

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NEXON Co., Ltd. (7NX.F) announced a profit for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY86.864 billion, or JPY109.67 per share. This compares with JPY43.030 billion, or JPY52.93 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.4% to JPY273.310 billion from JPY232.784 billion last year.



NEXON Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY86.864 Bln. vs. JPY43.030 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY109.67 vs. JPY52.93 last year. -Revenue: JPY273.310 Bln vs. JPY232.784 Bln last year.



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