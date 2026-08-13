Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV: HAN) (OTC Pink: HANNF) ("Hannan" or the "Company") announces the first assay results from its maiden diamond drill program at the Stavaträsk gold project in the Skellefteå district of northern Sweden (Figure 1). The program comprised seven holes for a total of 1,040 m drilled over a strike length of 650 m that is located within a 7 km trend. Results from the first 5 drillholes are reported here (ST2601-ST2605; refer to Tables 1-3 herein), while assay results for the final two holes (ST2606 and ST2607) remain pending.

Gold mineralization was intersected in all drillholes reported here (ST2601 - ST2605). Highlights so far include 9.2 m at 1.3 g/t Au (including 0.4 m at 5.6 g/t Au) and 1.1 m at 15.6 g/t Au (including 0.6 m at 27.8 g/t Au). In addition, a poly-metallic sample in hole ST2601 returned 0.5 m @ 8.9 g/t Au, 47.5 g/t Ag and 0.74% Cu.

Key Points:

The drill program comprised seven holes for a total of 1,040 m drilled over a strike length of 650 m.

Results reported are from the first five holes (ST2601-ST2605), with assays for the final two holes pending. Gold mineralization was intersected in every hole released.

Best drill intercepts in each hole (0.5 g/t Au cut-off, maximum 2 m internal dilution; higher-grade sub-intervals reported at a 3.0 g/t Au cut-off) are as follows: ST2601: 4.5 m @ 1.4 g/t Au, 8.2 g/t Ag from 80.0 m, including: 0.5 m @ 8.9 g/t Au, 47.5 g/t Ag ST2602: 5.6 m @ 1.4 g/t Au, 1.3 g/t Ag from 79.4 m, including: 0.4 m @ 9.9 g/t Au, 4.4 g/t Ag ST2603: 1.3 m @ 2.6 g/t Au, 1.9 g/t Ag from 12.0 m ST2604: 9.2 m @ 1.3 g/t Au, 0.7 g/t Ag from 29.9 m, including: 1.0 m @ 3.7 g/t Au , 2.0 g/t Ag 0.8 m @ 5.0 g/t A u, 1.8 g/t Ag ST2605: 1.1 m @ 15.6 g/t Au, 2.9 g/t Ag from 35.6 m, including: 0.6 m @ 27.8 g/t Au, 5.0 g/t Ag

The Stavaträsk mineralized corridor is interpreted to lie along a structural trend within the regional-scale Vidsel-Röjnoret Shear System which the Company's mapping and interpretation trace as a prospective corridor of up to approximately 7 km.

Michael Hudson, CEO, states: "These first results delivered exactly what we hoped for at Stavaträsk - gold in our first five drillholes, from very shallow levels (from 12 m down hole), over a strike length of 650 m. Importantly, the occurrence of high-grade gold up to 27.8 g/t Au is a fabulous start for this discovery. This drilling suggests we have discovered a large, gold-bearing corridor of mineralization consisting of a quartz-vein-swarm hosted within a persistent granodiorite host-unit. This gold-bearing corridor is interpreted to be 50 m to 65 m wide, with several higher-grade structurally controlled zones of quartz-veining observed, returning several gold-rich intervals, such as; 9.2 m at 1.3 g/t Au (including 0.4 m at 5.6 g/t Au) and 1.1 m at 15.6 g/t Au (including 0.6 m at 27.8 g/t Au). In addition, a poly-metallic sample in hole ST2601 returned 0.5 m @ 8.9 g/t Au, 47.5 g/t Ag and 0.74% Cu, demonstrating potential silver and copper upside to this strongly-mineralized system. The consistent association of gold with arsenic, silver and tellurium gives our geologists a simple, reliable way to vector toward the best of the system as we plan the next stage. Assays from the final two holes are imminent, with an IP gradient array geophysical program commencing over the coming weeks and a second drill program to follow."

Technical Discussion

The Stavaträsk mineralized corridor is interpreted to lie along a structural trend within the regional-scale Vidsel-Röjnoret Shear System which the Company's mapping and interpretation trace as a prospective corridor of up to approximately 7 km of strike cutting across several lithologies: a granodiorite-hosted vein swarm delivering broad, consistent lower-grade gold (holes ST2601-ST2603), with higher-grade veins on or close to the granodiorite contact, passing into silica-arsenopyrite shear zones in mudstone that carry higher grades (holes ST2604-ST2605).

