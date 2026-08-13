Acarix AB: Acarix Publishes Second Quarter and First Half 2026 Results

Acarix, a leader in rapid AI and acoustics-based cardiac diagnostics, today reported its interim financial results for the second quarter and first half 2026. The report highlights continued commercial momentum, with revenue more than doubling year-over-year, accelerating U.S. growth, expanded system deliveries, and meaningful improvement in operating efficiency.

"Acarix made significant progress in the first half of 2026, with total revenue up 65% year-over-year and our U.S. business remaining the primary driver of that growth, up 111%," said Aamir Mahmood, President & CEO of Acarix. "We delivered 58 CADScor® Systems during the period, a 49% increase, further expanding the installed base that underpins our recurring-revenue model. We also continued to strengthen the clinical evidence base for our technology, presenting data at ACC.26, the American College of Cardiology's annual scientific session, showing that the CADScor® System can help identify patients who don't need further stress testing, with potential care-time savings of up to 40 hours and cost reductions exceeding $100,000 per inpatient case. Building on our recent market approval in the United Arab Emirates, regulatory processes are also progressing in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait as we work to expand our international reach in a disciplined manner. At the same time, we continued to operate a leaner organization, improving our net loss by 27% for the half. As we move through the remainder of 2026, our focus remains on converting our growing installed base into deeper, routine clinical use, advancing U.S. reimbursement efforts, including progress toward a CPT Category I code, and expanding access to non-invasive frontline cardiac diagnostics across existing and new markets."

Second quarter 2026 compared to the same period in 2025:

Total revenue amounted to SEK 2,308 thousand (1,140), an increase of 102%.

In the U.S., revenue amounted to SEK 1,857 thousand (595) and an increase by 212%.

Currency adjusted revenue increased totally by 108% and in the U.S. by 223%.

A total of 29 CADScor Systems (19) were delivered, an increase of 53%. Eleven systems were consigned and 15 sold in the U.S. market. Three systems were sold outside the U.S. market.

A total of 182 boxes of patches (139) were sold, reflecting a 31% increase (1 box consists of 20 patches).

In the U.S., patch sales amounted to 140 boxes (70), an increase of 100%.

Gross margin amounted to 84% (93%).

Operating costs amounted to SEK 11,256 thousand (13,915), a decrease of 19%.

Net loss was SEK -9,482 thousand (-12,863), an improvement of 26%.

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK -11,830 thousand (-12,666).

Earnings per share were SEK -0.01 (-0.01).

First half of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025:

Total revenue amounted to SEK 4,732 thousand (2,870), an increase of 65%.

In the U.S., revenue amounted to SEK 3,867 thousand (1,829), an increase of 111%.

A total of 58 CADScor Systems (39) were delivered, an increase of 49%.

In the U.S., 55 CADScor Systems (38) were delivered, an increase of 45%.

A total of 354 boxes of patches (297) were sold, an increase of 19%.

In the U.S., 262 boxes of patches (176) were sold, an increase of 49%.

Gross margin amounted to 83% (86%).

Operating costs amounted to SEK 21,678 thousand (29,352), an improvement of 26%.

Net loss amounted to SEK -18,264 thousand (-26,971), an improvement of 27%.

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK -18,264 thousand (-26,971), an improvement of 32%.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.02 (-0.02).

Average number of shares amounted to 1,192,080 (1,123,744).

Webcast presentation of the Q2 interim report is available on:

https://acarix.com/investor-presentations/

Link to the Acarix financial reports:

https://acarix.com/financial-reports-and-calendar/

About the CADScor®System

The CADScor System is a point-of-care diagnostic aid that uses highly sensitive acoustics and advanced computational analysis and AI to assess a patient's coronary blood flow. It calculates a patient-specific CAD-score and combines it with clinical risk factors to rapidly indicate the risk of significant coronary stenosis, prior to potential secondary evaluation. The system produces a result in under 10 minutes and is designed to rule out significant CAD with at least 96% negative predictive value at point of care. The CADScor System has been used in over 60,000 patient assessments, is built on 15+ years of R&D covered by 45 patents, is CE-marked in accordance with EU MDR 2017/745, and has received FDA De Novo clearance as a diagnostic aid for symptomatic patients with suspected CAD.

About Acarix

Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that develops solutions for rapid, AI-based rule-out of coronary artery disease at the point of care. The CE-marked and FDA De Novo-cleared CADScor System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and is designed to support clinical decisions by helping reduce unnecessary, invasive, and costly diagnostic procedures. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker: ACARIX) and cross-traded on the OTCQB market in the US (ticker: ACIXF). The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com

For more information, contact

Macie May, phone +1 405 517 5161, email mmay@saxum.com