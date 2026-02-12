GINSMS, Inc.: GINSMS Announces Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and Provides Financial Forecasts for Year 2026

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / GINSMS Inc. (TSXV:GOK) ("GINSMS" or the "Corporation") has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

The annual audited financial statements of the Corporation for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 are currently under audit and in the process of preparation. As required under Canadian securities law regulations, the Corporation will be disclosing and filing on SEDAR its annual audited financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") within 120 days after the end of its year end of December 31, 2025.

This financial disclosure was done in advance of the filing of the audited financial statements of the Corporation to allow GINSMS' ultimate holding company, Beat Holdings Limited ("BHL"), a public company in Japan, to use certain of GINSMS' financial information in the preparation of BHL's financial statements and announcements.

The Corporation's financial information for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 is prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. All amounts are expressed in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Highlights include:

Revenue of $1,457,990 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025 as compared to revenue of $2,506,107 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024.

Revenue of $398,913 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 as compared to revenue of $459,833 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024.

Gross Profit of $537,968 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025 as compared to gross profit of $1,154,956 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024.

Gross Profit of $167,848 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 as compared to gross profit of $194,057 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024.

Operating expenses and finance costs of $1,134,061 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025 increased from $1,131,005 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024.

Operating expenses and finance costs of $247,978 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 decreased from $418,574 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024.

Net loss of $596,278 for twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025 as compared to a net profit of $21,485 for twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024.

Net loss of $80,130 for three-month period ended December 31, 2025 as compared to a net loss of $224,541 for three-month period ended December 31, 2024.

Selected Profit and Loss Information

Financial Highlights Three-month period ended December 31,

2025

(Unaudited) Three-month period ended December 31,

2024

(Unaudited) Twelve-month period ended December 31,

2025 (Unaudited) Twelve-month period ended December 31,

2024

(Audited) Revenues $ A2P Messaging Service 71,252 92,877 263,721 715,934 Software Products & Services 327,661 366,956 1,194,269 1,790,173 398,913 459,833 1,457,990 2,506,107 Cost of sales $ A2P Messaging Service 48,457 58,517 198,084 344,322 Software Products & Services 182,608 207,259 721,938 1,006,829 231,065 265,776 920,022 1,351,151 Gross profit $ A2P Messaging Service 22,795 34,360 65,637 371,612 Software Products & Services 145,053 159,697 472,331 783,344 167,848 194,057 537,968 1,154,956 Gross margin % A2P Messaging Service 32.0 % 37.0 % 24.9 % 51.9 % Software Products & Services 44.3 % 43.5 % 39.5 % 43.8 % 42.1 % 42.2 % 36.9 % 46.1 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ (61,263 ) (129,990 ) (512,553 ) 188,661 Adjusted EBITDA margin (15.4 )% (28.3 )% (35.2 )% 7.5 % Net (loss)/profit $ (80,130 ) (224,541 ) (596,278 ) 21,485 Net (loss)/profit margin (20.1 )% (48.8 )% (40.9 )% 0.9 % Net (loss)/earnings per share $ Basic and Diluted

(in Canadian cents) (0.042 ) (0.119 ) (0.317 ) 0.012

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards. Adjusted EBITDA is related to cash earnings and is defined for these purposes as earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortisation (in both cost of sales and general and administration expenses), interest expenses and also excludes certain non-recurring or non-cash expenditure and income. This non-IFRS measure is not recognised under IFRS Accounting Standards and accordingly, shareholders are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. The non-IFRS measure presented is unlikely to be comparable to similar measure presented by other issuers. The Corporation believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Corporation can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayment and fund future growth initiatives.

Cost of Sales

Three-month

period ended

December 31,

2025

(Unaudited) Three-month

period ended

December 31,

2024

(Unaudited) Twelve-month

period ended

December 31,

2025

(Unaudited) Twelve-month

period ended

December 31,

2024

(Audited) Depreciation - Property, plant and equipment 6,044 11,243 30,447 44,891 Salaries and wages 167,143 186,670 658,533 906,724 Subcontractor costs 49,975 60,257 199,519 367,611 Others 7,903 7,606 31,523 31,925 231,065 265,776 920,022 1,351,151

