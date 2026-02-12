Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H9MY | ISIN: CA37611E1025 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GINSMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GINSMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
12.02.2026 23:02 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GINSMS, Inc.: GINSMS Announces Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and Provides Financial Forecasts for Year 2026

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / GINSMS Inc. (TSXV:GOK) ("GINSMS" or the "Corporation") has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

The annual audited financial statements of the Corporation for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 are currently under audit and in the process of preparation. As required under Canadian securities law regulations, the Corporation will be disclosing and filing on SEDAR its annual audited financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") within 120 days after the end of its year end of December 31, 2025.

This financial disclosure was done in advance of the filing of the audited financial statements of the Corporation to allow GINSMS' ultimate holding company, Beat Holdings Limited ("BHL"), a public company in Japan, to use certain of GINSMS' financial information in the preparation of BHL's financial statements and announcements.

The Corporation's financial information for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 is prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. All amounts are expressed in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Highlights include:

  • Revenue of $1,457,990 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025 as compared to revenue of $2,506,107 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024.

  • Revenue of $398,913 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 as compared to revenue of $459,833 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024.

  • Gross Profit of $537,968 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025 as compared to gross profit of $1,154,956 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024.

  • Gross Profit of $167,848 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 as compared to gross profit of $194,057 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024.

  • Operating expenses and finance costs of $1,134,061 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025 increased from $1,131,005 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024.

  • Operating expenses and finance costs of $247,978 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 decreased from $418,574 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024.

  • Net loss of $596,278 for twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025 as compared to a net profit of $21,485 for twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024.

  • Net loss of $80,130 for three-month period ended December 31, 2025 as compared to a net loss of $224,541 for three-month period ended December 31, 2024.

Selected Profit and Loss Information

Financial Highlights

Three-month period ended December 31,
2025
(Unaudited)

Three-month period ended December 31,
2024
(Unaudited)

Twelve-month period ended December 31,
2025
(Unaudited)

Twelve-month period ended December 31,
2024
(Audited)

Revenues $

A2P Messaging Service

71,252

92,877

263,721

715,934

Software Products & Services

327,661

366,956

1,194,269

1,790,173

398,913

459,833

1,457,990

2,506,107

Cost of sales $

A2P Messaging Service

48,457

58,517

198,084

344,322

Software Products & Services

182,608

207,259

721,938

1,006,829

231,065

265,776

920,022

1,351,151

Gross profit $

A2P Messaging Service

22,795

34,360

65,637

371,612

Software Products & Services

145,053

159,697

472,331

783,344

167,848

194,057

537,968

1,154,956

Gross margin %

A2P Messaging Service

32.0

%

37.0

%

24.9

%

51.9

%

Software Products & Services

44.3

%

43.5

%

39.5

%

43.8

%

42.1

%

42.2

%

36.9

%

46.1

%

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $

(61,263

)

(129,990

)

(512,553

)

188,661

Adjusted EBITDA margin

(15.4

)%

(28.3

)%

(35.2

)%

7.5

%

Net (loss)/profit $

(80,130

)

(224,541

)

(596,278

)

21,485

Net (loss)/profit margin

(20.1

)%

(48.8

)%

(40.9

)%

0.9

%

Net (loss)/earnings per share $

Basic and Diluted
(in Canadian cents)

(0.042

)

(0.119

)

(0.317

)

0.012

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards. Adjusted EBITDA is related to cash earnings and is defined for these purposes as earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortisation (in both cost of sales and general and administration expenses), interest expenses and also excludes certain non-recurring or non-cash expenditure and income. This non-IFRS measure is not recognised under IFRS Accounting Standards and accordingly, shareholders are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. The non-IFRS measure presented is unlikely to be comparable to similar measure presented by other issuers. The Corporation believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Corporation can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayment and fund future growth initiatives.

Cost of Sales

Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2025
(Unaudited)

Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2024
(Unaudited)

Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2025
(Unaudited)

Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2024
(Audited)

Depreciation
- Property, plant and equipment

6,044

11,243

30,447

44,891

Salaries and wages

167,143

186,670

658,533

906,724

Subcontractor costs

49,975

60,257

199,519

367,611

Others

7,903

7,606

31,523

31,925

231,065

265,776

920,022

1,351,151

Operating Expenses and Finance Costs

Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2025
(Unaudited)

Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2024
(Unaudited)

Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2025
(Unaudited)

Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2024
(Audited)

Salaries and wages

226,513

130,414

432,223

377,658

Directors' fees

10,000

10,000

40,000

40,000

Professional fees

54,693

69,928

287,029

301,269

Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss

(160,690

)

44,998

(66,515

)

