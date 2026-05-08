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WKN: A41W3S | ISIN: SE0026853335 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2026 13:00 Uhr
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WS WeSports Group AB: WS WeSports Group Increases Ownership in SkiCom and Bikelease

Malmö, May 8, 2026 - WS WeSports Group AB ("WeSports Group" or the "Group") has increased its ownership in two of its specialist companies, SkiCom Sweden AB ("SkiCom") and Bikelease AB ("Bikelease"). The transactions were carried out within the Group's target valuation range of 5-7x EV/EBITA, with parts as earn-outs. This is in line with WeSports Group's strategy to build long-term partnerships with strong entrepreneur-led specialist companies, while gradually increasing ownership over time.

"Both SkiCom and Bikelease are great examples of the type of companies we partner with. They have solid specialist positions in their sports, showcase a founder mentality, and have attractive growth potential. Increasing our ownership is a natural step as we continue to develop these companies together and further capitalize on synergies within the Group. It also reflects our long-term approach of creating value jointly and increasing our ownership over time," says Ted Sporre, CEO of WS WeSports Group.

SkiCom, part of WeSports Group since 2025, is a leading Swedish specialist in skiing and winter sports. The company operates an omnichannel platform, combining physical stores in Stockholm (Bromma Skidsport), Gothenburg, and Västra Frölunda (Udens Sport) with a strong online presence through Skidsport.nu and Udenssport.se. SkiCom offers a curated assortment of premium brands, complemented by specialist services such as bootfitting, ski maintenance, and rentals. In 2025, SkiCom reported revenues of approximately SEK 68 million with an EBITA result of approximately SEK 7 million. Following the transaction, WeSports Group increases its holdings in SkiCom from 51% to 80%.

Bikelease, part of WeSports Group since 2021, is a leading provider of benefit bikes in Sweden. Through its fully digital platform, Bikelease enables companies to offer employees access to high-quality bicycles through government-backed benefit programs. The company operates within the attractive benefit bike market, leveraging strong synergies from WeSports Group's broad cycling and mobility ecosystem. In 2025, Bikelease reported revenues of approximately SEK 92 million with an EBITA result of approximately SEK 13 million. Following the transaction, WeSports Group increases its holdings in Bikelease from 60% to 100%.

Through increased ownership in both companies, WeSports Group further strengthens its positions within cycling and winter sports in the Nordics, in line with the Group's strategy to achieve leadership in the most attractive sports and leisure categories.

CONTACT
Ted Sporre
CEO, WS WeSports Group AB
+46 737 09 23 88
ted.sporre@wesportsgroup.com

ABOUT WS WESPORTS GROUP
WS WeSports Group is a Nordic sports equipment specialist group. We hold leading market positions in the most attractive sports categories, such as cycling, fitness, running, hockey, floorball, skiing, outdoor, and golf. WS WeSports Group targets elite athletes and active individuals through online- and physical stores, while distributing own- and external brands. We acquire and develop specialist companies, allowing them to operate independently, within a decentralized structure, and take advantage of shared infrastructure and strategic support. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

Read more about WS WeSports Group: www.wesportsgroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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