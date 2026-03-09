WS WeSports Group AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting in WS WeSports Group AB (publ)

WS WeSports Group AB (publ) ("WeSports") held an Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") on 9 March 2026 in Malmö. The Board of Directors informed that it had resolved to withdraw the previously announced proposals regarding the implementation of three long-term incentive programs (LTIP 2026/2029, LTIP 2026/2030 and LTIP 2026/2031) for key persons within the WeSports' group.

The withdrawal is due to the Board's assessment that the timing is inappropriate given recent global developments. The escalating conflict in Iran and heightened uncertainty in global markets have led to volatility, making it difficult to accurately price and structure the programs. As a result, the proposals were not discussed at the extraordinary general meeting. The Board of Directors intends to present a new proposal for the introduction of long-term incentive programs shortly.