3,913

Other general & administrative expenses

48,452

46,018

231,768

254,414

Allowance for doubtful debts

24,000

33,932

24,000

33,932

Research & development costs

21,595

69,184

121,871

69,184

Depreciation

- Property, plant and equipment

357

265

1,432

778

- Right-of-use assets

11,757

12,273

47,539

46,250

Property, plant and equipment write off

10,592

-

10,592

-

Interest expenses on lease liabilities

709

1,562

4,122

3,607

247,978

418,574

1,134,061

1,131,005

Selected Balance Sheet Information

The figures reported below are based on the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
$

December 31, 2024
(Audited)
$

Current Assets

Accounts receivable

578,804

671,730

Deposits and prepayments

39,875

68,360

Current tax assets

-

156

Bank and cash balances

156,385

191,903

775,064

932,149

Non-Current Assets

Property, plant and equipment

8,481

48,375

Right-of-use assets

31,355

81,912

TOTAL ASSETS

814,900

1,062,436

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

815,278

719,374

Advances from related parties

1,091,163

780,755

Loans from related parties

1,458,077

1,453,662

Promissory note payable

580,000

580,000

Lease liabilities

24,761

49,116

3,969,279

3,582,907

Non-Current Liabilities

Lease liabilities

-

25,874

TOTAL LIABILITIES

3,969,279

3,608,781

Equity

Share capital

15,148,160

15,148,160

Deficit

(18,484,945

)

(17,891,667

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

200,274

212,655

Total deficiency attributable to equity shareholders of the Corporation

(3,136,511

)

(2,530,852

)

Non-controlling interests

(17,868

)

(15,493

)

TOTAL DEFICIENCY

(3,154,379

)

(2,546,345

)

TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY

814,900

1,062,436

Total assets of GINSMS including bank and cash balances, accounts receivable, deposits and prepayments, current tax assets, property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets as at December 31, 2025 amounted to $814,900 compared to $1,062,436 as at December 31, 2024. Bank and cash balances amounted to $156,385 as at December 31, 2025, an decrease of 18.5% compared to $191,903 as at December 31, 2024. The decrease was mainly due to more net cash outflow from operating activities offset with net cash inflow from financing activities during the year.

Selected Liquidity and Capital Resources Information

Financial Highlights

Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2025
(Unaudited)
$

Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2024
(Unaudited)
$

Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2025
(Unaudited)
$

Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2024
(Audited)
$

Cash, beginning of period/year

62,858

240,595

191,903

239,824

Operating activities

Net (loss)/profit before tax

(80,132

)

(224,517

)

(596,093

)

23,951

Interest expenses

709

1,562

4,122

3,607

Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss

(184,490

)

44,998

(90,315

)

3,913

Allowance for doubtful debts

24,000

33,932

24,000

33,932

Property, plant and equipment write off

10,592

-

10,592

-

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

6,406

11,508

31,879

45,669

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

11,757

12,273

47,539

46,250

Changes in working capital items

142,867

30,447

198,511

(400,792

)

Interest expenses on lease liabilities

(709

)

(1,562

)

(4,122

)

(3,607

)

Income tax paid

-

(57

)

(35

)

(6,180

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(69,000

)

(91,416

)

(373,922

)

(253,257

)

Financing activities

Advances from related parties

144,966

134,207

328,748

406,621

Repayment of advances from related parties

-

(77,654

)

(3,205

)

(151,184

)

Principal elements of lease payments

(12,063

)

(11,770

)

(47,510

)

(47,504

)

Net cash generated from financing activities

132,903

44,783

278,033

207,933

Investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(983

)

(1,814

)

(3,613

)

(10,730

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(983

)

(1,814

)

(3,613

)

(10,730

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
held in foreign currencies

30,607

(245

)

63,984

8,133

Increase/(decrease) in cash

93,527

(48,692

)

(35,518

)

(47,921

)

Cash, end of period/year

156,385

191,903

156,385

191,903

SEGMENTED INFORMATION

a) Revenue by customers

Twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)

Twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2024
(Audited)

% of total
revenue

% of total
revenue

Customer A

630,890

43.3

968,700

38.7

Next five top customers

Customer B

464,583

31.9

444,531

17.7

Customer C

78,713

5.4

52,522

2.1

Customer D

73,148

5.0

207,539

8.3

Customer E

49,680

3.4

87,618

3.5

Customer F

25,652

1.8

24,524

1.0

All other customers

135,324

9.2

720,673

28.7

Total

1,457,990

100.0

2,506,107

100.0

b) Revenue by geographical location

Twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)

Twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2024
(Audited)

