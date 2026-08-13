Lea Bank AB: Lea Bank AB (publ) reports Q2 profit before tax of SEK 43.1 million

Lea Bank AB reported a profit before tax of SEK 43.1 million for Q2 2026, compared to SEK 33.8 million for Q2 2025. Gross loans amounted to SEK 10,319 million, an increase of SEK 548 million in the quarter. Equity at the end of the quarter was SEK 1,397 million.



Highlights of Q2 2026:

• Profit before tax SEK 43.1 million (after tax SEK 33.2 million)

• Net interest income of SEK 163.4 million

• Gross loan portfolio of SEK 10,319 million

• Cost-income ratio (C/I) of 30.0%

• Book equity per share of SEK 13.38



Lea Bank will present the results today at 10:00 AM. The presentation will be held through a webcast with CEO Oddbjørn Berentsen, Acting CFO Tobias Kildahl, and Chief Credit Risk Officer Christian Svendsen. To participate in the webcast, please use the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bky3X_HE_Mg



The presentation will be held in Norwegian while the material will be in English. It will be possible to submit questions during the presentation.

The results will be publicly disclosed, and will also be available on the company's website www.leabank.se



Contact information:

Oddbjørn Berentsen, CEO

Tel: +46 8 509 285 00

Email: ir@leabank.se



Tobias Kildahl, Acting CFO

Tel: +46 8 509 285 00

Email: ir@leabank.se



Lea Bank AB is listed at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB, +46 7 044 010 98, ca@tapperpartners.se

This information is information that Lea Bank AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-13 07:28 CEST.