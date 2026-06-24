Lea Bank AB: Lea Bank AB appoints Tobias Kildahl as Acting CFO

Lea Bank AB has appointed Tobias Kildahl as Acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 24 June 2026.



Kildahl has been with Lea Bank since 2020 and currently serves as Business Development Manager in the finance department. In this role, he has led several of the bank's key strategic initiatives, including the Swedish banking licence application and the change of listing to Nasdaq Stockholm.



Prior to joining Lea Bank, Kildahl worked in Corporate Finance at SEB.



He holds a Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration from the Norwegian School of Economics (NHH), including studies at the University of California, Berkeley.



"Tobias' knowledge of the business, regulatory requirements and strong analytical capabilities make him well suited to lead the bank's finance function."

- Oddbjørn Berentsen, CEO, Lea Bank AB



"I am honoured by the trust placed in me and excited to take on the role as Acting CFO. I look forward to contributing to the bank's continued growth, profitability and long-term value creation."

- Tobias Kildahl

Contact information:

Oddbjørn Berentsen, CEO

Tel: +46 8 509 285 00

Email:?ir@leabank.se

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Tobias Kildahl, Acting CFO

Tel: +46 8?509?285 00

Email:?ir@leabank.se

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Lea Bank AB is listed at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB, +46 7?044 010 98,?ca@tapperpartners.se

