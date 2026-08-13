Multitude Capital Oyj publishes its H1 2026 Report

Helsinki, 13 August 2026 - Multitude Capital Oyj (the "Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Multitude AG, today announces the publication of its Half-Year Report 2026, comprising the Interim Board of Directors' Report and the Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2026.

Key figures, EUR'000

H1 2026 H1 2025 Net interest income 580 614 Profit before income tax 399 495 Net cash flow from operating activities (18,049) 1,683 Net cash flow from financing activities 44,398 -

Funding activities

During the first half of 2026, Multitude Capital continued to execute its role as the Multitude Group's dedicated capital markets funding vehicle.

In March 2026, the Company successfully issued EUR 70 million of subordinated perpetual capital notes under a EUR 120 million framework. The issuance qualifies as IFRS equity, attracted strong demand from institutional investors across Continental Europe, the Nordics and the UK, and supported the refinancing of the Group's outstanding perpetual capital notes ahead of their first call date.

Following the reporting period, the Company published the listing prospectus for the Capital Notes and the notes were admitted to trading on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm.

At the reporting date, Multitude Capital had the following debt instruments outstanding (nominal amount issued):

Multitude Capital Oyj 2024: EUR 100 million senior unsecured bonds, issued in 2024 and maturing in 2028; and

Multitude Capital Oyj 2026: EUR 70 million subordinated perpetual capital notes qualifying as IFRS equity, issued in March 2026.

Statement of profit or loss

The statement of profit or loss primarily reflects net interest income generated on the loan provided to the parent company as part of the Group's central funding structure.

Statement of financial position

Total assets as at 30 June 2026 amounted to EUR 154.1 million (31 December 2025: EUR 83.8 million), consisting primarily of the loan to the parent company.

Total liabilities as at 30 June 2026 amounted to EUR 88.1 million (31 December 2025: EUR 82.9 million), mainly comprising debt securities issued under the Company's funding programmes.

The Half-Year Report has been published in English and is available on Multitude Group's website under the Fixed Income Investors section: https://www.multitude.com/investors/fixed-income-investors/multitude-capital-oyj

Contact:

Adam Hansson Tönning

Head of IR and Treasury

Phone: +46733583171

E-Mail: adam.tonning@multitude.com



About Multitude Capital Oyj:

Multitude Capital Oyj acts as the Multitude Group's dedicated capital markets funding vehicle, issuing debt instruments to support the Group's funding and liquidity requirements.

About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by the Multitude Growth Platform: Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people, offering services in 17 European countries. In 2025, the Group achieved a revenue of 257 million euros. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT' (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755).

www.multitude.com

The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on 13 August 2026.