GINSMS, Inc.: GINSMS Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / GINSMS Inc. (TSXV:GOK) (the "Corporation") has announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The complete financial results for GINSMS are available at www.sedarplus.com. Highlights include:

Revenue of $356,128 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025 as compared of $520,779 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024.

Gross Profit of $135,994 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025 as compared to gross profit of $231,056 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024.

Operating expenses and finance costs of $303,727 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025 increased from $184,141 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024.

Net loss of $167,788 for three-month period ended September 30, 2025 as compared to a net profit of $40,948 for three-month period ended September 30, 2024.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

Selected Profit and Loss Information

Financial Highlights Three-month

period ended

September 30,

2025

(Unaudited)

$ Three-month

period ended

September 30,

2024

(Unaudited)

$ Nine-month

period ended

September 30,

2025

(Unaudited)

$ Nine-month

period ended

September 30,

2024

(Unaudited)

$ Revenues $ A2P Messaging Service 55,194 198,849 192,469 623,057 Software Products & Services 300,934 321,930 866,608 1,423,217 356,128 520,779 1,059,077 2,046,274 Cost of sales $ A2P Messaging Service 35,709 84,536 149,627 285,805 Software Products & Services 184,425 205,187 539,330 799,570 220,134 289,723 688,957 1,085,375 Gross profit $ A2P Messaging Service 19,485 114,313 42,842 337,252 Software Products & Services 116,509 116,743 327,278 623,647 135,994 231,056 370,120 960,899 Gross margin % A2P Messaging Service 35.3 % 57.5 % 22.3 % 54.1 % Software Products & Services 38.7 % 36.3 % 37.8 % 43.8 % 38.2 % 44.4 % 34.9 % 47.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ Adjusted EBITDA margin (148,368

(41.7 )

)% 70,601

13.6

% (451,290

(42.6 )

)% 318,651

15.6

% Net (loss)/profit $ Net (loss)/profit margin (167,788

(47.1 )

)% 40,948

7.9

% (516,148

(48.7 )

)% 246,026

12.0

%

Basic and Diluted (in Canadian cents) Net (loss)/earnings per share $ (0.089 ) 0.022 (0.275 ) 0.131

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards. Adjusted EBITDA is related to cash earnings and is defined for these purposes as earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortization (in both cost of sales and general and administration expenses), interest expenses, and also excludes certain non-recurring or non-cash expenditure and income. This non-IFRS measure is not recognized under IFRS Accounting Standards and accordingly, shareholders are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. The non-IFRS measure presented is unlikely to be comparable to similar measure presented by other issuers. The Corporation believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Corporation can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayment and fund future growth initiatives.

About GINSMS

Certain information included in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "could", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. These statements are not historical facts, but reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management regarding future results and events. Particularly, these forward-looking statements are based on management's estimate of future events based on technological advances relating to the Corporation's services, current market conditions and past experiences of management in relation to how certain contracts will affect revenues. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to dependence on major customers, system failures, delays and other problems, increasing competition, security and privacy breaches, dependence on third-party software and equipment, adequacy of network reliance, network diversity and backup systems, loss of significant information, insurance coverage, capacity limits, rapid technology changes, market acceptance, decline in volume of attractions, retention of key members of the management team, success of expansion into Chinese and other Asian markets, credit risk, consolidation of existing customers, dependence on required licenses, economy and politics in countries where the Corporation operates, conflicts of interest and residency of directors and officers. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Corporation cannot assure the reader that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as may be required by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information, please contact:

GINSMS Inc.

Joel Chin, CEO

Tel: +65-6441-1029

Email: investor.relations@ginsms.com

