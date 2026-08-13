Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Silver Pony Resources Corp. (CSE: PONY) (FSE: BJ40) (OTC: CCCFD) (formerly Carlyle Commodities Corp.) ("Silver Pony" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its second exploration update from its Silver Pony Project (the "Project").

Since the Company's last update, SP26-003 was completed at 361.7 m in the Old Gold target area and SP26-004 was collared and is now advancing toward the end of hole. Together with SP26-001 and SP26-002, the four holes complete the first-pass test of the Black Warrior and Old Gold target areas. The three completed holes total 1,012.87 metres and SP26-004 is expected to bring the program to approximately 1,225 metres. The first was designed to establish the stratigraphic architecture of the trend, confirm whether the carbonate replacement system is present and has operated at depth, and identify where the metals are carried within it. Based on core logging and portable X-ray fluorescence analysis, results to date indicate that these objectives have been met, subject to confirmation by formal laboratory assay results.

The Company has also received the first assay results of the 2026 season from surface sampling completed by the field mapping crew. Two grab samples collected at historic workings on the Ophir-Lade target returned 103.0 g/t Au and 40.0 g/t Au, and five of the eleven samples analyzed returned greater than 100 ppb Au across four separate parts of the Project. With the Black Warrior first pass complete, the drill is demobilizing to the Revelstoke Trend, an area of the Project with documented historic surface mineralization and no drilling of any kind on record. SP26-005 and the holes that follow it are planned to test the schist and limestone contact along that trend, with targets being defined now by two additional senior field mappers and a PhD-level structural geologist working ahead of the rig.

Further preliminary assays are expected soon reflecting other key metals including silver and will be reported upon receipt from the lab.

Highlights

103.0 g/t Au and 40.0 g/t Au returned from grab samples collected at historic adits and trenches on the Ophir-Lade target. Grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the Project.

Five of eleven samples returned greater than 100 ppb Au across four separate target areas, establishing that gold is present in both the schist-hosted and the carbonate-hosted vein systems on the Project.

The results reported in this news release are for gold. Multi-element analyses covering silver, lead, zinc and copper for these same samples are pending. Every sample in this batch was selected in the field for visible sulphide mineralization, predominantly galena with malachite and pyrite. Readers are cautioned that gold values are not a predictor of silver, lead, zinc or copper values, that no multi-element results have been received, and that there is no assurance the pending analyses will return significant values.

Holes SP26-001 through SP26-003 intersected the alteration signature the carbonate replacement model predicted: dolomitization of the marble, manganese enrichment concentrated on key stratigraphic contacts, and dissolution-related porosity.

SP26-003 returned a coherent zinc, copper and sulphur anomalous zone over approximately 30 metres in a crushed and calcite-veined interval, logged as tectonically brecciated black slate cemented by hydrothermal quartz and calcite. SP26-004 has remained in the target Badshot carbonate below 57 metres and carries consistent zinc. These observations are from core logging and portable X-ray fluorescence (pXRF) analysis of drill core; pXRF results are preliminary, are used for geological guidance only, and are not a substitute for formal laboratory assay results.

The 2026 field mapping program has recorded 413 field stations, 306 structural measurements and 47 rock samples across the Project, and generated the samples reported below.

The Company has also engaged SubSurface Intelligence Consulting Group, whose founder and principal consultant, Olga Ankindinova, Ph.D., P.Geo., is a structural geologist and is on site. Her work covers the three-dimensional geometry of the Badshot-Index contact, the fold architecture across the Project, and the relationship between mineralized zones, fold hinges, faults and feeder structures. This work is relevant because bedding, foliation and contact orientations are close to statistically indistinguishable areas across the property, which makes contact geometry difficult to resolve from surface measurements alone. Separating those structural populations is how the Company expects to define the plunge of the ore shoots, which is the single most useful thing to know when planning future holes.

The drill is shortly mobilizing to the Revelstoke Trend , where mineralization is exposed at surface over at least 1.1 kilometres, it is associated with historic adits, trenches and hand-sorted ore piles left standing at surface and has never been drill tested.

Historic work on that trend reported a trench grab sample of 49% Pb and 475 g/t Ag, a one-metre channel sample of 17.65% Pb and 162 g/t Ag, and roughly 30 short tons of hand-sorted ore grading 37% to 56% Pb and 206 to 549 g/t Ag stacked in three surface piles. (These historical, selective samples, have not been verified by the Company and are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Project; References: B.C. Assessment Report 13936 (1985 trench grab and channel samples); B.C. Assessment Report 00360A (1960 hand-sorted ore piles).

