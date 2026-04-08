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WKN: A41W3S | ISIN: SE0026853335 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2026 12:30 Uhr
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WS WeSports Group AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting in WS WeSports Group AB (publ)

WS WeSports Group AB (publ) ("WeSports") held an Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") on 8 April 2026 in Malmö. The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposals, to adopt three long-term incentive programmes comprising warrants for current and future key persons within the WeSports group.

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposals, to adopt three long-term incentive programmes (LTIP 2026/2029, LTIP 2026/2030 and LTIP 2026/2031) comprising warrants for current and future key persons within the WeSports group. The key persons include the CEO and other current and future senior executives, employees and consultants within the WeSports group.

LTIP 2026/2029
The LTIP 2026/2029 incentive programme entails, in brief, an issue of a maximum of 122,000 warrants of series TO 2026/2029. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in WeSports during the period from and including 15 April 2029 up to and including 15 July 2029, at a subscription price of SEK 100 per share. The warrants are issued free of charge to the WeSports and are subsequently transferred to the participants in the incentive programme at market value calculated in accordance with the Black-Scholes valuation model.

LTIP 2026/2030
The LTIP 2026/2030 incentive programme entails, in brief, an issue of a maximum of 122,000 warrants of series TO 2026/2030. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in WeSports during the period from and including 15 April 2030 up to and including 15 July 2030, at a subscription price of SEK 110 per share. The warrants are issued free of charge to the WeSports and are subsequently transferred to the participants in the incentive programme at market value calculated in accordance with the Black-Scholes valuation model.

LTIP 2026/2031
The LTIP 2026/2031 incentive programme entails, in brief, an issue of a maximum of 122,000 warrants of series TO 2026/2031. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in WeSports during the period from and including 15 April 2031 up to and including 15 July 2031, at a subscription price of SEK 120 per share. The warrants are issued free of charge to the WeSports and are subsequently transferred to the participants in the incentive programme at market value calculated in accordance with the Black-Scholes valuation model.

Complete information and resolutions
All resolutions were in accordance with the proposals submitted to the EGM by the Board of Directors. The proposals relating to the resolutions by the EGM are available on the WeSports' website, www.wesportsgroup.com.

For further information, please contact:
Ted Sporre
CEO, WS WeSports Group AB
Phone: +46 737 09 23 88
E-mail: ted.sporre@wesportsgroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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