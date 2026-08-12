Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has applied to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq").

Roy Bonnell, CEO of Allied stated: "We believe that a Nasdaq listing will provide us with access to a broader investor base, increased sources of potential capital, increased research coverage from U.S. investment banks, and improved trading liquidity for Allied's common shares as we focus on generating shareholder value by unlocking the potential of the Borralha Tungsten Project and Vila Verde Tungsten Project. We look forward to enhancing our capital markets profile by increasing our investor relations efforts and achieving our strategic objectives."

The proposed listing of the Company's common shares on Nasdaq remains subject to the satisfaction of Nasdaq's listing requirements, receipt of all required regulatory approvals, and completion of customary listing processes. There can be no assurance that the Company's Nasdaq listing application will be approved or that a listing of the Company's common shares on Nasdaq will be completed.

Further to the news releases dated April 24, May 4 and August 4, 2026, the Company is continuing to progress towards closing of the U.S.$15 million non-brokered private placement offering of common shares at a price of $2.05 per share (the "Offering") with an existing strategic investor (the "Existing Strategic Investor") and a new strategic investor (the "New Strategic Investor"). The Existing Strategic Investor has reconfirmed to the Company its intention to backstop the contemplated investment by the New Strategic Investor.

About Allied Critical Metals

Allied Critical Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the advancement and revitalization of its 100%-owned Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal.

The Borralha Project is one of the largest undeveloped tungsten resources within the European Union and benefits from a favourable Environmental Impact Declaration (DIA), positioning the Project for advancement toward feasibility and development. Vila Verde represents additional exploration upside within the same strategic jurisdiction.

Tungsten has been designated a critical raw material by the United States and the European Union due to its strategic importance in defense, aerospace, manufacturing, automotive, electronics and energy applications. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea account for approximately 87% of global tungsten supply and reserves, highlighting the importance of secure western sources.

Further details regarding the Borralha Project are available in the Company's NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report dated April 14, 2026, filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.alliedcritical.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Roy Bonnell"

CEO and Director

Please also visit our website at www.alliedcritical.com

Also visit us at:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-critical-metals-inc/

X: https://x.com/@alliedcritical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alliedcriticalmetals

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alliedcriticalmetals

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" ("FLI") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. FLI in this release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's application to list its shares on Nasdaq, the anticipated benefits of a Nasdaq listing, and the Company's investor relations efforts and strategic objectives. Such FLI is identified by, among other things, words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "aims", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "potential", "target", "opportunity", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar terminology, as well as statements regarding outcomes that "will", "should" or "would" occur. Such FLI should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance thereon. FLI is based on certain assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, that the Company's Nasdaq listing application may not be approved, and that the Company may not satisfy applicable listing requirements, obtain all required regulatory approvals, or complete all customary listing processes, in addition to other risk factors described in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis and Annual Information Form dated April 24, 2026, all as filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are urged to carefully review those risk factors, which are expressly incorporated by reference into this cautionary note. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309361

Source: Allied Critical Metals Inc.