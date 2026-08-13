

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Trend Micro Inc. (TMICF), a cybersecurity software company, on Thursday reported higher first-half profit, supported by strong revenue growth and a significant improvement in non-operating results.



Net income attributable to owners of the parent rose 6.2% to 15.230 billion yen from 14.336 billion yen a year ago. Basic earnings per share increased to 116.98 yen from 109.14 yen.



Operating income, however, declined 23.5% to 21.792 billion yen from 28.472 billion yen, mainly as operating expenses increased to 92.854 billion yen from 73.498 billion yen.



The decline in operating income was more than offset by an improvement in non-operating results. Non-operating income rose to 3.067 billion yen from 1.678 billion yen, while non-operating expenses fell sharply to 35 million yen from 8.676 billion yen, primarily due to the absence of an 8.063 billion-yen foreign-exchange loss recorded a year earlier.



Ordinary income grew 15.6% year-on-year to 24.824 billion yen.



Net sales increased 11% to 148.596 billion yen from 133.909 billion yen last year.



For the full year, Trend Micro expects net sales of 301.5 billion yen, up 9.2% year-on-year. Operating income is projected to decline 23.2% to 44.4 billion yen, while ordinary income is expected to fall 14.8% to 46.0 billion yen. Net income attributable to owners of the parent is forecast to decrease 11.1% to 30.7 billion yen, with basic EPS projected at 234.92 yen.



In Tokyo, Trend Micro shares closed down 1.65% at 6,851 yen on Thursday.



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