GINSMS, Inc.: GINSMS Announces Semi-Annual Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / GINSMS Inc. (TSXV:GOK) (the "Corporation") has announced its semi-annual financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

On June 30, 2026 the Corporation terminated its Messaging Service business consistent with the change in strategic direction that the Corporation announced on June 17, 2026. Management has made the difficult decision to exit the Messaging Service business in order to improve the Corporation's profitability. This decision reflects the Corporation's commitment to its ongoing portfolio transformation and the resulting alignment of its business to more profitable growth vectors in its Software and Product Service business. By concentrating on the Software Products and Services business segment, the Corporation aims to improve long-term business performance and create value for its shareholders.

The complete semi-annual financial results for GINSMS are available at www.sedarplus.com. The semi-annual highlights include:

Revenue of $661,520 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 as compared of $702,949 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025.

Gross Profit of $244,371 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 as compared to gross profit of $234,126 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025.

Operating expenses and finance costs of $575,562 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 decreased from $582,356 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025.

Net loss of $331,191 for six-month period ended June 30, 2026 as compared to a net loss of $348,360 for six-month period ended June 30, 2025.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026

Selected Profit and Loss Information

Financial Highlights Six-month period ended June 30,

2026

(Unaudited)

$ Six-month period ended June 30,

2025

(Unaudited)

$ Revenues $ A2P Messaging Service (discontinued operations) 121,412 137,275 Software Products & Services (continuing operations) 540,107 565,674 661,519 702,949 Cost of sales $ A2P Messaging Service (discontinued operations) 89,922 113,918 Software Products & Services (continuing operations) 327,227 354,905 417,149 468,823 Gross profit $ A2P Messaging Service (discontinued operations) 31,490 23,357 Software Products & Services (continuing operations) 212,880 210,769 244,370 234,126 Gross margin % A2P Messaging Service (discontinued operations) 25.9 % 17.0 % Software Products & Services (continuing operations) 39.4 % 37.3 % 36.9 % 33.3 % From continuing and discontinued operations Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ Adjusted EBITDA margin (305,102

(46.1 )

)% (302,922

(43.1 )

)% Net (loss)/profit $ Net (loss)/profit margin (331,191

(50.1 )

)% (348,360

(49.6 )

)% From continuing operations Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ Adjusted EBITDA margin (246,911

(45.7 )

)% (260,246

(46.0 )

)% Net (loss)/profit $ Net (loss)/profit margin (270,850

(50.1 )

)% (302,544

(53.5 )

)%

Financial Highlights Six-month

period ended

June 30,

2026

(Unaudited)

$ Six-month

period ended

June 30, 2025

(Unaudited)

$ From continuing and discontinued operations Net loss per share $ Basic and Diluted (in Canadian cents) (0.177 ) (0.186 ) From continuing operations Net loss per share $ Basic and Diluted (in Canadian cents) (0.145 ) (0.162 )

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards. Adjusted EBITDA is related to cash earnings and is defined for these purposes as earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortization (in both cost of sales and general and administration expenses), interest expenses, and also excludes certain non-recurring or non-cash expenditure and income. This non-IFRS measure is not recognized under IFRS Accounting Standards and accordingly, shareholders are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. The non-IFRS measure presented is unlikely to be comparable to similar measure presented by other issuers. The Corporation believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Corporation can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayment and fund future growth initiatives.

About GINSMS

Certain information included in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "could", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. These statements are not historical facts, but reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management regarding future results and events. Particularly, these forward-looking statements are based on management's estimate of future events based on technological advances relating to the Corporation's services, current market conditions and past experiences of management in relation to how certain contracts will affect revenues. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to dependence on major customers, system failures, delays and other problems, increasing competition, security and privacy breaches, dependence on third-party software and equipment, adequacy of network reliance, network diversity and backup systems, loss of significant information, insurance coverage, capacity limits, rapid technology changes, market acceptance, decline in volume of attractions, retention of key members of the management team, success of expansion into Chinese and other Asian markets, credit risk, consolidation of existing customers, dependence on required licenses, economy and politics in countries where the Corporation operates, conflicts of interest and residency of directors and officers. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Corporation cannot assure the reader that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as may be required by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information, please contact:

GINSMS Inc.

Joel Chin, CEO

Tel: +65-6441-1029

Email: investor.relations@ginsms.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: GINSMS, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/ginsms-announces-semi-annual-financial-results-for-the-six-months-ended-june-30-1206397