Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der PEA-Countdown: Wie 2026 zum Neubewertungsjahr von Alaska Energy Metals wird
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9TC | ISIN: SE0016829469 | Ticker-Symbol: 8QG0
Frankfurt
07.05.26 | 08:10
11,640 Euro
+2,65 % +0,300
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAYPP GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAYPP GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 07:45 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Haypp Group AB: Interim report Q1: 24% topline growth in constant currency with sustained gross margin

January - March 2026

  • Net sales increased by 20 per cent to a new quarterly high of SEK 1,104.0mn (923.2), with constant currency growth of 24 per cent.
  • 40 per cent nicotine pouch category volume growth during the quarter.
  • The gross margin amounted to 18.6 per cent (18.5).
  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 52.0mn (68.1), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.7 per cent (7.4).
  • Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 27.2mn (47.7), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 2.5 per cent (5.2).
  • Operating profit totalled SEK 14.0mn (37.8), including items affecting comparability of SEK -3.4mn (0.0).
  • Profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 4.5mn (30.4).
  • Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 0.15 (1.01).
  • Number of orders increased to 1,413 thousand (1,185) with an average order value of SEK 691 (702).
  • Active consumers were 652 thousand (553) during the quarter.

"Haypp Group's strong growth trajectory in late 2025 continued into the first quarter of 2026, with accelerating topline growth, gross profit growth in line with sales, a stable gross margin and record-high consumer engagement, which highlights the strength of our value proposition. With over SEK 1.1bn in quarterly net sales, a gross margin of 18.6 per cent and a new high of 652 thousand active consumers, we continue to scale in key markets while investing in the foundations for future growth. We remain fully confident in our long-term ability to expand margins in line with our 2028 targets", noted Haypp Group's CEO Gavin O'Dowd.

The full Q1 report is attached to this press release and is available on the company's website: hayppgroup.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/

Haypp Group will hold a webcast of its conference call in English at 09:00 CEST today. Haypp Group will be represented by President and CEO Gavin O'Dowd and CFO Peter Deli, who will present the interim report and answer questions.

Link to access the webcast:
https://events.inderes.com/haypp-group/q1-report-2026

Link to access the teleconference:
https://events.inderes.com/haypp-group/q1-report-2026/dial-in

For more information and contact:
Markus Lindblad
Head of External Affairs
+46 (0) 708153983
markus.lindblad@hayppgroup.com

Erik Bloomquist, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0) 768856483
erik.bloomquist@hayppgroup.com

FNCA Sweden AB
Certified Advisor

Haypp in brief

Haypp Group is the leading e-commerce retailer selling reduced-risk nicotine products, primarily nicotine pouches. The company is at the intersection of two trends, the rapid transition toward lower risk nicotine and the shift to online purchases. With roots in the pioneering smoke-free alternative markets of Scandinavia, Haypp uses its regulatory expertise and e-commerce leadership to bring compelling value to over 1.1 million consumers. Operating through eleven distinct e-commerce brands, the Group is active in six countries in Europe and the USA. Haypp Group's e-commerce sites include: Nettotobak.com and Nicokick.com.

This information is information that Haypp Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-07 07:45 CEST.

Image Attachments

Haypp Group 2026 Report Q1 IMG EN

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.