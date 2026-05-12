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WKN: A2H9MY | ISIN: CA37611E1025 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2026 23:02 Uhr
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GINSMS, Inc.: GINSMS Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / GINSMS Inc. (TSXV:GOK) ("GINSMS" or the "Corporation") has announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 - 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Quarterly Reporting Exemption"). GINSMS does not intend to file an interim financial report and related MD&A in reliance on the Quarterly Reporting Exemption for this first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The financial information for this first quarter contained in this press release is disclosed to allow GINSMS' ultimate holding company, Beat Holdings Limited ("BHL"), a public company in Japan, to use certain of GINSMS' financial information in the preparation of BHL's financial statements and announcements.

The Corporation's financial information for the three months ended March 31, 2026, is prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. All amounts are expressed in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Highlights include:

  • Revenue of $345,898 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, as compared of $345,893 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025.

  • Gross Profit of $130,101 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, as compared to gross profit of $105,982 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025.

  • Operating expenses and finance costs of $440,833 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, increased from $403,107 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025.

  • Net loss of $310,732 for three-month period ended March 31, 2026 as compared to a net loss of $297,125 for three-month period ended March 31, 2025.

Selected Profit and Loss Information

Financial Highlights

Three-month period ended March 31,
2026
(Unaudited)

Three-month period ended March 31,
2025 (Unaudited)

Twelve-month period ended December 31,
2025
(Audited)

Twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024
(Audited)

Revenues $

A2P Messaging Service

63,766

73,365

263,721

715,934

Software Products & Services

282,132

272,528

1,194,269

1,790,173

345,898

345,893

1,457,990

2,506,107

Cost of sales $

A2P Messaging Service

42,484

66,482

198,084

344,322

Software Products & Services

173,313

173,429

721,938

1,006,829

215,797

239,911

920,022

1,351,151

Gross profit $

A2P Messaging Service

21,282

6,883

65,637

371,612

Software Products & Services

108,819

99,099

472,331

783,344

130,101

105,982

537,968

1,154,956

Gross margin %

A2P Messaging Service

33.4

%

9.4

%

24.9

%

51.9

%

Software Products & Services

38.6

%

36.4

%

39.5

%

43.8

%

37.6

%

30.6

%

36.9

%

46.1

%

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $

(297,331

)

(273,498

)

(512,553

)

188,6617.5

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

(86.0)

%

(79.1)

%

(35.2)

%

7.5

%

Net (loss)/profit $

(310,732

)

(297,125

)

(596,278

)

21,4850.9

Net (loss)/profit margin

(89.8)

%

(85.9)

%

(40.9)

%

0.9

%

Net (loss)/earnings per share $

(0.166

)

(0.158

)

(0.317

)

0.012

Basic and Diluted
(in Canadian cents)

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards. Adjusted EBITDA is related to cash earnings and is defined for these purposes as earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortisation (in both cost of sales and general and administration expenses), interest expenses and also excludes certain non-recurring or non-cash expenditure and income. This non-IFRS measure is not recognised under IFRS Accounting Standards and accordingly, shareholders are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. The non-IFRS measure presented is unlikely to be comparable to similar measure presented by other issuers. The Corporation believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Corporation can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayment and fund future growth initiatives.

Cost of Sales


Three-month period ended March 31,
2026
(Unaudited)

Three-month period ended March 31,
2025 (Unaudited)

Twelve-month period ended December 31,
2025
(Audited)

Twelve-month period ended December 31,
2024
(Audited)






Depreciation
- Property, plant and equipment

1,271

9,560

30,447

44,891

Salaries and wages

168,531

159,956

658,533

906,724

Subcontractor costs

38,804

63,342

199,519

367,611

Others

7,191

7,053

31,523

31,925


215,797

239,911

920,022

1,351,151

Operating Expenses and Finance Costs


Three-month period ended March 31,
2026
(Unaudited)

Three-month period ended March 31,
2025 (Unaudited)

Twelve-month period ended December 31,
2025
(Audited)

Twelve-month period ended December 31,
2024
(Audited)






Salaries and wages

140,771

161,794

432,223

377,658

Directors' fees

10,000

10,000

40,000

40,000

Professional fees

86,343

85,541

287,029

301,269

Foreign currency exchange loss/(gain)

118,028

34,171

(66,515

)

3,913

Other general & administrative expenses

55,411

57,914

231,768

254,414

Allowance for doubtful debts

5,899

-

24,000

33,932

Research & development costs

12,251

39,620

121,871

69,184

Depreciation

- Property, plant and equipment

164

364

1,432

778

- Right-of-use assets

11,474

12,318

47,539

46,250

Property, plant and equipment write off

-

-

10,592

-

Interest expenses on lease liabilities

492

1,385

4,122

3,607


440,833

403,107

1,134,061

1,131,005

Selected Balance Sheet Information

The figures reported below are based on the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.


March 31,
2026
(Unaudited)
$

December 31,
2025
(Audited)
$

Current Assets



Accounts receivable

567,830

578,804

Deposits and prepayments

42,294

39,875

Current tax assets

-

-

Bank and cash balances

90,803

156,385


700,927

775,064

Non-Current Assets

Property, plant and equipment

7,039

8,481

Right-of-use assets

19,134

31,355

TOTAL ASSETS

727,100

814,900


Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

823,059

815,278

Advances from related parties

1,198,879

1,091,163

Loans from related parties

1,471,453

1,458,077

Promissory note payable

580,000

580,000

Lease liabilities

12,194

24,761

TOTAL LIABILITIES

4,085,585

3,969,279


Equity

Share capital

15,148,160

15,148,160

Deficit

(18,795,016

)

(18,484,945

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

307,600

200,274

Total deficiency attributable to equity shareholders of the Corporation

(3,339,256

)

(3,136,511

)

Non-controlling interests

(19,229

)

(17,868

)

TOTAL DEFICIENCY

(3,358,485

)

(3,154,379

)


TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY

727,100

814,900


Total assets of GINSMS including bank and cash balances, accounts receivable, deposits and prepayments, current tax assets, property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets as at March 31, 2026 amounted to $727,100 compared to $814,900 as at December 31, 2025. Bank and cash balances amounted to $90,803 as at March 31, 2026, a decrease of 41.9% compared to $156,385 as at December 31, 2025. The decrease was mainly due to more net cash outflow from operating activities, and less net cash inflow from financing activities during the period.

About GINSMS

GINSMS is a mobile technology and services company with a diversified focus on Application-to-Person (A2P) Messaging Services and Software Products and Services.

A2P Messaging Service

Through its cloud-based platform, GINSMS enables the delivery of SMS messages to mobile subscribers across more than 200 mobile operators worldwide. While this business has provided global connectivity, GINSMS faces sustained competitive pressures and uncertain profitability.

Software Products and Services

GINSMS designs, develops, and distributes innovative software solutions for mobile operators and enterprises. With more than 100 successful deployments worldwide, the company has established a proven track record in delivering scalable and reliable technologies. Leveraging cost-efficient development hubs in Indonesia and Malaysia, GINSMS continues to expand its customer base and strengthen its position in the enterprise solutions market.

Global
Headquartered in Asia, GINSMS maintains offices in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Indonesia, providing regional expertise and supporting cross-border technology deployments.

For further information, please contact:

GINSMS Inc.
Joel Chin, CEO
Tel: +65-6441-1029
Email: investor.relations@ginsms.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: GINSMS, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/ginsms-announces-financial-results-for-the-three-months-ended-march-31-2026-1166084

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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