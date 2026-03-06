WS WeSports Group AB: WS WeSports Group Acquires Renew and Becomes the Leader in Floorball

Malmö, March 6, 2026 - WS WeSports Group AB ("WeSports Group" or the "Group") is acquiring 80% of the shares in Renew Group Sweden AB ("Renew"). Renew is the owner of the global floorball brands Unihoc and Zone. With Renew, WeSports Group becomes the leader in another of its core sports categories - floorball. Following the transaction, Renew will continue to operate as an independent specialist company with its existing management, product development, and brand strategy. In 2025, Renew achieved net sales slightly above SEK 150 million and an EBITA just over 20 MSEK, a solid profitability above the Group's margin.

"Renew represents everything we look for in a partner - strong own brands, deep expertise, passionate entrepreneurs, and a solid market position. Together, we see significant opportunities to further strengthen innovation, accelerate product development, and expand the international reach of floorball. Renew and Oxdog, which has been part of our Group since 2022, will continue to operate independently from their distinct brand positions, each contributing to the development of the sport. Our ambition is to support and grow together with the community for many years to come," says Ted Sporre.

Founded in Sweden, Renew is the owner of Unihoc - the world's largest and most established floorball brand - as well as the design-driven challenger brand Zone. Unihoc was founded in 1972 and has grown alongside the sport, making it the first and still active floorball brand in the world. Today, Unihoc exports to more than 70 countries and serves as the official equipment supplier to the International Floorball Federation (IFF), supporting major global tournaments including the World Championships.

Zone, founded in 2001, has built a strong reputation through innovation, lightweight technology, and distinctive collaborations, offering a comprehensive product portfolio for the modern floorball player.

Renew operates from its headquarters, warehouse, and assembly facility in Gothenburg, Sweden. The company is led by founder Jan Inge Forsberg, a Swedish Floorball Hall of Famer, who will remain as an owner together with the existing management team - including several former elite players. Renew has built a leading position through its own brands and a clear focus on product innovation and athlete sponsorships.

"Since the beginning, our focus has been to develop floorball through innovation, quality, and passion for the sport. Becoming part of WeSports Group gives us additional financial strength and strategic support. Together, we can accelerate our international expansion and continue to develop the best floorball equipment," says Jan Inge Forsberg, Founder and CEO of Renew Group Sweden.

WeSports Group acquires 80% of the shares in Renew, primarily deriving from the previous passive majority owner, while the founder and CEO, together with the Deputy CEO, remain as long-term shareholders in the company. The agreement reflects a long-term ownership structure built on alignment and continued founder involvement. The initial upfront valuation is below 5x EV/EBITA, while the total valuation including earn-outs is in line with the Group's target valuation range of 5 to 7x EV/EBITA. The acquisition is financed using existing cash reserves.

Through WeSports Group's established digital platforms, logistics capabilities, and sales channels, Renew gains access to additional growth opportunities across multiple markets. The Group's decentralized model enables Renew to maintain its entrepreneurship and innovation, while benefiting from WeSports Group's infrastructure and reach.

"Floorball is one of the largest team sports in the Nordics and the second largest in Sweden after football. With Renew joining WeSports Group, we further strengthen our position and offering to the community. In parallel, WeSports Group will work closely with clubs, federations, and athletes to support innovation, international expansion, as well as the continued development of floorball," continues Ted Sporre.

ABOUT WS WESPORTS GROUP

WS WeSports Group is a Nordic sports equipment specialist group. We hold leading market positions in the most attractive sports categories, such as cycling, fitness, running, hockey, floorball, skiing, outdoor, and golf. WS WeSports Group targets elite athletes and active individuals through online- and physical stores, while distributing own- and external brands. We acquire and develop specialist companies, allowing them to operate independently, within a decentralized structure, and take advantage of shared infrastructure and strategic support. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

Read more about WS WeSports Group: www.wesportsgroup.com

ABOUT RENEW GROUP SWEDEN

Renew Group Sweden is a leading floorball specialist and the owner of the globally recognized brands Unihoc and Zone. Founded in 1972, the company has grown alongside the development of modern floorball and today holds a strong international position.

Unihoc is the world's largest and most established floorball brand, exporting to more than 70 countries and serving as the official equipment supplier to the International Floorball Federation (IFF). Zone complements the portfolio with a design-driven and innovation-focused offering for modern players.

Renew Group Sweden operates from its headquarters, warehouse, and assembly facility in Gothenburg, Sweden. In 2025, the company generated net sales slightly above SEK 150 million with solid profitability.