% of total
revenue

% of total
revenue

Singapore

1,121,125

76.9

1,437,755

57.4

Europe

124,554

8.5

295,536

11.8

Indonesia

93,471

6.4

224,854

9.0

Other Asia countries

81,785

5.6

364,032

14.5

United States

23,719

1.6

171,925

6.9

Other regions

13,336

1.0

12,005

0.4

Total

1,457,990

100.0

2,506,107

100.0

c) Total non-current assets by geographical location

As at December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)

As at December 31, 2024
(Audited)

$

% of total
assets

$

% of total
assets

Indonesia

36,724

92.2

122,695

94.2

Other Asia countries

3,112

7.8

7,592

5.8

Total

39,836

100.0

130,287

100.0

d) Financial information by business segments

Messaging

Software products
and services

Unallocated

Total

$

$

$

$

Twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2025 (Unaudited)

Revenue

263,721

1,194,269

-

1,457,990

Intersegment revenue

4,842

272,656

-

277,498

Amortisation and depreciation

13,034

66,384

-

79,418

Other material items of income and
expense:

Staff costs

216,939

873,817

-

1,090,756

Interest income

12

202

-

214

Interest and finance expenses

417

3,705

-

4,122

Income tax expense

-

185

-

185

Segment losses

(409,419

)

(18,662

)

(168,197

)

(596,278

)

Additions to segment non-current assets

1,976

1,637

-

3,613

At December 31, 2025 (Unaudited)

Segment assets

96,675

698,523

19,702

814,900

Segment liabilities

(445,428

)

(1,735,356

)

(1,788,495

)

(3,969,279

)

Messaging

Software products
and services

Unallocated

Total

$

$

$

$

Twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2024 (Audited)

Revenue

715,934

1,790,173

-

2,506,107

Intersegment revenue

19,071

302,548

-

321,619

Amortisation and depreciation

8,694

83,225

-

91,919

Other material items of income and
expense:

Staff costs

206,528

1,077,854

-

1,284,382

Interest income

727

394

-

1,121

Interest and finance expenses

87

3,520

-

3,607

Income tax expense

-

2,466

-

2,466

Segment profits/(losses)

112,904

71,393

(162,812

)

21,485

Additions to segment non-current assets

6,846

99,566

-

106,412

At December 31, 2024 (Audited)

Segment assets

111,865

931,267

19,304

1,062,436

Segment liabilities

(400,999

)

(1,597,481

)

(1,610,301

)

(3,608,781

)

Outlook

The Corporation announces its financial forecasts for the next twelve months ending December 31, 2026. The information included in this news release represents management's guidance as approved on February 12, 2026. The financial outlook was prepared for BHL, the ultimate holding company of the Corporation, for its public company reporting obligations in Japan.

Material Factors and Assumptions Supporting the Financial Outlook

a. Software Products and Services segment

  • Revenue from the Corporation's major customers declined by 33.3% for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to 2024, reflecting reduced demand for outsourced headcount.

  • Gross margin for the Software Products and Services segment decreased to 39.5% in 2025, from 43.8% in 2024.

  • For 2026, revenue from key customers is expected to remain relatively stable. Management forecasts a gross margin of 37.9%, incorporating:

  • Moderated increases in man-hour rates.

  • Salary increments factored into the forecast.

  • Management considers this outlook conservative and achievable, given prevailing market conditions and customer demand

b. A2P Messaging Segment

  • Traffic growth declined by 65.1% in 2025 compared to 2024, with all regions impacted by intensified competition.

  • Revenue decreased by 63.2%, while gross margin fell to 24.9% in 2025, from 51.9% in 2024.

  • Despite price adjustments to preserve margin, performance continued to weaken.

c. Operating Environment

  • No significant changes in the competitive or regulatory environment are anticipated that would materially affect pricing or gross margins, other than those disclosed in sections (a) and (b).

d. Value-Added Services

  • The financial outlook assumes the timely completion and launch of additional value-added services, which are expected to enhance customer offerings and support revenue growth.

e. Financing

  • The Corporation expects to maintain access to financing through loans and cash advances to support ongoing sales operation.

The purpose of this financial outlook is to enable the Corporation's ultimate holding company, BHL, to reference and incorporate such information into its own financial disclosure. The operations of GINSMS represent a significant component of BHL's growth strategy, and management believes that providing this outlook will be useful to BHL's shareholders.

Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook of GINSMS, including its expected gross margin and revenue, constitutes forward-looking information. Such information is provided solely for the purpose described above and may not be appropriate for other uses.

