Acarix AB: Acarix Announces New Distribution Partner in Saudi Arabia for the CADScor System

Malmö, Sweden - Acarix AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ACARIX), a medical device company advancing noninvasive, AI enabled diagnostics for coronary artery disease, today announced that it has entered into a strategic distribution partnership with a new partner in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Under the agreement, the distribution partner will lead local regulatory approval activities for the CADScor® System in Saudi Arabia at the distributors expense. Following successful regulatory approval which is supported by the recently announced MDR approval, the partner has forecasted product orders totaling approximately SEK 9,8 million within the first 6 months after approval.

Saudi Arabia represents a strategically important market for Acarix, with a strong national focus on cardiovascular disease prevention, early diagnosis, and more efficient utilization of healthcare resources. The CADScor System is designed to support clinicians in rapidly ruling out significant coronary artery disease at the point of care, potentially reducing unnecessary imaging and invasive diagnostic procedures.

Aamir Mahmood, President and CEO of Acarix, commented:

"We are very pleased to announce this partnership in Saudi Arabia, a market with significant clinical need and a clear strategic focus on early and efficient cardiovascular care. Our partner brings strong regional expertise and a clear commitment to advancing regulatory approval and commercial adoption. The commercial commitment following approval reflects confidence in CADScor's clinical value and its ability to positively impact both patient outcomes and healthcare economics."

This agreement further strengthens Acarix's growing international distribution footprint and supports the company's strategy to expand access to high quality cardiovascular diagnostics across global markets.

About Acarix

Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid rule out of coronary artery disease (CAD) at point of care. The CE-approved and FDA DeNovo-cleared Acarix CADScor System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive, and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor System has been used on more than 60,000 patients. Acarix recommends CADScor System as a first-line diagnostic aid that uses highly sensitive acoustics and advanced computational processing to analyze coronary blood flow to rule out significant coronary artery disease (CAD), with at least 96% certainty at point of care. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker: ACARIX) and cross-traded on the OTCQB market in the US (ticker: ACIXF). The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com

