

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Antofagasta Plc (ANTO.L) reported a profit for its first half that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $847.3 million, or $0.859 per share. This compares with $521.6 million, or $0.529 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Antofagasta Plc reported adjusted earnings of $0.859 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.9% to $4.479 billion from $3.799 billion last year.



Antofagasta Plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $847.3 Mln. vs. $521.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.859 vs. $0.529 last year. -Revenue: $4.479 Bln vs. $3.799 Bln last year.



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