Financial Highlights

Forecast

Forecast

Forecast

Forecast

($)

Jan - Mar 2026

Apr - Jun 2026

Jul - Sep 2026

Oct - Dec 2026

Revenues $

A2P Messaging Service

43,495

30,963

30,963

30,963

Software Products & Services

299,178

303,467

303,467

303,467

342,673

334,430

334,430

334,430

Cost of sales $

A2P Messaging Service

33,712

23,999

23,999

23,999

Software Products & Services

184,803

188,782

188,782

188,782

218,515

212,781

212,781

212,781

Gross profit $

A2P Messaging Service

9,783

6,964

6,964

6,964

Software Products & Services

114,375

114,685

114,685

114,685

124,158

121,649

121,649

121,649

Gross margin %

A2P Messaging Service

22.5

%

22.5

%

22.5

%

22.5

%

Software Products & Services

38.2

%

37.8

%

37.8

%

37.8

%

36.2

%

36.4

%

36.4

%

36.4

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(228,671

)

(229,002

)

(232,837

)

(229,589

)

Operating loss

(104,513

)

(107,353

)

(111,188

)

(107,940

)

Non-operating income (1)

-

-

-

-

Non-operating expenses (1)

(876

)

(876

)

(891

)

(920

)

Ordinary loss

(105,389

)

(108,229

)

(112,079

)

(108,860

)

Extraordinary gains

-

-

-

-

Extraordinary losses

-

-

-

-

Loss before tax and non-controlling interests

(105,389

)

(108,229

)

(112,079

)

(108,860

)

Income taxes

-

-

-

-

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

Net loss for the period

(105,389

)

(108,229

)

(112,079

)

(108,860

)

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

(91,255

)

(94,095

)

(94,094

)

(94,094

)

  1. Non-operating income included interest income and other non-operating income. Non-operating expenses included loss on foreign exchange and interest expenses.

  2. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards. Adjusted EBITDA is related to cash earnings and is defined for these purposes as earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortisation (in both cost of sales and general and administration expenses), interest expenses and also excludes certain non-recurring or non-cash expenditure and income. This non-IFRS measure is not recognised under IFRS Accounting Standards and accordingly, shareholders are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. The non-IFRS measure presented is unlikely to be comparable to similar measure presented by other issuers. The Corporation believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Corporation can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayment and fund future growth initiatives.

About GINSMS

GINSMS is a mobile technology and services company with a diversified focus on Application-to-Person (A2P) Messaging Services and Software Products and Services.

A2P Messaging Service

Through its cloud-based platform, GINSMS enables the delivery of SMS messages to mobile subscribers across more than 200 mobile operators worldwide. While this business has provided global connectivity, GINSMS faces sustained competitive pressures and uncertain profitability.

Software Products and Services

GINSMS designs, develops, and distributes innovative software solutions for mobile operators and enterprises. With more than 100 successful deployments worldwide, the company has established a proven track record in delivering scalable and reliable technologies. Leveraging cost-efficient development hubs in Indonesia and Malaysia, GINSMS continues to expand its customer base and strengthen its position in the enterprise solutions market.

Global

Headquartered in Asia, GINSMS maintains offices in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Indonesia, providing regional expertise and supporting cross-border technology deployments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These are not historical facts but reflect management's current expectations regarding future results, performance, and events. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "may," "could," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," or similar expressions. They are based on information available to management as of the date hereof and involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions.

Risks and Uncertainties

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements due to factors including, but not limited to:

  • Operational risks: dependence on major customers, reliance on third-party software and equipment, system failures, delays, and adequacy of network resilience and backup systems.

  • Market risks: increasing competition, rapid technology changes, market acceptance of new services, decline in demand, and consolidation among customers.

  • Regulatory and legal risks: dependence on required licenses, compliance with data security and privacy requirements, adequacy of insurance coverage, and potential conflicts of interest.

  • Financial and strategic risks: credit risk, sufficiency of cash flows, retention of key management personnel, and success of expansion into Chinese and other Asian markets.

  • External risks: economic and political conditions in countries where the Corporation operates, as well as residency requirements for directors and officers.

Key Assumptions

Forward-looking statements in this release are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including:

  • The Corporation's software products will shift toward an outsourcing model leveraging lower cost bases in Indonesia and Malaysia, with new customer acquisition offsetting reduced revenue from existing customers.

  • The A2P messaging business is expected to deliver minimal growth in traffic and revenue, constrained by sustained competitive pressures and uncertain profitability.

  • The Corporation expects to obtain sufficient cash from financing activities to meet working capital requirements.

Cautionary Note

Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which are provided to assist in understanding expected fiscal 2025 results, strategic priorities for fiscal 2026, and the anticipated operating environment. All forward-looking statements herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary note.

For further information, please contact:

GINSMS Inc.
Joel Chin, CEO
Tel: +65-6441-1029
Email: investor.relations@ginsms.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: GINSMS, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/ginsms-announces-financial-results-for-the-three-and-twelve-months-ended-decembe-1136600

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.