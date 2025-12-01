Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that WS WeSports Group AB (publ), company registration number 559237-3632, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements.



Provided that WS WeSports Group AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be December 9, 2025



The company has 18,634,070 shares as per today's date.

Shares

Short name: WSG Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 27,817,530 ISIN code: SE0026853335 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 439455 Company Registration Number: 559237-3632 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table MIC code: SSME Trading currency: SEK

Classification

Code Name 40 Consumer Discretionary 4020 Consumer Products and Services

Trading will be on a when issued basis from December 9 up and including December 10 2025, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 23-24 and 100 in the prospectus.