GINSMS, Inc.: GINSMS Announces Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and Provides Financial Forecasts for Year 2026

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / GINSMS Inc. (TSXV:GOK) ("GINSMS" or the "Corporation") has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.
The annual audited financial statements of the Corporation for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 are currently under audit and in the process of preparation. As required under Canadian securities law regulations, the Corporation will be disclosing and filing on SEDAR its annual audited financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") within 120 days after the end of its year end of December 31, 2025.
This financial disclosure was done in advance of the filing of the audited financial statements of the Corporation to allow GINSMS' ultimate holding company, Beat Holdings Limited ("BHL"), a public company in Japan, to use certain of GINSMS' financial information in the preparation of BHL's financial statements and announcements.
The Corporation's financial information for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 is prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. All amounts are expressed in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.
Highlights include:
Revenue of $1,457,990 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025 as compared to revenue of $2,506,107 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024.
Revenue of $398,913 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 as compared to revenue of $459,833 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024.
Gross Profit of $537,968 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025 as compared to gross profit of $1,154,956 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024.
Gross Profit of $167,848 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 as compared to gross profit of $194,057 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024.
Operating expenses and finance costs of $1,134,061 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025 increased from $1,131,005 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024.
Operating expenses and finance costs of $247,978 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 decreased from $418,574 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024.
Net loss of $596,278 for twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025 as compared to a net profit of $21,485 for twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024.
Net loss of $80,130 for three-month period ended December 31, 2025 as compared to a net loss of $224,541 for three-month period ended December 31, 2024.
Selected Profit and Loss Information
Financial Highlights
Three-month period ended December 31,
2025
(Unaudited)
Three-month period ended December 31,
2024
(Unaudited)
Twelve-month period ended December 31,
2025
(Unaudited)
Twelve-month period ended December 31,
2024
(Audited)
Revenues $
A2P Messaging Service
71,252
92,877
263,721
715,934
Software Products & Services
327,661
366,956
1,194,269
1,790,173
398,913
459,833
1,457,990
2,506,107
Cost of sales $
A2P Messaging Service
48,457
58,517
198,084
344,322
Software Products & Services
182,608
207,259
721,938
1,006,829
231,065
265,776
920,022
1,351,151
Gross profit $
A2P Messaging Service
22,795
34,360
65,637
371,612
Software Products & Services
145,053
159,697
472,331
783,344
167,848
194,057
537,968
1,154,956
Gross margin %
A2P Messaging Service
32.0
%
37.0
%
24.9
%
51.9
%
Software Products & Services
44.3
%
43.5
%
39.5
%
43.8
%
42.1
%
42.2
%
36.9
%
46.1
%
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $
(61,263
)
(129,990
)
(512,553
)
188,661
Adjusted EBITDA margin
(15.4
)%
(28.3
)%
(35.2
)%
7.5
%
Net (loss)/profit $
(80,130
)
(224,541
)
(596,278
)
21,485
Net (loss)/profit margin
(20.1
)%
(48.8
)%
(40.9
)%
0.9
%
Net (loss)/earnings per share $
Basic and Diluted
(in Canadian cents)
(0.042
)
(0.119
)
(0.317
)
0.012
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards. Adjusted EBITDA is related to cash earnings and is defined for these purposes as earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortisation (in both cost of sales and general and administration expenses), interest expenses and also excludes certain non-recurring or non-cash expenditure and income. This non-IFRS measure is not recognised under IFRS Accounting Standards and accordingly, shareholders are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. The non-IFRS measure presented is unlikely to be comparable to similar measure presented by other issuers. The Corporation believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Corporation can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayment and fund future growth initiatives.
Cost of Sales
Three-month
Three-month
Twelve-month
Twelve-month
Depreciation
- Property, plant and equipment
6,044
11,243
30,447
44,891
Salaries and wages
167,143
186,670
658,533
906,724
Subcontractor costs
49,975
60,257
199,519
367,611
Others
7,903
7,606
31,523
31,925
231,065
265,776
920,022
1,351,151
Operating Expenses and Finance Costs
Three-month
Three-month
Twelve-month
Twelve-month
Salaries and wages
226,513
130,414
432,223
377,658
Directors' fees
10,000
10,000
40,000
40,000
Professional fees
54,693
69,928
287,029
301,269
Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss
(160,690
)
44,998
(66,515
)
3,913
Other general & administrative expenses
48,452
46,018
231,768
254,414
Allowance for doubtful debts
24,000
33,932
24,000
33,932
Research & development costs
21,595
69,184
121,871
69,184
Depreciation
- Property, plant and equipment
357
265
1,432
778
- Right-of-use assets
11,757
12,273
47,539
46,250
Property, plant and equipment write off
10,592
-
10,592
-
Interest expenses on lease liabilities
709
1,562
4,122
3,607
247,978
418,574
1,134,061
1,131,005
Selected Balance Sheet Information
The figures reported below are based on the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.
