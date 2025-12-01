Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that WS WeSports Group AB (publ), company registration number 559237-3632, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements.
Provided that WS WeSports Group AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be December 9, 2025
The company has 18,634,070 shares as per today's date.
Shares
|Short name:
|WSG
|Maximum Number of shares to be listed:
|27,817,530
|ISIN code:
|SE0026853335
|Round Lot:
|1
|Order book ID:
|439455
|Company Registration Number:
|559237-3632
|Market segment:
|First North STO/8
|Tick Size table:
|MiFID II tick size table
|MIC code:
|SSME
|Trading currency:
|SEK
Classification
|Code
|Name
|40
|Consumer Discretionary
|4020
|Consumer Products and Services
Trading will be on a when issued basis from December 9 up and including December 10 2025, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 23-24 and 100 in the prospectus.
© 2025 GlobeNewswire