Initial drilling at the Stavaträsk project consisted of 7 holes measuring between 75 and 260 metres in length. The best drill intercepts in each hole are as follows:

ST2601: 4.5 m @ 1.4 g/t Au, 8.2 g/t Ag from 80.0 m, including: 0.5 m @ 8.9 g/t Au, 47.5 g/t Ag

from 80.0 m, including: ST2602: 5.6 m @ 1.4 g/t Au, 1.3 g/t Ag from 79.4 m, including: 0.4 m @ 9.9 g/t Au, 4.4 g/t Ag

from 79.4 m, including: ST2603: 1.3 m @ 2.6 g/t Au, 1.9 g/t Ag from 12.0 m

from 12.0 m ST2604: 9.2 m @ 1.3 g/t Au, 0.7 g/t Ag from 29.9 m, including: 0.4 m @ 5.6 g/t Au, 2.1 g/t Ag

from 29.9 m, including: ST2605: 1.1 m @ 15.6 g/t Au, 2.9 g/t Ag from 35.5 m, including: 0.6 m @ 27.8 g/t Au, 5.0 g/t Ag

from 35.5 m, including:

Drillholes ST2601-ST2607 were planned to investigate the sub-surface geology of the surface float and outcrop areas as documented in the previous news release (dated June 10, 2026). Five drillholes (ST2601-ST2603, ST2606 and ST2607) were drilled underneath the southern high-grade surface float samples, while ST2604 and ST2605 were drilled underneath high-grade gold outcrops 650 metres to the north. In the southern drill area, a swarm of extensional-style gold-bearing quartz-arsenopyrite veins and associated gangue are hosted by a silica-chlorite-sericite-altered granodiorite. Higher-grade, gold-rich zones were intercepted on or close to the granodiorite contact (ie., ST2601; 0.5 m @ 8.9 g/t Au), while a broader mineralization style was encountered within the bulk of the granodiorite body (ie., ST2602; 5.6 m @ 1.4 g/t Au). The granodiorite body trends in an approximate 330° strike, and dips approximately 70° to the east. In the northern drill area, drillholes ST2604 and ST2605 intercepted a more discrete quartz-arsenopyrite-bearing interval hosted in a mudstone lithology in which higher-gold grades are encountered (ie., ST2605; 1.1 m @ 15.6 g/t Au including 0.6 m @ 27.8 g/t Au). While this more narrow-style of mineralization is hosted within a different host-rock lithology, the consistency of the quartz-arsenopyrite vein-morphology and their structural geological orientation (ie., both aligned along the dominant ~330° structural corridor) demonstrate both a genetic and probable spatial connectivity of the two areas, separated by ~650m of strike length (refer to Figure 3).

The two deepest holes of the program, ST2606 and ST2607 (Figures 3 and 4) were drilled into the granodiorite zone in order to test down-dip continuation of the granodiorite-hosted vein-swarm; drillhole ST2606 intercepted strong and continuous arsenopyrite-silica-alteration along the entirety of the granodiorite interval (ca. 214 metres drilled thickness). Assay results of these two holes are pending.

Across the five holes assayed (320 samples, ~242 m of assayed core), 101 samples (32%) run at or above 0.1 g/t Au, totalling ~67.5 m of the sampled length. The length-weighted grade of that anomalous population is ~0.96 g/t. The median anomalous sample is 0.3 g/t with 49 of the 101 samples in the 0.1 to 0.3 g/t band.

In addition, an individual 0.5 m sample from ST2601 (80.5 m to 80.9 m) returned 0.5 m @ 8.9 g/t Au, 47.5 g/t Ag and 0.74% Cu (photo 1), highlighting the poly-metallic (gold-silver-copper) character of the mineralization and consistent with the surface and boulder-field sampling.





Photo 1: Core sample from ST2601 at 80.48 m showing arsenopyrite, pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite in a quartz shear vein, returning 8.9 g/t Au, 47.5 g/t Ag and 0.74% Cu.