December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
$
December 31, 2024
(Audited)
$
Current Assets
Accounts receivable
578,804
671,730
Deposits and prepayments
39,875
68,360
Current tax assets
-
156
Bank and cash balances
156,385
191,903
775,064
932,149
Non-Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment
8,481
48,375
Right-of-use assets
31,355
81,912
TOTAL ASSETS
814,900
1,062,436
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
815,278
719,374
Advances from related parties
1,091,163
780,755
Loans from related parties
1,458,077
1,453,662
Promissory note payable
580,000
580,000
Lease liabilities
24,761
49,116
3,969,279
3,582,907
Non-Current Liabilities
Lease liabilities
-
25,874
TOTAL LIABILITIES
3,969,279
3,608,781
Equity
Share capital
15,148,160
15,148,160
Deficit
(18,484,945
)
(17,891,667
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
200,274
212,655
Total deficiency attributable to equity shareholders of the Corporation
(3,136,511
)
(2,530,852
)
Non-controlling interests
(17,868
)
(15,493
)
TOTAL DEFICIENCY
(3,154,379
)
(2,546,345
)
TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY
814,900
1,062,436
Total assets of GINSMS including bank and cash balances, accounts receivable, deposits and prepayments, current tax assets, property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets as at December 31, 2025 amounted to $814,900 compared to $1,062,436 as at December 31, 2024. Bank and cash balances amounted to $156,385 as at December 31, 2025, an decrease of 18.5% compared to $191,903 as at December 31, 2024. The decrease was mainly due to more net cash outflow from operating activities offset with net cash inflow from financing activities during the year.
Selected Liquidity and Capital Resources Information
Financial Highlights
Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2025
(Unaudited)
$
Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2024
(Unaudited)
$
Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2025
(Unaudited)
$
Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2024
(Audited)
$
Cash, beginning of period/year
62,858
240,595
191,903
239,824
Operating activities
Net (loss)/profit before tax
(80,132
)
(224,517
)
(596,093
)
23,951
Interest expenses
709
1,562
4,122
3,607
Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss
(184,490
)
44,998
(90,315
)
3,913
Allowance for doubtful debts
24,000
33,932
24,000
33,932
Property, plant and equipment write off
10,592
-
10,592
-
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
6,406
11,508
31,879
45,669
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
11,757
12,273
47,539
46,250
Changes in working capital items
142,867
30,447
198,511
(400,792
)
Interest expenses on lease liabilities
(709
)
(1,562
)
(4,122
)
(3,607
)
Income tax paid
-
(57
)
(35
)
(6,180
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(69,000
)
(91,416
)
(373,922
)
(253,257
)
Financing activities
Advances from related parties
144,966
134,207
328,748
406,621
Repayment of advances from related parties
-
(77,654
)
(3,205
)
(151,184
)
Principal elements of lease payments
(12,063
)
(11,770
)
(47,510
)
(47,504
)
Net cash generated from financing activities
132,903
44,783
278,033
207,933
Investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(983
)
(1,814
)
(3,613
)
(10,730
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(983
)
(1,814
)
(3,613
)
(10,730
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
held in foreign currencies
30,607
(245
)
63,984
8,133
Increase/(decrease) in cash
93,527
(48,692
)
(35,518
)
(47,921
)
Cash, end of period/year
156,385
191,903
156,385
191,903
SEGMENTED INFORMATION
a) Revenue by customers
Twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
Twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2024
(Audited)
% of total
revenue
% of total
revenue
Customer A
630,890
43.3
968,700
38.7
Next five top customers
Customer B
464,583
31.9
444,531
17.7
Customer C
78,713
5.4
52,522
2.1
Customer D
73,148
5.0
207,539
8.3
Customer E
49,680
3.4
87,618
3.5
Customer F
25,652
1.8
24,524
1.0
All other customers
135,324
9.2
720,673
28.7
Total
1,457,990
100.0
2,506,107
100.0
b) Revenue by geographical location
Twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
Twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2024
(Audited)
% of total
revenue
% of total
revenue
Singapore
1,121,125
76.9
1,437,755
57.4
Europe
124,554
8.5
295,536
11.8
Indonesia
93,471
6.4
224,854
9.0
Other Asia countries
81,785
5.6
364,032
14.5
