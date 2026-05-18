Acarix AB: Acarix Publishes Interim Report, January - March 2026

Acarix, a leader in rapid AI and acoustics-based cardiac diagnostics, today reported its interim financial results for the first quarter of 2026. The report highlights meaningful progress across the business, with strong U.S. growth, improving operating efficiency, and continued momentum in expanding access to CADScor®.

"The first quarter of 2026 marked a strong start to the year for Acarix, driven by accelerating commercial momentum and disciplined execution," said Aamir Mahmood, President & CEO of Acarix. "We delivered strong growth across our business, with currency-adjusted revenue increasing 61% overall and 90% in the U.S., underscoring the growing demand for the CADScor® System in our most strategic market. At the same time, we significantly strengthened our financial profile by reducing operating costs by 32% and improving net loss by 38% year-over-year. We also achieved EU MDR certification, an important milestone that further validates the safety, quality and clinical performance of the CADScor® System. Moving forward, we remain focused on increasing utilization across our expanding installed base, advancing U.S. reimbursement efforts, and driving broader adoption of non-invasive frontline cardiac diagnostics."

Key Q1 2026 highlights:

The CADScor System successfully achieved certification under the European Union Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR 2017/745). The MDR certification confirms that the CADScor System meets the European Union's most stringent regulatory requirements for safety, quality, and clinical performance.

Acarix announced that it has entered into a strategic distribution partnership with a new partner in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Following successful regulatory approval, which is supported by the recently announced MDR approval. The partner has forecasted product orders totaling approximately SEK 9,8 million within the first 6 months after approval.

First quarter 2026 compared to the same period in 2025:

Total revenue amounted to SEK 2,424 thousand (1,729), an increase of 40%

In the U.S., revenue amounted to SEK 2,010 thousand (1,234), an increase of 63%

Currency adjusted revenue increased totally by 61% and in the U.S. by 90%

A total of 29 CADScor Systems (19) were delivered in the U.S. market, an increase of 53%

A total of 172 boxes of patches (158) were sold, reflecting a 9% increase

In the U.S. patch sales amounted to 122 boxes (106), an increase of 15%

Gross margin amounted to 81% (81%)

Operating costs amounted to SEK 10,421 thousand (15,437), a decrease of 32%

Net loss was SEK -8,781 thousand (-14,108), an improvement of 38%

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 1,113 thousand (-11,667)

Earnings per share were SEK -0.01 (-0.01)

Webcast presentation of the Q1 interim report is available on:

https://acarix.com/investor-presentations/

Link to the Acarix financial reports:

https://acarix.com/financial-reports-and-calendar/

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About Acarix

Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid rule out of coronary artery disease (CAD) at point of care. The CE-approved and FDA DeNovo-cleared Acarix CADScor System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive, and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor System has been used on more than 60,000 patients. Acarix recommends CADScor System as a first-line diagnostic aid that uses highly sensitive acoustics and advanced computational processing to analyze coronary blood flow to rule out significant coronary artery disease (CAD), with at least 96% certainty at point of care. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker: ACARIX) and cross-traded on the OTCQB market in the US (ticker: ACIXF). The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com

For more information, contact

Macie May, phone +1 405 517 5161, email mmay@saxum.com