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Preliminary analysis of results suggest that elevated gold-concentrations display systematic correlation with several other metal elements, particularly arsenic (ie., arsenopyrite), followed by silver, tellurium and bismuth. This arsenic geochemical-affinity with gold largely agrees with visual observations of the drillcore (and earlier surface observations) in that, gold-rich intervals are closely-tied to arsenopyrite formation (±pyrite and chalcopyrite) demonstrating a likely genetic relationship between the two. As such, this mineralogical relationship should prove very useful for further steps in exploration works (i.e. geophysical surveys and surface geochemical sampling).

This drilling at Stavaträsk suggests mineralization is hosted in a continuous, structurally-controlled, gold-bearing corridor, hosted within both the igneous and sedimentary rocks found in the region. This relationship is typical of known multi-million ounce, structurally controlled orogenic gold deposits from the Nordics, including Agnico Eagles Kittila mine, Goldsky Resources Barsele project, and Dragon Minings Fäboliden deposit.

Stavaträsk Project

Stavaträsk is located in the Skellefteå Mining District of northern Sweden, 20 km north of the Boliden deposit (4.2 Moz @ 15.5 g/t Au historic production - source quoted in Figure 2). The project occupies a strategic position on the Vidsel-Röjnoret Shear System (VRSS), the same regional-scale terrane boundary that hosts Boliden.

Gold, silver and copper mineralization is structurally hosted, with massive to semi-massive arsenopyrite, pyrite and chalcopyrite with silica alteration. Outcrop samples return grades of 93 g/t Au and 24 g/t Ag. A boulder field located 650 m southeast of the main outcrop yielded 8 samples averaging 3.2 g/t Au (range 0.1 g/t to 11.2 g/t Au), 67 g/t Ag (range 1 g/t to 154 g/t Ag) and 0.83% Cu (range 0.003% to 2.43% Cu) and is surrounded by historic drill collars for which assay data is largely unavailable.

Technical Background

The team behind Hannan has decades of combined exploration experience across the Nordic region, bringing deep local knowledge, relationships and operating capability to the portfolio.

Historical data have not been verified by Hannan and are quoted for informational purposes only. It is believed that the primary analysis for gold was completed by fire assay with atomic absorption finish. Compilation of available data and 3D geologic modelling are in progress.

The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported here is not known at this stage.

Drill hole intervals have been calculated using 0.5 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 2 m internal dilution; higher-grade sub-intervals reported at a 3.0 g/t Au cut-off with 2 m internal dilution.

Sweden: A Tier-One European Mining Jurisdiction

Sweden is positioning itself as the cornerstone of Europe's domestic mineral supply under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act. The efficiency of its permitting regime is demonstrated firsthand at Stavaträsk, where a drill permit was secured in four weeks. The country ranks among the world's top 10 most attractive mining jurisdictions in the Fraser Institute's most recent survey, offering stable policy, established infrastructure, low-cost hydropower and a skilled workforce. The district also supports near year-round drilling: an established forestry road network enables access through the summer, while winter snow cover allows rigs to move broadly across the terrain, with only a short shoulder season around April-June.

Maintaining Momentum in Peru

The large Previsto gold-copper prospect (Amanecer project) in Peru remains the Company's flagship asset and primary focus, and the Swedish projects complement - rather than replace - that priority.

With the Previsto permitting timeline extending maiden drilling into 2027, and with the Company well-funded, Hannan has secured a low-cost, share-based entry into three high-grade gold projects - structured to add exploration optionality with minimal upfront cash - allowing the Company to keep the drill bit turning and deliver near-term results for shareholders during the interim window.