United States
23,719
1.6
171,925
6.9
Other regions
13,336
1.0
12,005
0.4
Total
1,457,990
100.0
2,506,107
100.0
c) Total non-current assets by geographical location
As at December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
As at December 31, 2024
(Audited)
$
% of total
assets
$
% of total
assets
Indonesia
36,724
92.2
122,695
94.2
Other Asia countries
3,112
7.8
7,592
5.8
Total
39,836
100.0
130,287
100.0
d) Financial information by business segments
Messaging
Software products
Unallocated
Total
$
$
$
$
Twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2025 (Unaudited)
Revenue
263,721
1,194,269
-
1,457,990
Intersegment revenue
4,842
272,656
-
277,498
Amortisation and depreciation
13,034
66,384
-
79,418
Other material items of income and
expense:
Staff costs
216,939
873,817
-
1,090,756
Interest income
12
202
-
214
Interest and finance expenses
417
3,705
-
4,122
Income tax expense
-
185
-
185
Segment losses
(409,419
)
(18,662
)
(168,197
)
(596,278
)
Additions to segment non-current assets
1,976
1,637
-
3,613
At December 31, 2025 (Unaudited)
Segment assets
96,675
698,523
19,702
814,900
Segment liabilities
(445,428
)
(1,735,356
)
(1,788,495
)
(3,969,279
)
Messaging
Software products
Unallocated
Total
$
$
$
$
Twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2024 (Audited)
Revenue
715,934
1,790,173
-
2,506,107
Intersegment revenue
19,071
302,548
-
321,619
Amortisation and depreciation
8,694
83,225
-
91,919
Other material items of income and
expense:
Staff costs
206,528
1,077,854
-
1,284,382
Interest income
727
394
-
1,121
Interest and finance expenses
87
3,520
-
3,607
Income tax expense
-
2,466
-
2,466
Segment profits/(losses)
112,904
71,393
(162,812
)
21,485
Additions to segment non-current assets
6,846
99,566
-
106,412
At December 31, 2024 (Audited)
Segment assets
111,865
931,267
19,304
1,062,436
Segment liabilities
(400,999
)
(1,597,481
)
(1,610,301
)
(3,608,781
)
Outlook
The Corporation announces its financial forecasts for the next twelve months ending December 31, 2026. The information included in this news release represents management's guidance as approved on February 12, 2026. The financial outlook was prepared for BHL, the ultimate holding company of the Corporation, for its public company reporting obligations in Japan.
Material Factors and Assumptions Supporting the Financial Outlook
a. Software Products and Services segment
Revenue from the Corporation's major customers declined by 33.3% for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to 2024, reflecting reduced demand for outsourced headcount.
Gross margin for the Software Products and Services segment decreased to 39.5% in 2025, from 43.8% in 2024.
For 2026, revenue from key customers is expected to remain relatively stable. Management forecasts a gross margin of 37.9%, incorporating:
Moderated increases in man-hour rates.
Salary increments factored into the forecast.
Management considers this outlook conservative and achievable, given prevailing market conditions and customer demand
b. A2P Messaging Segment
Traffic growth declined by 65.1% in 2025 compared to 2024, with all regions impacted by intensified competition.
Revenue decreased by 63.2%, while gross margin fell to 24.9% in 2025, from 51.9% in 2024.
Despite price adjustments to preserve margin, performance continued to weaken.
c. Operating Environment
No significant changes in the competitive or regulatory environment are anticipated that would materially affect pricing or gross margins, other than those disclosed in sections (a) and (b).
d. Value-Added Services
The financial outlook assumes the timely completion and launch of additional value-added services, which are expected to enhance customer offerings and support revenue growth.
e. Financing
The Corporation expects to maintain access to financing through loans and cash advances to support ongoing sales operation.
The purpose of this financial outlook is to enable the Corporation's ultimate holding company, BHL, to reference and incorporate such information into its own financial disclosure. The operations of GINSMS represent a significant component of BHL's growth strategy, and management believes that providing this outlook will be useful to BHL's shareholders.
Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook of GINSMS, including its expected gross margin and revenue, constitutes forward-looking information. Such information is provided solely for the purpose described above and may not be appropriate for other uses.
