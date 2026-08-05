Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2026) - Silver Pony Resources Corp. (CSE: PONY) (FSE: BJ40) (OTC: CCCFD) (formerly Carlyle Commodities Corp.) ("Silver Pony" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update from its Silver Pony Project (the "Project").

Silver Pony Project: 2026 Exploration Update





Figure 1-Silver Pony field crews prospecting along the property's alpine ridgelines, July 2026.

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Highlights

Maiden diamond drill program has surpassed 1,000 m, with the first three holes complete for a total of approximately 1,013 m and a fourth hole underway.

SP26-001 completed to 298.4 m at the Black Warrior target, establishing the stratigraphic architecture of the trend.

SP26-002, the first drill test of the Badshot Formation contact on the property, completed at 352.77 m.

SP26-003 completed at 361.7 m, the first hole into the Old Gold target area. The fourth hole of the program has commenced.

Each of the three holes intersected evidence of carbonate replacement processes, including dolomitization, manganese enrichment on key contacts, and dissolution-related porosity, that supports the CRD model. Dolomitization and manganese enrichment were identified by field observation and portable X-ray fluorescence (pXRF) analysis of drill core; pXRF results are preliminary, and are used for geological guidance only and are not a substitute for formal laboratory assay results.

Targets are supported by historic high-grade surface sampling, including a chip sample of 3,549 g/t Ag at our Black Warrior Target and a grab sample returning 12,147 g/t Ag and 10.7% Cu at our Old Gold Target. (historic, selective samples; References: B.C. Assessment Report 22917 (Black Warrior chip sample); B.C. Assessment Report 30719 (Old Gold sample).

First core shipments submitted to Actlabs with initial assay results expected over coming months.

Program Summary





Figure 2-Map of Silver Pony's main target areas

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Silver Pony Resources mobilized to the Project in early June 2026. A property-wide mapping and prospecting program refined the geological model and confirmed drill targets along the Black Warrior target, followed by construction of helicopter-supported drill pads. Diamond drilling commenced July 3rd, 2026. The program was designed as a systematic first-pass test of multiple targets along the Badshot trend, with each hole building the structural framework that guides the next.

SP26-001, the first hole of the program, was completed at 298.4 m at the Black Warrior Target. The hole was collared along trend from historic surface sampling of the target horizon, which returned a chip sample of 3,549 g/t Ag (AR22917), and intersected the repeated marble and argillite panels predicted by the geological model. The core also shows evidence that replacement processes have operated within the carbonate stratigraphy. Dolomitization of the marble units and manganese enrichment on the key stratigraphic contacts both support the carbonate replacement (CRD) model and give clear vectors for follow-up drilling. Samples have been submitted for analysis.

SP26-003, the first hole into the Old Gold target area, was completed at 361.7 m. Core logging is complete and sampling is underway. With three holes complete the program has surpassed 1,000 m, and the fourth hole has commenced.

About CRD systems: Carbonate replacement deposits ("CRDs") are a deposit type in which hot, metal-bearing fluids from a nearby intrusion react with and replace carbonate host rocks - typically limestone or marble. Because those rocks are soluble and chemically reactive, they can trap metals in high concentrations, and CRD systems are known worldwide for hosting high-grade silver, lead, zinc and copper mineralization. Much of the historic high-grade production of the Slocan and surrounding districts came from carbonate-hosted systems of this kind.

Morgan Good, Silver Pony's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Our Silver Pony team is thrilled to have the drills turning into our high-priority silver targets already and with a swift move to exploration concurrent to our listing. There was a major correction in the precious metals market over recent months, as well as the equity markets, but that said, we are optimistic our timing with the work and results expected over the coming months, will coincide with a healthy recovery in the macro environment."

Chris Furey, Silver Pony's VP of Exploration, stated: "This is a district that has been producing silver for well over a century and has still never seen a properly targeted modern drill program. We are changing that at Black Warrior. Every hole so far has confirmed that the plumbing of a carbonate replacement system is here, and the next holes are designed to follow that plumbing to where the metals should be. I am excited about what the rest of the season shows us."

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P.Geo. and a Qualified Person for purposes of NI 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein.

Information regarding historic surface sampling results (AR 22917 and AR 30719) contained in this news release has not been verified by Mr. Hanson and such information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Company's Silver Pony Project.

A reminder the updated website and investor materials can be accessed through the following:

Website: https://silverponyresources.com

Investor Presentation: Here

LinkedIn: Here

X: Here

About Silver Pony Resources Corp.

The Company is an early-stage mineral resource exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The Company's material property is the exploration stage Silver Pony Project, comprising of 37 contiguous mineral tenures totaling 37,022.88 hectares in southeastern British Columbia, within the Slocan Mining District and Revelstoke Mining District.

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Silver Pony Resources Corp.

Cautionary Note

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the completion of the current exploration program; the anticipated timing assay results; the anticipated results of the exploration program; and the Company's business plans and objectives with respect to the exploration and development of the Silver Pony Project.

In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including that the Company will have sufficient capital to fund its planned exploration and development activities at the Silver Pony Project; and that there will be no material adverse changes to applicable laws, regulations or market conditions. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk that the current exploration program may not be completed as anticipated, the risk of unsatisfactory exploration results, changes in commodity prices and general economic, market and business conditions.

Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Silver Pony Resources Corp.