markus Lindblad

Head of External Affairs

+46 (0) 708153983

markus.lindblad@hayppgroup.com



Erik Bloomquist, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0) 768856483

erik.bloomquist@hayppgroup.com



FNCA Sweden AB

Certified Advisor

Haypp in brief

Haypp Group is the leading e-commerce retailer selling reduced-risk nicotine products, primarily nicotine pouches. The company is at the intersection of two trends, the rapid transition toward lower risk nicotine and the shift to online purchases. With roots in the pioneering smoke-free alternative markets of Scandinavia, Haypp uses its regulatory expertise and e-commerce leadership to bring compelling value to over 1.1 million consumers. Operating through eleven distinct e-commerce brands, the Group is active in six countries in Europe and the USA. Haypp Group's e-commerce sites include: Nettotobak.com and Nicokick.com.



This information is information that Haypp Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-07 07:45 CEST.

Image Attachments

Haypp Group 2026 Report Q1 IMG EN