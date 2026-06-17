Acarix AB: Announcement from the annual general meeting in Acarix AB

The annual general meeting 2026 (the "AGM") of Acarix AB ("Acarix" or the "Company") was held today on 17 June 2026 and the following resolutions were passed by the meeting.

Adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet in Acarix and the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2025.

Allocation of profit

The AGM resolved not to pay any dividend for the financial year 2025 and that the Company's result would be carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The board of directors and the managing director were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

Election of the board of directors and auditor and remuneration

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the board of directors shall comprise five directors. It was also resolved that the number of auditors shall be one registered audit firm.

It was resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the remuneration to the members of the board of directors shall amount to a total of SEK 500,000 to the chair and SEK 300,000 to each of the other members of the board (the same amount as the previous year) and that no remuneration shall be paid for work in committees.

It was further resolved that the auditor shall be entitled to a fee in accordance with approved invoice.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect Jan Poulsen, Ken Nelson and Dr. Tony Das and to elect Erik von Schenck and Marcin Golebicki as new directors. Jan Poulsen was elected as chair of the board.

Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-elected as the Company's auditor with Alexander Ståhl as the principal auditor.

Nomination committee for the 2027 annual general meeting

The AGM resolved that the Company shall have a nomination committee for the annual general meeting to be held in 2027. The nomination committee shall consist of the three largest shareholders in terms of voting rights, as per Euroclear's printout of the share register as of September 30 of each year, each of whom shall appoint one member of the nomination committee. If any of the three largest shareholders does not wish to appoint a member of the nomination committee, the fourth-largest shareholder shall be asked (and so on) until the nomination committee consists of three members.

Employee stock option program for the CEO

The AGM resolved to introduce employee stock option program 2026/2029 for the Company's CEO and Group CEO. The program is implemented through a directed issue of warrants to the Company and approval of transfer of warrants and shares in the Company to the participant in the employee stock option program. The AGM resolves on a directed issue of 22,500,000 warrants, of which 2,500,000 warrants are issued to cover potential cash flow effects as a result of social security contributions in connection with Program 2026/2029.

Authorization for the board to resolve on issuances

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorize the board of directors during the period up until the next annual general meeting, on one or more occasions, to resolve to increase the Company's share capital by an amount corresponding to not more than twenty (20) percent of the Company's registered share capital at the time the authorization is first utilized. The board of directors shall be able to resolve on issues of shares, convertibles and/or warrants with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights. New issues may be made with or without provisions regarding contributions in kind, set-off or other conditions under the Companies Act. The purpose for the board to resolve on issuances with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights in accordance with the above is primarily for the purpose of raising new capital to increase flexibility of the Company or in connection with acquisitions.

For detailed terms regarding the resolutions at the AGM as described above, please refer to the notice and the complete proposals which are available on the Company's website, www. acarix.com.

About Acarix

Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid rule out of coronary artery disease (CAD) at point of care. The CE-approved and FDA DeNovo-cleared Acarix CADScor System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive, and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor System has been used on more than 60,000 patients. Acarix recommends CADScor System as a first-line diagnostic aid that uses highly sensitive acoustics and advanced computational processing to analyze coronary blood flow to rule out significant coronary artery disease (CAD), with at least 96% certainty at point of care. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker: ACARIX) and cross-traded on the OTCQB market in the US (ticker: ACIXF). The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com

For more information, contact

Macie May, phone +1 405 517 5161, email mmay@saxum.com