Operating Expenses and Finance Costs

Three-month

period ended

December 31,

2025

(Unaudited) Three-month

period ended

December 31,

2024

(Unaudited) Twelve-month

period ended

December 31,

2025

(Unaudited) Twelve-month

period ended

December 31,

2024

(Audited) Salaries and wages 226,513 130,414 432,223 377,658 Directors' fees 10,000 10,000 40,000 40,000 Professional fees 54,693 69,928 287,029 301,269 Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss (160,690 ) 44,998 (66,515 ) 3,913 Other general & administrative expenses 48,452 46,018 231,768 254,414 Allowance for doubtful debts 24,000 33,932 24,000 33,932 Research & development costs 21,595 69,184 121,871 69,184 Depreciation - Property, plant and equipment 357 265 1,432 778 - Right-of-use assets 11,757 12,273 47,539 46,250 Property, plant and equipment write off 10,592 - 10,592 - Interest expenses on lease liabilities 709 1,562 4,122 3,607 247,978 418,574 1,134,061 1,131,005

Selected Balance Sheet Information

The figures reported below are based on the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

December 31, 2025 (Unaudited) $ December 31, 2024 (Audited) $ Current Assets Accounts receivable 578,804 671,730 Deposits and prepayments 39,875 68,360 Current tax assets - 156 Bank and cash balances 156,385 191,903 775,064 932,149 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 8,481 48,375 Right-of-use assets 31,355 81,912 TOTAL ASSETS 814,900 1,062,436 Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 815,278 719,374 Advances from related parties 1,091,163 780,755 Loans from related parties 1,458,077 1,453,662 Promissory note payable 580,000 580,000 Lease liabilities 24,761 49,116 3,969,279 3,582,907 Non-Current Liabilities Lease liabilities - 25,874 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,969,279 3,608,781 Equity Share capital 15,148,160 15,148,160 Deficit (18,484,945 ) (17,891,667 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 200,274 212,655 Total deficiency attributable to equity shareholders of the Corporation (3,136,511 ) (2,530,852 ) Non-controlling interests (17,868 ) (15,493 ) TOTAL DEFICIENCY (3,154,379 ) (2,546,345 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY 814,900 1,062,436

Total assets of GINSMS including bank and cash balances, accounts receivable, deposits and prepayments, current tax assets, property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets as at December 31, 2025 amounted to $814,900 compared to $1,062,436 as at December 31, 2024. Bank and cash balances amounted to $156,385 as at December 31, 2025, an decrease of 18.5% compared to $191,903 as at December 31, 2024. The decrease was mainly due to more net cash outflow from operating activities offset with net cash inflow from financing activities during the year.

Selected Liquidity and Capital Resources Information





Financial Highlights Three-month

period ended

December 31,

2025

(Unaudited)

$ Three-month

period ended

December 31,

2024

(Unaudited)

$ Twelve-month

period ended

December 31,

2025

(Unaudited)

$ Twelve-month

period ended

December 31,

2024

(Audited)

$ Cash, beginning of period/year 62,858 240,595 191,903 239,824 Operating activities Net (loss)/profit before tax (80,132 ) (224,517 ) (596,093 ) 23,951 Interest expenses 709 1,562 4,122 3,607 Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss (184,490 ) 44,998 (90,315 ) 3,913 Allowance for doubtful debts 24,000 33,932 24,000 33,932 Property, plant and equipment write off 10,592 - 10,592 - Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 6,406 11,508 31,879 45,669 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 11,757 12,273 47,539 46,250 Changes in working capital items 142,867 30,447 198,511 (400,792 ) Interest expenses on lease liabilities (709 ) (1,562 ) (4,122 ) (3,607 ) Income tax paid - (57 ) (35 ) (6,180 ) Net cash used in operating activities (69,000 ) (91,416 ) (373,922 ) (253,257 ) Financing activities Advances from related parties 144,966 134,207 328,748 406,621 Repayment of advances from related parties - (77,654 ) (3,205 ) (151,184 ) Principal elements of lease payments (12,063 ) (11,770 ) (47,510 ) (47,504 ) Net cash generated from financing activities 132,903 44,783 278,033 207,933 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (983 ) (1,814 ) (3,613 ) (10,730 ) Net cash used in investing activities (983 ) (1,814 ) (3,613 ) (10,730 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash held in foreign currencies 30,607 (245 ) 63,984 8,133 Increase/(decrease) in cash 93,527 (48,692 ) (35,518 ) (47,921 ) Cash, end of period/year 156,385 191,903 156,385 191,903

