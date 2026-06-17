GINSMS, Inc.: GINSMS Announces Exit from A2P Messages Service

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / GINSMS Inc. (TSXV:GOK) (the "Corporation" or "GINSMS") today announced its decision to exit the A2P Messaging Service ("A2P") business.

The Corporation will end its service on June 30, 2026. During the transition, the Corporation will work closely with its customers and will provide continued A2P service and support.

"For some time now, the A2P business has been declining and profit margin in this sector have been affected by new entrants. GINSMS' board has made the difficult decision to exit the A2P business in order to improve the Corporation's profitability, said the Corporation's Chief Executive Officer, Joel Chin. "We would like to thank our customers and all of the GINSMS team members who have supported the A2P business for the last 13 years."

This decision reflects GINSMS' commitment to its ongoing portfolio transformation and the resulting alignment of its business to more profitable growth vectors in its software service business. By concentrating on the Software Products and Services business segment, GINSMS aims to improve long-term business performance and create value for its shareholders.

GINSMS intends to reduce impact on team members due to this business decision through redeployment opportunities into existing open positions within the software service business of the Corporation.

About GINSMS

GINSMS is a mobile technology and services company that solely focus on Software Products and Services. Following its decision to exit A2P Messaging Service, GINSMS will continue to focus on: (i) provision of support and maintenance services to customers that have purchased its products and solutions; and (ii) outsourcing technical resources to customers for the purpose of software development based on a time and material basis.

GINSMS has offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia. Its head office is located at 700-9th Avenue S.W., Suite 300, Calgary, Alberta T2P 3V4.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding product support, areas of growth and profitability, and workforce redeployment. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to GINSMS' annual MD&A for a description of such risks and uncertainties. The Annual MD&A contains and identifies important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. Although GINSMS believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, GINSMS cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, or achievements. GINSMS is under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results.

For further information, please contact:

GINSMS Inc.

Joel Chin, CEO

Tel: +65-6441-1029

Email: investor.relations@ginsms.com

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SOURCE: GINSMS, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/ginsms-announces-exit-from-a2p-messages-service-1178449