Sampling, Analytical Methods and Quality Control

Whole drill core was logged and photographed by Company personnel and securely transported to MSALABS (MSA Analytical Services), an ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory, at its facility in Sollentuna, Sweden, where the core was cut, sampled and prepared for analysis. The sample pulps were shipped to MSA Labs facility in Canada for analysis. Gold was determined on a 30 g charge by lead-collection fire assay fusion with an atomic absorption finish (method FAS-114), with high-grade samples re-assayed on a 30 g charge by fire assay with a gravimetric finish (method FAS-415). Multi-element analysis, including silver and copper, was carried out on a 0.25 g aliquot by four-acid digestion with ultra-trace ICP-ES/MS determination of 48 elements (method IMS-230); over-limit arsenic was determined by an ore-grade four-acid digestion with an ICP-ES finish (method ICF-6As). As part of its quality assurance and quality control program, the Company inserted certified reference materials into the sample sequence at a rate of approximately one in fifteen, and field duplicates inserted at approximately one in fifty, and the laboratory operated its own internal program of blanks, standards and duplicates. The Qualified Person has reviewed the quality-control results and is satisfied that the assay data are reliable for the purposes of this disclosure.

About Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV: HAN) (OTC Pink: HANNF)

Hannan Metals Limited is an exploration company with a primary focus on advancing its Previsto gold-copper prospect (Amanecer project) in Peru, and an option to earn 100% in three high-grade gold projects in Sweden. Over the last decade, the team behind Hannan has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in Australia, Europe and South America.

Mr. Michael Hudson FAusIMM, Hannan's Chairman and CEO, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the project is available through the Hannan Metals website at www.hannanmetals.com and the Hannan YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@HannanMetals.

Forward-Looking Statements. Certain disclosure contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements may relate to this news release and other matters identified in the Company's public filings. In making the forward-looking statements the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; planned work programs; permitting; and community relations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cautionary Note Regarding the Boliden Comparison and Surface Sampling. References in this news release to the Boliden deposit are provided as a geological deposit-type and exploration-targeting analogue only. Mineralization hosted on adjacent or nearby properties, including the Boliden deposit, is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties, and the Boliden comparison is not a prediction of the scale, grade, tonnage or economic potential of the Stavaträsk project. Historic production figures for the Boliden deposit are derived from third-party sources that the Company has not independently verified. Rock chip, grab and boulder (float) sample results referred to in this news release are selective by nature, are collected to identify the presence or tenor of mineralization, and are not necessarily representative of the grade or style of mineralization across the property. Historic drilling at Stavaträsk was completed by third parties and recoverable assay and collar data are largely unavailable; such historic results have not been verified by a Qualified Person and should not be relied upon. The Stavaträsk, Skellefteå North and Ådelfors projects do not have any mineral resource or mineral reserve estimates prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, and there is no certainty that exploration will result in the delineation of any mineral resource.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news.





Figure 1: Map of Sweden (green) showing locations of properties Stavaträsk, Skellefteå North and Ådelfors

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Figure 2: Geology map of the Skellefteä mineral belt, showing locations of major mining operations relative to the Stavaträsk and Skellefteå North properties.

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Figure 3: Plan view of the Stavaträsk project showing drilling results reported here across 650 m strike, surface geochemistry and sulphide logged in drillholes without assays ST2606 and ST2607.

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Figure 4: Section A-B looking north across drillholes ST2601, ST2606, ST2607 showing results reported here from ST2601 and sulphide presence log from holes awaiting assays ST2606 and ST2607. Width of intrusive is approximately 65 m.

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Table 1: Drill collar summary table.

Hole ID Depth (m) Prospect East (SWEREFF99 TM) North (SWEREFF99 TM) Elevation (m) Dip Azimuth ST2601 149 Stavaträsk 751104 7224948 262 -50 272 ST2602 143.1 Stavaträsk 751140 7224849 269 -50 272 ST2603 122.1 Stavaträsk 751122 7224900 265 -50 272 ST2604 74.7 Stavaträsk 750808 7225443 221 -50 237 ST2605 78.6 Stavaträsk 750828 7225413 228 -50 237 ST2606 260 Stavaträsk 751025 7224947 267.7 -50 90 ST2607 212.5 Stavaträsk 751208 7224942 259.7 -50 280

Table 2: Summary of Significant Assay Results (ST2601 - ST2605). Reported lengths are downhole (core) lengths; the true thickness of the mineralized intervals is not yet known.