SEGMENTED INFORMATION

a) Revenue by customers

Twelve-month period ended

December 31, 2025

(Unaudited) Twelve-month period ended

December 31, 2024

(Audited) % of total revenue % of total revenue Customer A 630,890 43.3 968,700 38.7 Next five top customers Customer B 464,583 31.9 444,531 17.7 Customer C 78,713 5.4 52,522 2.1 Customer D 73,148 5.0 207,539 8.3 Customer E 49,680 3.4 87,618 3.5 Customer F 25,652 1.8 24,524 1.0 All other customers 135,324 9.2 720,673 28.7 Total 1,457,990 100.0 2,506,107 100.0

b) Revenue by geographical location

Twelve-month period ended

December 31, 2025

(Unaudited) Twelve-month period ended

December 31, 2024

(Audited) % of total revenue % of total revenue Singapore 1,121,125 76.9 1,437,755 57.4 Europe 124,554 8.5 295,536 11.8 Indonesia 93,471 6.4 224,854 9.0 Other Asia countries 81,785 5.6 364,032 14.5 United States 23,719 1.6 171,925 6.9 Other regions 13,336 1.0 12,005 0.4 Total 1,457,990 100.0 2,506,107 100.0

c) Total non-current assets by geographical location

As at December 31, 2025

(Unaudited) As at December 31, 2024

(Audited) $ % of total assets $ % of total assets Indonesia 36,724 92.2 122,695 94.2 Other Asia countries 3,112 7.8 7,592 5.8 Total 39,836 100.0 130,287 100.0

d) Financial information by business segments

Messaging Software products

and services Unallocated Total $ $ $ $ Twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025 (Unaudited) Revenue 263,721 1,194,269 - 1,457,990 Intersegment revenue 4,842 272,656 - 277,498 Amortisation and depreciation 13,034 66,384 - 79,418 Other material items of income and expense: Staff costs 216,939 873,817 - 1,090,756 Interest income 12 202 - 214 Interest and finance expenses 417 3,705 - 4,122 Income tax expense - 185 - 185 Segment losses (409,419 ) (18,662 ) (168,197 ) (596,278 ) Additions to segment non-current assets 1,976 1,637 - 3,613 At December 31, 2025 (Unaudited) Segment assets 96,675 698,523 19,702 814,900 Segment liabilities (445,428 ) (1,735,356 ) (1,788,495 ) (3,969,279 )

Messaging Software products

and services Unallocated Total $ $ $ $ Twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 (Audited) Revenue 715,934 1,790,173 - 2,506,107 Intersegment revenue 19,071 302,548 - 321,619 Amortisation and depreciation 8,694 83,225 - 91,919 Other material items of income and expense: Staff costs 206,528 1,077,854 - 1,284,382 Interest income 727 394 - 1,121 Interest and finance expenses 87 3,520 - 3,607 Income tax expense - 2,466 - 2,466 Segment profits/(losses) 112,904 71,393 (162,812 ) 21,485 Additions to segment non-current assets 6,846 99,566 - 106,412 At December 31, 2024 (Audited) Segment assets 111,865 931,267 19,304 1,062,436 Segment liabilities (400,999 ) (1,597,481 ) (1,610,301 ) (3,608,781 )

Outlook

The Corporation announces its financial forecasts for the next twelve months ending December 31, 2026. The information included in this news release represents management's guidance as approved on February 12, 2026. The financial outlook was prepared for BHL, the ultimate holding company of the Corporation, for its public company reporting obligations in Japan.

Material Factors and Assumptions Supporting the Financial Outlook

a. Software Products and Services segment

Revenue from the Corporation's major customers declined by 33.3% for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to 2024, reflecting reduced demand for outsourced headcount.

Gross margin for the Software Products and Services segment decreased to 39.5% in 2025, from 43.8% in 2024.

For 2026, revenue from key customers is expected to remain relatively stable. Management forecasts a gross margin of 37.9%, incorporating:

Moderated increases in man-hour rates.

Salary increments factored into the forecast.

Management considers this outlook conservative and achievable, given prevailing market conditions and customer demand

b. A2P Messaging Segment

Traffic growth declined by 65.1% in 2025 compared to 2024, with all regions impacted by intensified competition.

Revenue decreased by 63.2%, while gross margin fell to 24.9% in 2025, from 51.9% in 2024.

Despite price adjustments to preserve margin, performance continued to weaken.

c. Operating Environment

No significant changes in the competitive or regulatory environment are anticipated that would materially affect pricing or gross margins, other than those disclosed in sections (a) and (b).

d. Value-Added Services

The financial outlook assumes the timely completion and launch of additional value-added services, which are expected to enhance customer offerings and support revenue growth.

e. Financing

The Corporation expects to maintain access to financing through loans and cash advances to support ongoing sales operation.

The purpose of this financial outlook is to enable the Corporation's ultimate holding company, BHL, to reference and incorporate such information into its own financial disclosure. The operations of GINSMS represent a significant component of BHL's growth strategy, and management believes that providing this outlook will be useful to BHL's shareholders.

Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook of GINSMS, including its expected gross margin and revenue, constitutes forward-looking information. Such information is provided solely for the purpose described above and may not be appropriate for other uses.

