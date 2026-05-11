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WKN: A3C9TC | ISIN: SE0016829469 | Ticker-Symbol: 8QG0
Frankfurt
08.05.26 | 08:03
11,320 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAYPP GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAYPP GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2026 07:45 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Haypp Group AB: Haypp Group Well Positioned as FDA Enforcement Guidance Accelerates U.S. Nicotine Product Availability

FDA's updated Enforcement Guidance issued on May 8 marks an important step toward improved regulatory oversight and continued maturation of the U.S. nicotine product market. The updated guidance is expected to significantly increase product availability across both online and offline channels.

As the global leader in online nicotine pouch sales, Haypp Group believes the evolving regulatory framework will favour established, compliance-driven operators with strong operational and regulatory capabilities.

"With our leading market position, strong consumer reach and experience operating across complex regulatory environments, we believe Haypp Group is well positioned to meet growing consumer demand as product availability and innovation continue to expand across the U.S. market", says Gabriel De Prado, President US business.

Haypp Group expects to selectively onboard new products based on consumer insights, supported by the Group's technology-driven age verification systems and high product standards, while continuing to adapt its offering to evolving state-level regulatory requirements across the U.S. market.

Further information on FDA's updated guidance is available here.

For more information and contact:

Markus Lindblad
Head of External Affairs
+46 (0) 708153983
markus.lindblad@hayppgroup.com

Erik Bloomquist, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0) 768856483
erik.bloomquist@hayppgroup.com

FNCA Sweden AB
Certified Advisor

Haypp in brief

Haypp Group is the leading e-commerce retailer selling reduced-risk nicotine products, primarily nicotine pouches. The company is at the intersection of two trends, the rapid transition toward lower risk nicotine and the shift to online purchases. With roots in the pioneering smoke-free alternative markets of Scandinavia, Haypp uses its regulatory expertise and e-commerce leadership to bring compelling value to over 1.1 million consumers. Operating through eleven distinct e-commerce brands, the Group is active in six countries in Europe and the USA. Haypp Group's e-commerce sites include: Nettotobak.com and Nicokick.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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