GINSMS, Inc.: GINSMS Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / GINSMS Inc. (TSXV:GOK) ("GINSMS" or the "Corporation") has announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.
This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 - 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Quarterly Reporting Exemption"). GINSMS does not intend to file an interim financial report and related MD&A in reliance on the Quarterly Reporting Exemption for this first quarter ended March 31, 2026.
The financial information for this first quarter contained in this press release is disclosed to allow GINSMS' ultimate holding company, Beat Holdings Limited ("BHL"), a public company in Japan, to use certain of GINSMS' financial information in the preparation of BHL's financial statements and announcements.
The Corporation's financial information for the three months ended March 31, 2026, is prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. All amounts are expressed in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.
Highlights include:
Revenue of $345,898 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, as compared of $345,893 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025.
Gross Profit of $130,101 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, as compared to gross profit of $105,982 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025.
Operating expenses and finance costs of $440,833 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, increased from $403,107 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025.
Net loss of $310,732 for three-month period ended March 31, 2026 as compared to a net loss of $297,125 for three-month period ended March 31, 2025.
Selected Profit and Loss Information
Financial Highlights
Three-month period ended March 31,
2026
(Unaudited)
Three-month period ended March 31,
2025 (Unaudited)
Twelve-month period ended December 31,
2025
(Audited)
Twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024
(Audited)
Revenues $
A2P Messaging Service
63,766
73,365
263,721
715,934
Software Products & Services
282,132
272,528
1,194,269
1,790,173
345,898
345,893
1,457,990
2,506,107
Cost of sales $
A2P Messaging Service
42,484
66,482
198,084
344,322
Software Products & Services
173,313
173,429
721,938
1,006,829
215,797
239,911
920,022
1,351,151
Gross profit $
A2P Messaging Service
21,282
6,883
65,637
371,612
Software Products & Services
108,819
99,099
472,331
783,344
130,101
105,982
537,968
1,154,956
Gross margin %
A2P Messaging Service
33.4
%
9.4
%
24.9
%
51.9
%
Software Products & Services
38.6
%
36.4
%
39.5
%
43.8
%
37.6
%
30.6
%
36.9
%
46.1
%
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $
(297,331
)
(273,498
)
(512,553
)
188,6617.5
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
(86.0)
%
(79.1)
%
(35.2)
%
7.5
%
Net (loss)/profit $
(310,732
)
(297,125
)
(596,278
)
21,4850.9
Net (loss)/profit margin
(89.8)
%
(85.9)
%
(40.9)
%
0.9
%
Net (loss)/earnings per share $
(0.166
)
(0.158
)
(0.317
)
0.012
Basic and Diluted
(in Canadian cents)
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards. Adjusted EBITDA is related to cash earnings and is defined for these purposes as earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortisation (in both cost of sales and general and administration expenses), interest expenses and also excludes certain non-recurring or non-cash expenditure and income. This non-IFRS measure is not recognised under IFRS Accounting Standards and accordingly, shareholders are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. The non-IFRS measure presented is unlikely to be comparable to similar measure presented by other issuers. The Corporation believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Corporation can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayment and fund future growth initiatives.
Cost of Sales
Three-month period ended March 31,
2026
(Unaudited)
Three-month period ended March 31,
2025 (Unaudited)
Twelve-month period ended December 31,
2025
(Audited)
Twelve-month period ended December 31,
2024
(Audited)
Depreciation
- Property, plant and equipment
1,271
9,560
30,447
44,891
Salaries and wages
168,531
159,956
658,533
906,724
Subcontractor costs
38,804
63,342
199,519
367,611
Others
7,191
7,053
31,523
31,925
215,797
239,911
920,022
1,351,151
Operating Expenses and Finance Costs
Three-month period ended March 31,
2026
(Unaudited)
Three-month period ended March 31,
2025 (Unaudited)
Twelve-month period ended December 31,
2025
(Audited)
Twelve-month period ended December 31,
2024
(Audited)
Salaries and wages
140,771
161,794
432,223
377,658
Directors' fees
10,000
10,000
40,000
40,000
Professional fees
86,343
85,541
287,029
301,269
Foreign currency exchange loss/(gain)
118,028
34,171
(66,515
)
3,913
Other general & administrative expenses
55,411
57,914
231,768
254,414
Allowance for doubtful debts
5,899
-
24,000
33,932
Research & development costs
12,251
39,620
121,871
69,184
Depreciation
- Property, plant and equipment
164
364
1,432
778
- Right-of-use assets
11,474
12,318
47,539
46,250
Property, plant and equipment write off
-
-
10,592
-
Interest expenses on lease liabilities
492
1,385
4,122
3,607
440,833
403,107
1,134,061
1,131,005
Selected Balance Sheet Information
The figures reported below are based on the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.
March 31,
2026
(Unaudited)
$
December 31,
2025
(Audited)
$
Current Assets
Accounts receivable
567,830
578,804
Deposits and prepayments
42,294
39,875
Current tax assets
-
-
Bank and cash balances
90,803
156,385
700,927
775,064
Non-Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment
7,039
8,481
Right-of-use assets
19,134
31,355
TOTAL ASSETS
727,100
814,900
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
823,059
815,278
Advances from related parties
1,198,879
1,091,163
Loans from related parties
1,471,453
1,458,077
Promissory note payable
580,000
580,000
Lease liabilities
12,194
24,761
TOTAL LIABILITIES
4,085,585
3,969,279
Equity
Share capital
15,148,160
15,148,160
Deficit
(18,795,016
)
(18,484,945
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
307,600
200,274
Total deficiency attributable to equity shareholders of the Corporation
(3,339,256
)
(3,136,511
)
Non-controlling interests
(19,229
)
(17,868
)
TOTAL DEFICIENCY
(3,358,485
)
(3,154,379
)
TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY
727,100
814,900
Total assets of GINSMS including bank and cash balances, accounts receivable, deposits and prepayments, current tax assets, property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets as at March 31, 2026 amounted to $727,100 compared to $814,900 as at December 31, 2025. Bank and cash balances amounted to $90,803 as at March 31, 2026, a decrease of 41.9% compared to $156,385 as at December 31, 2025. The decrease was mainly due to more net cash outflow from operating activities, and less net cash inflow from financing activities during the period.
About GINSMS
GINSMS is a mobile technology and services company with a diversified focus on Application-to-Person (A2P) Messaging Services and Software Products and Services.
A2P Messaging Service
Through its cloud-based platform, GINSMS enables the delivery of SMS messages to mobile subscribers across more than 200 mobile operators worldwide. While this business has provided global connectivity, GINSMS faces sustained competitive pressures and uncertain profitability.
Software Products and Services
GINSMS designs, develops, and distributes innovative software solutions for mobile operators and enterprises. With more than 100 successful deployments worldwide, the company has established a proven track record in delivering scalable and reliable technologies. Leveraging cost-efficient development hubs in Indonesia and Malaysia, GINSMS continues to expand its customer base and strengthen its position in the enterprise solutions market.
Global
Headquartered in Asia, GINSMS maintains offices in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Indonesia, providing regional expertise and supporting cross-border technology deployments.
For further information, please contact:
GINSMS Inc.
Joel Chin, CEO
Tel: +65-6441-1029
Email: investor.relations@ginsms.com
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
SOURCE: GINSMS, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/ginsms-announces-financial-results-for-the-three-months-ended-march-31-2026-1166084