Composite intervals @ 0.5 g/t cut-off, max 2 m waste:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Int (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) As (%) Te (ppm) ST2601 41.7 42.1 0.4 0.6 4.1 0.2 4.0 ST2601 48.2 48.5 0.3 6.8 5.0 0.0 7.5 ST2601 52.2 53.0 0.8 0.9 0.6 0.1 4.2 ST2601 80.0 84.0 4.5 1.4 8.2 1.0 2.6 ST2602 32.4 34.0 1.6 1.0 1.8 1.3 3.2 ST2602 42.0 42.5 0.5 1.4 0.9 0.2 2.0 ST2602 58.9 59.3 0.5 1.7 0.9 0.2 2.7 ST2602 71.7 72.6 0.9 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.6 ST2602 79.4 85.0 5.6 1.4 1.3 1.2 4.7 ST2603 12.0 13.3 1.3 2.6 1.9 1.0 5.7 ST2603 21.5 22.0 0.5 0.5 1.2 1.3 2.4 ST2603 26.0 28.0 2.0 0.6 3.9 1.8 11.0 ST2603 38.0 38.5 0.5 1.2 1.8 3.9 24.6 ST2603 62.1 63.1 1.0 1.1 0.8 0.1 3.4 ST2604 29.9 39.0 9.2 1.3 0.7 1.4 4.5 ST2605 35.6 36.7 1.1 15.6 2.9 3.5 16.1

High-grade sub-intervals @ 3 g/t:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Int (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) As (%) Te (ppm) ST2601 48.2 48.5 0.3 6.8 5.0 0.0 7.5 ST2601 80.5 80.9 0.5 8.9 47.5 3.1 8.0 ST2602 81.0 81.3 0.3 4.3 2.8 4.6 16.2 ST2602 82.2 82.6 0.4 9.9 4.4 5.0 23.3 ST2604 33.8 34.8 1.0 3.7 2.0 7.3 22.6 ST2604 37.4 38.2 0.8 5.0 1.8 2.1 10.3 ST2605 35.6 36.7 1.1 15.6 2.9 3.5 16.1

