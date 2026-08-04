Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the news release dated April 24, 2026, the Company is continuing to progress towards closing of the second tranche of the U.S.$25 million non-brokered private placement offering of common shares at a price of $2.05 per share (the "Offering") in the amount of U.S.$15 million second tranche (the "Second Tranche") with an existing strategic investor (the "Existing Strategic Investor") and a new strategic investor (the "New Strategic Investor", collectively the "Strategic Investors"). The Existing Strategic Investor has confirmed to the Company its intention to backstop the contemplated investment by the New Strategic Investor in the Second Tranche.

The closing of the Second Tranche follows significant due diligence by each of the Strategic Investors. "The Company is financed to complete its 20,000 metre drilling campaign at the Borralha Project and has already ordered certain long-lead items for the Vila Verde Pilot Plant. Securing the Second Tranche provides further strong support for our plan to fast-track tungsten concentrate production," commented Roy Bonnell, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

The Second Tranche forms part of a transformational financing that was comprised of U.S.$25 million in equity and a project financing facility in the amount of U.S.$15 million.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws.

The Canadian Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the advancement and revitalization of its 100%-owned Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal.

The Borralha Project is one of the largest undeveloped tungsten resources within the European Union and benefits from a favourable Environmental Impact Declaration (DIA), positioning the Project for advancement toward feasibility and development. Vila Verde represents additional exploration upside within the same strategic jurisdiction.

Tungsten has been designated a critical raw material by the United States and the European Union due to its strategic importance in defense, aerospace, manufacturing, automotive, electronics and energy applications. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea account for approximately 87% of global tungsten supply and reserves, highlighting the importance of secure western sources.

Further details regarding the Borralha Project are available in the Company's NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report dated April 14, 2026, filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.alliedcritical.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Roy Bonnell"

CEO and Director

Additional information is also available by contacting the Company:

Please also visit our website at www.alliedcritical.com.

Also visit us at:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-critical-metals-inc/

X: https://x.com/@alliedcritical/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alliedcriticalmetals/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alliedcriticalmetals/

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" ("FLI") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. FLI in this release includes, without limitation, statements regarding completion of the Offering; the proposed use of proceeds from the Second Tranche of the Offering; CSE approval of the Second Tranche of the Offering; and any other activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Such FLI is identified by, among other things, words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "aims", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "potential", "target", "opportunity", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar terminology, as well as statements regarding outcomes that "will", "should" or "would" occur. Such FLI should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance thereon. In addition, reference should also be made to the risk factors listed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis and Annual Information Form dated April 24, 2026, all as filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors. Readers are urged to carefully review those risk factors, which are expressly incorporated by reference into this cautionary note. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307872

Source: Allied Critical Metals Inc.