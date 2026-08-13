

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Adyen N.V. (ADYEY) revealed earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR544.063 million, or EUR17.18 per share. This compares with EUR480.963 million, or EUR15.22 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.1% to EUR1.302 billion from EUR1.093 billion last year.



Adyen N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR544.063 Mln. vs. EUR480.963 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR17.18 vs. EUR15.22 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.302 Bln vs. EUR1.093 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: 21 % To 23 %



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