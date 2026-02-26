WS WeSports Group AB: Year-end Report 2025

OCTOBER - DECEMBER 2025

Net sales increased by 34.0 percent to SEK 901.3 million (672.8). Organic growth amounted to 14.8 percent.

Adjusted gross profit amounted to SEK 326.7 million (224.8), corresponding to an adjusted gross margin of 36.3 percent (33.4).

Adjusted EBITA increased by SEK 41.1 million to SEK 44.6 million (3.5) and the adjusted EBITA margin amounted to 4.8 percent (0.5).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 11.2 million (-36.7).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 100.3 million (-1.4). Cash conversion amounted to 160.3 percent (neg.) of adjusted EBITDAaL.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.53 (-2.32) before dilution and SEK 0.53 (-2.32) after dilution.

FULL YEAR 2025

Net sales increased by 31.2 percent to SEK 3,072.9 million (2,342.9). Organic growth amounted to 22.4 percent.

Adjusted gross profit amounted to SEK 1,105.1 million (852.2), corresponding to an adjusted gross margin of 36.0 percent (36.4).

Adjusted EBITA increased by 71.5 percent to SEK 187.4 million (109.3) and the adjusted EBITA margin amounted to 6.1 percent (4.7).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 49.6 million (-8.4).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 200.0 million (50.3). Cash conversion amounted to 79.5 percent (4.8) of adjusted EBITDAaL.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.68 (-0.53) before dilution and SEK 2.68 (-0.53) after dilution.

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend be paid to the shareholders for the 2025 financial year.

COMMENT FROM THE CEO

"The fourth quarter was characterized by high activity and a strong finish, with total net sales growth of 34.0 percent compared to the previous year. For the full year, net sales growth amounted to 31.2 percent. Organic growth amounted to 14.8 percent for the quarter…

… We stand well positioned for the year, both operationally and financially, and observe a continued positive trend for sports and health among consumers…

…I am convinced that we are on the right path towards our financial targets - adjusted EBITA margin of 7 to 8 percent and net sales of SEK 10 billion. Market share gain, an active M&A strategy and a proven business model paves the way towards these targets," says Ted Sporre, CEO of WS WeSports Group.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER AND AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

On December 9, the Company's shares were listed for trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Stockholm. In connection with the listing, the balance sheet for WS WeSports Group was strengthened, providing a good platform to accelerate the growth plan going forward. Prior to the listing, a 10:1 share split was also carried out.

During the quarter, the Norwegian fitness specialist Sportsmaster and Thevea Brands Group were consolidated, with ownership share increased to 100% in the latter. At the same time ownership was also increased in the subsidiaries RunningXpert (83% ownership), Cargobike of Sweden (80% ownership), and EvoSport (88% ownership).

The report and presentation will be available on WS WeSports Group's website: www.wesportsgroup.com

ABOUT WS WESPORTS GROUP

WS WeSports Group is a Nordic sports equipment specialist group. We hold leading market positions in the most attractive sports categories, such as cycling, fitness, running, hockey, floorball, skiing, outdoor, and golf. WS WeSports Group targets elite athletes and active individuals through online- and physical stores, while distributing own- and external brands. We acquire and develop specialist companies, allowing them to operate independently, within a decentralized structure, and take advantage of shared infrastructure and strategic support. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

This information is information that WS Wesports Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 2026-02-26 08:00 CET.