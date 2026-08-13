WS WeSports Group AB Interim Report January - June 2026

APRIL - JUNE 2026

Net sales increased by 54.7 percent to SEK 1,177.6 million (761.4). Organic growth amounted to 21.6 percent.

Adjusted gross profit amounted to SEK 436.8 million (276.8), corresponding to an adjusted gross margin of 37.1 percent (36.4).

Adjusted EBITA increased by SEK 31.5 million to SEK 88.0 million (56.5) and adjusted EBITA margin amounted to 7.5 percent (7.4).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 34.8 million (22.5).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 47.4 million (97.2).

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 0.94 (0.61).

JANUARY - JUNE 2026

Net sales increased by 53.4 percent to SEK 2,138.1 million (1,394.3). Organic growth amounted to 18.5 percent.

Adjusted gross profit amounted to SEK 778.6 million (494.9), corresponding to an adjusted gross margin of 36.4 percent (35.5).

Adjusted EBITA increased by 66.1 percent to SEK 126.4 million (76.1) and adjusted EBITA margin amounted to 5.9 percent (5.5).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 42.6 million (26.8).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 35.5 million (31.8).

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 1.12 (1.01).

COMMENT FROM THE CEO

"We are well positioned in a growing market where we continue to gain market share - with organic growth of 21.6 percent and a total increase in net sales of 54.7 percent during the quarter…

… We have the right team, long-term owners and a robust Nordic base of leading specialist companies in a growing market. Together, this gives us a better starting point than ever before in the work towards our financial targets - an adjusted EBITA margin of 7-8 percent and net sales of SEK 10 billion in 2031," says Ted Sporre, CEO of WS WeSports Group.





SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER AND AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

After the end of the quarter, 65 percent of the sports nutrition company Elite Fitness OY was acquired. The company will be consolidated during the third quarter of 2026. Elite Fitness OY generated sales of approximately EUR 8 million during the calendar year 2025 and is expected to strengthen the Group's share of own and controlled brands and create further cross-selling opportunities within WeSports Group.

At an Extraordinary General Meeting on 8 April, three long-term incentive programmes (LTIP26/29, LTIP26/30 and LTIP26/31) were resolved upon, consisting of warrants for current and future key individuals within WeSports Group. A total of 122,000 warrants were issued in each series, corresponding to 366,000 warrants. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one share at subscription prices of SEK 100, 110 and 120, respectively. As of the reporting date, 319,592 warrants had been transferred to key individuals within the Group.

During the quarter, the Company increased its ownership in SkiCom Sweden AB from 51 to 80 percent and in Bikelease AB from 60 to 100 percent. This is in line with the Company's strategy of building long-term partnerships with strong entrepreneur-led specialist companies, where ownership is gradually increased over time.

On 21 May, the Company held its Annual General Meeting in Stockholm, where the adoption of the annual accounts, discharge from liability and the appropriation of profits were resolved. The meeting also resolved to follow the nomination committee's proposals regarding board members, chairman and auditor.

CONFERENCE CALL IN CONNECTION WITH PUBLICATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT

In connection with the publishing, the Company invites to a webcast presentation with a conference call, held at 09:00 CEST.

The presentation will be held in English by Ted Sporre, CEO, and Tim Holmlund Meier, CFO - with Niklas Hammar, Co-founder and COO, joining for the Q&A.



To follow the webcast, access this link:

https://events.inderes.com/wesports-group/q2-report-2026



To participate via teleconference, please register via this link:

https://events.inderes.com/wesports-group/q2-report-2026/dial-in

After registration, you will be provided with telephone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the telephone conference.

The report and presentation will be available on WS WeSports Group's website: www.wesportsgroup.com

CONTACT

Ted Sporre

CEO, WS WeSports Group AB

+46 737 09 23 88

ted.sporre@wesportsgroup.com

ABOUT WS WESPORTS GROUP

WS WeSports Group is a Nordic sports equipment specialist group. We hold leading market positions in the most attractive sports categories, such as cycling, fitness, running, hockey, floorball, skiing, outdoor, and golf. WS WeSports Group targets elite athletes and active individuals through online- and physical stores, while distributing own- and external brands. We acquire and develop specialist companies, allowing them to operate independently, within a decentralized structure, and take advantage of shared infrastructure and strategic support. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

Read more about WS WeSports Group: www.wesportsgroup.com

This information is information that WS Wesports Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-13 08:00 CEST.