Financial Highlights Forecast Forecast Forecast Forecast ($) Jan - Mar 2026 Apr - Jun 2026 Jul - Sep 2026 Oct - Dec 2026 Revenues $ A2P Messaging Service 43,495 30,963 30,963 30,963 Software Products & Services 299,178 303,467 303,467 303,467 342,673 334,430 334,430 334,430 Cost of sales $ A2P Messaging Service 33,712 23,999 23,999 23,999 Software Products & Services 184,803 188,782 188,782 188,782 218,515 212,781 212,781 212,781 Gross profit $ A2P Messaging Service 9,783 6,964 6,964 6,964 Software Products & Services 114,375 114,685 114,685 114,685 124,158 121,649 121,649 121,649 Gross margin % A2P Messaging Service 22.5 % 22.5 % 22.5 % 22.5 % Software Products & Services 38.2 % 37.8 % 37.8 % 37.8 % 36.2 % 36.4 % 36.4 % 36.4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (228,671 ) (229,002 ) (232,837 ) (229,589 ) Operating loss (104,513 ) (107,353 ) (111,188 ) (107,940 ) Non-operating income (1) - - - - Non-operating expenses (1) (876 ) (876 ) (891 ) (920 ) Ordinary loss (105,389 ) (108,229 ) (112,079 ) (108,860 ) Extraordinary gains - - - - Extraordinary losses - - - - Loss before tax and non-controlling interests (105,389 ) (108,229 ) (112,079 ) (108,860 ) Income taxes - - - - Non-controlling interests - - - - Net loss for the period (105,389 ) (108,229 ) (112,079 ) (108,860 ) Adjusted EBITDA (2) (91,255 ) (94,095 ) (94,094 ) (94,094 )

Non-operating income included interest income and other non-operating income. Non-operating expenses included loss on foreign exchange and interest expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards. Adjusted EBITDA is related to cash earnings and is defined for these purposes as earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortisation (in both cost of sales and general and administration expenses), interest expenses and also excludes certain non-recurring or non-cash expenditure and income. This non-IFRS measure is not recognised under IFRS Accounting Standards and accordingly, shareholders are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. The non-IFRS measure presented is unlikely to be comparable to similar measure presented by other issuers. The Corporation believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Corporation can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayment and fund future growth initiatives.

About GINSMS

GINSMS is a mobile technology and services company with a diversified focus on Application-to-Person (A2P) Messaging Services and Software Products and Services.

A2P Messaging Service

Through its cloud-based platform, GINSMS enables the delivery of SMS messages to mobile subscribers across more than 200 mobile operators worldwide. While this business has provided global connectivity, GINSMS faces sustained competitive pressures and uncertain profitability.

Software Products and Services

GINSMS designs, develops, and distributes innovative software solutions for mobile operators and enterprises. With more than 100 successful deployments worldwide, the company has established a proven track record in delivering scalable and reliable technologies. Leveraging cost-efficient development hubs in Indonesia and Malaysia, GINSMS continues to expand its customer base and strengthen its position in the enterprise solutions market.

Global

Headquartered in Asia, GINSMS maintains offices in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Indonesia, providing regional expertise and supporting cross-border technology deployments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These are not historical facts but reflect management's current expectations regarding future results, performance, and events. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "may," "could," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," or similar expressions. They are based on information available to management as of the date hereof and involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions.

Risks and Uncertainties

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements due to factors including, but not limited to:

Operational risks: dependence on major customers, reliance on third-party software and equipment, system failures, delays, and adequacy of network resilience and backup systems.

Market risks: increasing competition, rapid technology changes, market acceptance of new services, decline in demand, and consolidation among customers.

Regulatory and legal risks: dependence on required licenses, compliance with data security and privacy requirements, adequacy of insurance coverage, and potential conflicts of interest.

Financial and strategic risks: credit risk, sufficiency of cash flows, retention of key management personnel, and success of expansion into Chinese and other Asian markets.

External risks: economic and political conditions in countries where the Corporation operates, as well as residency requirements for directors and officers.

Key Assumptions

Forward-looking statements in this release are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including:

The Corporation's software products will shift toward an outsourcing model leveraging lower cost bases in Indonesia and Malaysia, with new customer acquisition offsetting reduced revenue from existing customers.

The A2P messaging business is expected to deliver minimal growth in traffic and revenue, constrained by sustained competitive pressures and uncertain profitability.

The Corporation expects to obtain sufficient cash from financing activities to meet working capital requirements.

Cautionary Note

Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which are provided to assist in understanding expected fiscal 2025 results, strategic priorities for fiscal 2026, and the anticipated operating environment. All forward-looking statements herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary note.

For further information, please contact:

GINSMS Inc.

Joel Chin, CEO

Tel: +65-6441-1029

Email: investor.relations@ginsms.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