Financial Highlights
Forecast
Forecast
Forecast
Forecast
($)
Jan - Mar 2026
Apr - Jun 2026
Jul - Sep 2026
Oct - Dec 2026
Revenues $
A2P Messaging Service
43,495
30,963
30,963
30,963
Software Products & Services
299,178
303,467
303,467
303,467
342,673
334,430
334,430
334,430
Cost of sales $
A2P Messaging Service
33,712
23,999
23,999
23,999
Software Products & Services
184,803
188,782
188,782
188,782
218,515
212,781
212,781
212,781
Gross profit $
A2P Messaging Service
9,783
6,964
6,964
6,964
Software Products & Services
114,375
114,685
114,685
114,685
124,158
121,649
121,649
121,649
Gross margin %
A2P Messaging Service
22.5
%
22.5
%
22.5
%
22.5
%
Software Products & Services
38.2
%
37.8
%
37.8
%
37.8
%
36.2
%
36.4
%
36.4
%
36.4
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(228,671
)
(229,002
)
(232,837
)
(229,589
)
Operating loss
(104,513
)
(107,353
)
(111,188
)
(107,940
)
Non-operating income (1)
-
-
-
-
Non-operating expenses (1)
(876
)
(876
)
(891
)
(920
)
Ordinary loss
(105,389
)
(108,229
)
(112,079
)
(108,860
)
Extraordinary gains
-
-
-
-
Extraordinary losses
-
-
-
-
Loss before tax and non-controlling interests
(105,389
)
(108,229
)
(112,079
)
(108,860
)
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
Net loss for the period
(105,389
)
(108,229
)
(112,079
)
(108,860
)
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
(91,255
)
(94,095
)
(94,094
)
(94,094
)
Non-operating income included interest income and other non-operating income. Non-operating expenses included loss on foreign exchange and interest expenses.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards. Adjusted EBITDA is related to cash earnings and is defined for these purposes as earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortisation (in both cost of sales and general and administration expenses), interest expenses and also excludes certain non-recurring or non-cash expenditure and income. This non-IFRS measure is not recognised under IFRS Accounting Standards and accordingly, shareholders are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. The non-IFRS measure presented is unlikely to be comparable to similar measure presented by other issuers. The Corporation believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Corporation can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayment and fund future growth initiatives.
About GINSMS
GINSMS is a mobile technology and services company with a diversified focus on Application-to-Person (A2P) Messaging Services and Software Products and Services.
A2P Messaging Service
Through its cloud-based platform, GINSMS enables the delivery of SMS messages to mobile subscribers across more than 200 mobile operators worldwide. While this business has provided global connectivity, GINSMS faces sustained competitive pressures and uncertain profitability.
Software Products and Services
GINSMS designs, develops, and distributes innovative software solutions for mobile operators and enterprises. With more than 100 successful deployments worldwide, the company has established a proven track record in delivering scalable and reliable technologies. Leveraging cost-efficient development hubs in Indonesia and Malaysia, GINSMS continues to expand its customer base and strengthen its position in the enterprise solutions market.
Global
Headquartered in Asia, GINSMS maintains offices in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Indonesia, providing regional expertise and supporting cross-border technology deployments.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These are not historical facts but reflect management's current expectations regarding future results, performance, and events. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "may," "could," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," or similar expressions. They are based on information available to management as of the date hereof and involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions.
Risks and Uncertainties
Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements due to factors including, but not limited to:
Operational risks: dependence on major customers, reliance on third-party software and equipment, system failures, delays, and adequacy of network resilience and backup systems.
Market risks: increasing competition, rapid technology changes, market acceptance of new services, decline in demand, and consolidation among customers.
Regulatory and legal risks: dependence on required licenses, compliance with data security and privacy requirements, adequacy of insurance coverage, and potential conflicts of interest.
Financial and strategic risks: credit risk, sufficiency of cash flows, retention of key management personnel, and success of expansion into Chinese and other Asian markets.
External risks: economic and political conditions in countries where the Corporation operates, as well as residency requirements for directors and officers.
Key Assumptions
Forward-looking statements in this release are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including:
The Corporation's software products will shift toward an outsourcing model leveraging lower cost bases in Indonesia and Malaysia, with new customer acquisition offsetting reduced revenue from existing customers.
The A2P messaging business is expected to deliver minimal growth in traffic and revenue, constrained by sustained competitive pressures and uncertain profitability.
The Corporation expects to obtain sufficient cash from financing activities to meet working capital requirements.
Cautionary Note
Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which are provided to assist in understanding expected fiscal 2025 results, strategic priorities for fiscal 2026, and the anticipated operating environment. All forward-looking statements herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary note.
For further information, please contact:
GINSMS Inc.
Joel Chin, CEO
Tel: +65-6441-1029
Email: investor.relations@ginsms.com
