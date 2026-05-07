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WKN: A40ZAL | ISIN: SE0023261300 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 07:30 Uhr
29 Leser
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Lea Bank AB: Lea Bank AB (publ) reports Q1 profit before tax of SEK 40,4 million

Lea Bank AB reported a profit before tax of SEK 40,4 million for Q1 2026, compared to SEK 27,7 million for Q1 2025. Gross loans amounted to SEK 9 770 million, an increase of SEK 434 million in the quarter. Equity at the end of the quarter was SEK 1 432 million.

Highlights of Q1 2026:
• Profit before tax SEK 40,4 million (after tax SEK 31,4 million)
• Net interest income of SEK 160,6 million
• Gross loan portfolio of SEK 9,8 billion
• Cost-income ratio (C/I) of 31,5%
• Book equity per share of SEK 13,79

Lea Bank will present the results today at 10:00 AM. The presentation will be held through a webcast with CEO Oddbjørn Berentsen, CFO Henrik Betsgren and Chief Credit Risk Officer Christian Svendsen. To participate in the webcast, please use the following link:
https://youtube.com/live/RDQIiIWEeqI feature=share
The presentation will be held in Norwegian and Swedish while the material will be in English. It will be possible to submit questions during the presentation.
The results will be publicly disclosed, and will also be available on the company's website www.leabank.se

Contact information:
Oddbjørn Berentsen, CEO
Tel: +46 8 509 285 00
Email: ir@leabank.se

Henrik Betsgren, CFO
Tel: +46 8 509 285 00
Email: ir@leabank.se

Lea Bank AB is listed at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB, +46 7 044 010 98, ca@tapperpartners.se

This information is information that Lea Bank AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-07 07:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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