The Ophir-Lade results are consistent with the historic record for that target, which reported a panned mill-tailings sample of 1.86 oz/t Au (63.77 g/t Au) and in-situ vein chip samples of 0.066 to 0.87 oz/t Au (2.26 to 29.83 g/t Au). (These historical, selective samples, have not been verified by the Company and not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Project; References: B.C. Assessment Report 18090 (Ophir-Lade panned mill-tailings and in-situ vein chip samples).

Targets are supported by historic high-grade surface sampling, including a chip sample of 3,549 g/t Ag at the Black Warrior Target and a selective float sample returning 12,147 g/t Ag and 10.68% Cu at the Old Gold Target. (These historical, selective samples, have not been verified by the Company and not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Project. [The Old Gold sample being transported float rather than outcrop]; References: B.C. Assessment Report 22917 (Black Warrior chip sample); B.C. Assessment Report 30719 (Old Gold sample).

Core from the completed holes has been cut, bagged and submitted to Actlabs, with drill assay results expected over the coming months.

Preliminary Assay Results

103 g/t Au - sample F512010 (UTM 476751, 5619849), Ophir-Lade. Adit and trench; quartz vein mined out of a schist host, semi-massive sulphides and pyrite with heavy surface oxidation.

40.0 g/t Au - sample F512002 (476585, 5619875), Ophir-Lade. Milky white quartz vein in a phyllite host, gossanous with abundant pyrite.

258 ppb Au - sample F512006 (470609, 5626142), Black Warrior. Quartz-carbonate veins in limestone at the schist contact, with galena and malachite.

195 ppb Au - sample F512009 (472485, 5622126), central corridor. Quartz vein along a limestone-schist contact, heavily oxidized, with malachite and pyrite.

140 ppb Au - sample F512017 (482650, 5612484), Revelstoke Trend. Altered chlorite schist with networked galena veins and pyrite, maroon-purple surface weathering.

63, 53 and 49 ppb Au - samples F512015, F512012 and F512013, (473599, 5624832 / 468235, 5630323 / 468491, 5629982) Old Gold and the northwest trend. Quartz veins parallel to limestone strike carrying massive galena, malachite and azurite.

30, 18 and 10 ppb Au - samples F512016 (482516, 5612669), F512003 (470749, 5623188) and F512008 (472868, 5621837), Revelstoke Trend, Horne Ledge and the central corridor. Old workings and adits on schist-limestone contacts with galena, pyrite, chalcopyrite and magnetite.

All samples are grab samples collected during 2026 surface prospecting and mapping and were analyzed by Actlabs (report A26-14145, August 11, 2026). Gold was determined by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish (5 ppb detection limit); samples above the upper reporting limit of that method were re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish (0.03 g/t detection limit). Analyses are for gold only and multi-element results are pending. Grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the Project. All UTM coordinates above are in UTM NAD83 Zone 11N.

Program Summary

Thus far the geological result is the important piece of the puzzle. SP26-001 through SP26-003 each carried the alteration signature the carbonate replacement model predicted. The marble units are dolomitized, manganese is concentrated on the key stratigraphic contacts rather than spread evenly through the section, and dissolution-related porosity is developed where the model said replacement should occur. That combination is the fluid pathway of a carbonate replacement system, and it is present at depth along the trend rather than only at the few places where it was known at surface.

The holes also showed where the metals potentially travel. SP26-003, which returned anomalous zinc, copper and sulphur over approximately 30 metres in the upper part of the hole. That interval is logged as a tectonically crushed and brecciated zone in black slate into which later hydrothermal fluids introduced quartz and calcite, cementing the fragments into a mosaic breccia. A structurally prepared zone that was later flooded by metal-bearing fluid is precisely the setting the Company is looking for.

SP26-004 is being drilled to test whether the target carbonate persists along the trend, and it does. The hole has been in Badshot marble almost continuously below 57 metres, and it carries detectable zinc in a higher proportion of readings, and at a high median value. On the evidence in hand, SP26-004 confirms that the stratigraphic target was correctly positioned; it does not on its own confirm the alteration halo, but further drilling and laboratory assays are required to evaluate the extent and significance of alteration. These observations come from core logging and from pXRF analysis of drill core; pXRF results are preliminary, are used for geological guidance only, and are not a substitute for formal laboratory assay results. Core has been cut, bagged and submitted to the laboratory and assays are pending.

A property-wide mapping and prospecting program has run alongside the drill since June. The crew has recorded 413 field stations, 306 structural measurements and 47 rock samples, covering the Black Warrior belt, the Old Gold and central corridor, the Ophir-Lade gold veins, the northwest trend and the Revelstoke Trend. The gold results reported above came directly out of that work. Mapping has also traced the mineralized trend at Revelstoke over at least 1.1 kilometres, tying historic trenches to workings the crew relocated this season, with the ground between them never previously walked by a modern crew.

