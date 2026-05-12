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WKN: A40ZAL | ISIN: SE0023261300 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 11:40 Uhr
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Lea Bank AB: Bulletin from Lea Bank AB's Annual General Meeting 2026

At today's Annual General Meeting of Lea Bank AB, resolutions were adopted in accordance with all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors shall consist of five members. Kristin Krohn Devold, Henrik Hallin, Erik Ferm and Maria Törngård were re-elected as Board members. Geir Stormorken was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as the company's auditor for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2027. Frida Main will continue as auditor in charge.

Remuneration
The Annual General Meeting resolved on the following remuneration:

  • Chairman of the Board: SEK 500,000
  • Board members: SEK 250,000
  • Chairman of the Audit Committee: SEK 100,000
  • Members of the Audit Committee: SEK 75,000
  • Chairman and members of the Remuneration Committee: SEK 40,000

Remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved current account.

Income Statement, Balance Sheet and Dividend
The Annual General Meeting adopted the income statement and balance sheet for the financial year 2025.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that an ordinary dividend of SEK 0.72 per share shall be paid to the shareholders.

Other Resolutions
The Annual General Meeting also resolved as follows:

  • The members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer were granted discharge from liability.
  • To authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions prior to the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on new issues of shares, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights.
  • To authorize Lea Bank AB to acquire the portfolios in Finland and Sweden from Multitude Bank p.l.c.
  • To implement an incentive program for allocation to the CEO, certain current and future senior executives, and other key personnel in the Company.
  • To carry out a directed issue of up to 2,000,000 warrants, and to approve the transfer of such warrants.


Contact information:
Oddbjørn Berentsen, CEO
Tel: +46 8 509 285 00
Email: ir@leabank.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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