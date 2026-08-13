

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) said it has priced its offers to purchase for cash four series of outstanding 2028 senior unsecured notes.



The offers cover four series of 2028 notes, with the September 2028 notes assigned the highest acceptance priority, followed by the November 2028, May 2028 and March 2028 notes. The company will accept validly tendered notes subject to the overall maximum tender amount, applicable sub-caps and potential proration.



For the September 2028 notes, HSBC will pay $975.63 per $1,000 principal amount, while consideration for the November 2028 notes is $1,032.08 per $1,000. The consideration for the May 2028 notes is $1,009.75, and for the March 2028 notes, $999.31 per $1,000 principal amount.



The company had increased the aggregate maximum tender amount to $6.75 billion from $5 billion and raised the sub-cap for the May 2028 notes to $1 billion from $750 million.



The offers are scheduled to expire on August 13, with settlement expected on August 17, 2026.



On the HKSE, HSBC shares were up about 1% at HK$162.6.



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