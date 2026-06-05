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WKN: A40ZAL | ISIN: SE0023261300 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.06.2026 09:00 Uhr
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Lea Bank AB: Lea Bank AB - Announcement of resignation by CFO

Lea Bank AB today announces the decision by Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Henrik Betsgren to resign from his position to pursue other opportunities.

Betsgren will remain in the CFO position until 4 December 2026, or until a successor is appointed.

Contact information:

Oddbjørn Berentsen, CEO
Tel: +46 8 509 285 00
Email: ir@leabank.se

Henrik Betsgren, CFO
Tel: +46 8 509 285 00
Email: ir@leabank.se


This information is information that Lea bank AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act (SFS 2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person (CFO) set out above, on 2026-06-05 at 09.00 CEST.


Lea Bank AB is listed at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB, +46 7?044 010 98,?ca@tapperpartners.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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