As mentioned, the Company has expanded the technical team ahead of the next drill move, with two additional senior field mappers now on the ground mapping the schist and limestone contacts and the structures that control them. Also, the Company has engaged SubSurface Intelligence Consulting Group, whose founder and principal consultant, Olga Ankindinova, Ph.D., P.Geo., is a structural geologist and is on site. Her work covers the three-dimensional geometry of the Badshot-Index contact, the fold architecture across the Project, and the relationship between mineralized zones, fold hinges, faults and feeder structures. This work is relevant because bedding, foliation and contact orientations are close to statistically indistinguishable areas across the property, which makes contact geometry difficult to resolve from surface measurements alone. Separating those structural populations is how the Company expects to define the plunge of the ore shoots, which is the single most useful thing to know when planning future holes.

About CRD systems: Carbonate replacement deposits ("CRDs") are a deposit type in which hot, metal-bearing fluids from a nearby intrusion react with and replace carbonate host rocks - typically limestone or marble. Because those rocks are soluble and chemically reactive, they can trap metals in high concentrations, and CRD systems are known worldwide for hosting high-grade silver, lead, zinc and copper mineralization, although the presence of a CRD-style system does not guarantee the presence of economic mineralization. Much of the historic high-grade production of the Slocan and surrounding districts came from carbonate-hosted systems of this kind.

Chris Furey, Silver Pony's VP of Exploration, commented: "We are making solid headway at Black Warrior, having just about completed our fourth diamond drill hole for what we anticipate being a little over 1,200 metres. Every hole to this point has confirmed that the plumbing of a carbonate replacement system is present, and hole 4 has intersected the limestone contact consistent with our CRD thesis, as we understand the structural environment below surface a little better day by day. The preliminary assays results are encouraging. The mapping crew returned ~103 and ~40 grams per tonne gold from the grab samples at the Ophir-Lade working. We are moving the rig to Revelstoke where historic surface mineralization has been documented, supported by additional field mappers and a structural geologist defining targets ahead of the drill.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Silver Pony has applied a quality assurance/quality control program at the Silver Pony Project using best industry practice. All core is logged by a geoscientist. Drill core is NQ diameter, split in half using a core saw, with each sample half placed in a marked sample bag with a corresponding sample tag and sealed. The remaining half core is retained in core boxes stored in a secure facility. Chain of custody is recorded and maintained for all samples from the drill to the laboratory. All sample batches include 5% QA/QC samples consisting of certified blanks, standards and field duplicates. Samples have been submitted to Actlabs, an independent ISO 9901 laboratory in Kamloops, B.C., for silver, gold and base metal analysis by fire assay, gravimetric finish and four acid ICP-OES. Drill core assay results have not yet been received. QA/QC performance will be assessed and reported when results are returned.

The rock samples reported in this news release are grab samples collected during 2026 surface prospecting and mapping. Grab samples are selective in nature and are not necessarily representative of the grade, style or continuity of mineralization on the Project. Gold was determined by Actlabs by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish with a 5 ppb lower detection limit, and samples above the upper reporting limit of that method were re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish with a 0.03 g/t lower detection limit. Quality control data reported with the batch included four certified reference materials, a method blank and a duplicate, all of which returned within acceptable limits of their certified or expected values. No quality control failures were identified in the batch.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person for purposes of NI 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein.

Information regarding historic surface sampling results (AR 22917 and AR 30719) contained in this news release has not been verified by Mr. Hanson and such information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Company's Silver Pony Project.

The updated website and investor materials can be accessed through the following:

Website: https://silverponyresources.com

Investor Presentation: Here

LinkedIn: Here

X: Here

About Silver Pony Resources Corp.

The Company is an early-stage mineral resource exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The Company's material property is the exploration stage Silver Pony Project, comprising of 37 contiguous mineral tenures totaling 37,022.88 hectares in southeastern British Columbia, within the Slocan Mining District and Revelstoke Mining District.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated completion of drill hole SP26-004 and the expected total metreage of the initial drilling program; the planned mobilisation of the drill to the Revelstoke Trend and the anticipated drilling of targets along that trend; the expectation that pending multi-element analyses will characterise the base and precious metal content of sampled occurrences; the anticipated timing of drill assay results; the planned scope of the structural geology and target definition work; and the Company's plans for further exploration at the Project.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to: the Company having sufficient capital to fund planned exploration activities; the availability of equipment, personnel and contractors; favourable weather and site conditions; the receipt of all necessary permits and approvals; and that there will be no material adverse changes to applicable laws or regulations.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the risk that the current exploration program may not be completed as planned; the risk that exploration results may not be as anticipated; uncertainty in the estimation of mineral resources; changes in commodity prices; general economic, market and business conditions; and environmental and regulatory risks.

The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309448

Source: Silver Pony Resources Corp.