Table 3: All individual assays reported from ST2601-2605 reported here >0.1 g/t Au. Individual assay and sample intervals are reported to one decimal place.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Int (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Te (ppm) ST2601 17.5 18.5 1.0 0.4 0.6 0.9 ST2601 21.5 22.0 0.5 0.2 0.7 0.6 ST2601 22.0 22.5 0.5 0.2 0.8 0.7 ST2601 24.1 24.7 0.6 0.3 2.2 1.2 ST2601 28.2 29.0 0.8 0.5 1.0 1.7 ST2601 41.7 42.1 0.4 0.6 4.1 4.0 ST2601 45.0 46.0 1.0 0.2 0.6 0.6 ST2601 46.7 47.2 0.5 0.3 0.7 2.9 ST2601 47.8 48.2 0.4 0.1 0.3 0.3 ST2601 48.2 48.5 0.3 6.8 5.0 7.5 ST2601 51.6 52.2 0.7 0.2 0.7 0.3 ST2601 52.2 53.0 0.8 0.9 0.6 4.2 ST2601 53.0 54.0 1.0 0.1 0.2 0.4 ST2601 55.8 56.6 0.8 0.5 0.4 0.6 ST2601 56.6 57.0 0.5 0.3 0.4 0.2 ST2601 62.1 63.0 0.9 0.3 0.5 1.2 ST2601 63.0 63.5 0.5 0.1 0.2 0.5 ST2601 64.7 65.0 0.2 0.1 0.3 0.4 ST2601 71.4 71.8 0.4 0.3 0.6 0.5 ST2601 80.0 80.5 0.5 0.5 3.0 0.7 ST2601 80.5 80.9 0.5 8.9 47.5 8.0 ST2601 80.9 81.5 0.6 0.6 14.4 3.0 ST2601 81.5 82.1 0.6 1.0 4.7 4.2 ST2601 82.1 82.6 0.5 0.3 1.1 2.6 ST2601 82.1 82.6 0.5 0.4 1.1 1.7 ST2601 83.3 84.0 0.8 0.6 1.9 1.3 ST2601 84.0 84.3 0.3 0.1 0.4 0.5 ST2601 86.2 86.5 0.3 0.1 0.4 0.7 ST2601 92.3 93.0 0.7 0.2 0.7 0.3 ST2601 99.0 99.3 0.3 0.4 0.4 1.3 ST2601 99.3 100.0 0.7 0.4 0.4 1.6 ST2601 100.0 100.6 0.6 0.2 0.3 1.0 ST2602 32.4 33.0 0.6 1.1 2.2 4.2 ST2602 33.0 34.0 1.0 1.0 1.5 2.7 ST2602 34.0 35.0 1.0 0.1 0.2 0.4 ST2602 36.0 37.0 1.0 0.1 0.4 0.8 ST2602 40.0 40.5 0.5 0.2 0.8 1.9 ST2602 41.5 42.0 0.5 0.4 0.4 1.3 ST2602 42.0 42.5 0.5 1.4 0.9 2.0 ST2602 42.5 43.0 0.5 0.3 0.4 1.0 ST2602 58.9 59.3 0.5 1.7 0.9 2.7 ST2602 69.4 69.6 0.2 0.2 0.6 1.5 ST2602 71.7 72.6 0.9 0.5 0.4 0.6 ST2602 74.6 75.6 1.0 0.2 0.5 0.5 ST2602 75.6 76.4 0.8 0.1 0.8 0.9 ST2602 79.4 80.2 0.8 1.4 2.3 7.7 ST2602 80.2 81.0 0.8 0.3 0.6 1.5 ST2602 81.0 81.3 0.3 4.3 2.8 16.2 ST2602 81.3 82.2 0.9 0.4 1.2 1.8 ST2602 82.2 82.6 0.4 9.9 4.4 23.3 ST2602 84.0 85.0 1.0 1.0 1.1 2.0 ST2602 87.8 88.4 0.5 0.1 0.7 0.2 ST2603 12.0 12.9 0.9 2.7 1.8 3.5 ST2603 12.9 13.3 0.4 2.6 2.1 10.7 ST2603 15.0 16.0 1.0 0.3 0.3 0.1 ST2603 18.0 19.0 1.0 0.1 0.3 0.4 ST2603 21.5 22.0 0.5 0.5 1.2 2.4 ST2603 22.0 23.0 1.0 0.3 0.9 3.1 ST2603 26.0 27.0 1.0 0.7 3.0 9.8 ST2603 27.0 28.0 1.0 0.6 4.9 12.1 ST2603 38.0 38.5 0.5 1.2 1.8 24.6 ST2603 40.0 41.0 1.0 0.3 0.3 0.4 ST2603 43.4 44.0 0.7 0.2 0.1 0.1 ST2603 44.0 45.0 1.0 0.2 0.2 0.2 ST2603 45.0 46.0 1.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 ST2603 47.0 48.0 1.0 0.3 0.1 0.5 ST2603 57.8 58.4 0.6 0.1 0.2 1.4 ST2603 58.4 58.8 0.4 0.1 0.4 0.3 ST2603 58.8 59.2 0.4 0.3 0.6 0.4 ST2603 59.8 60.1 0.3 0.4 0.4 6.8 ST2603 62.1 63.1 1.0 1.1 0.8 3.4 ST2603 63.1 63.3 0.2 0.2 0.4 0.5 ST2603 65.2 65.7 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.8 ST2603 65.7 66.5 0.8 0.3 0.4 0.7 ST2603 68.7 69.1 0.4 0.1 0.4 0.7 ST2603 72.1 73.1 1.0 0.2 0.2 1.4 ST2603 75.1 76.1 1.0 0.2 0.5 0.3 ST2603 81.0 82.0 1.0 0.4 0.3 0.7 ST2603 84.0 85.0 1.0 0.1 0.4 1.4 ST2603 85.0 85.4 0.4 0.2 0.5 0.5 ST2603 103.0 104.0 1.0 0.2 0.2 0.2 ST2604 29.2 29.9 0.7 0.1 0.2 0.4 ST2604 29.9 30.0 0.2 2.4 0.6 5.8 ST2604 30.0 31.0 1.0 0.7 0.3 0.2 ST2604 32.0 33.0 1.0 0.5 0.3 0.3 ST2604 33.0 33.8 0.8 0.2 0.2 0.3 ST2604 33.8 34.8 1.0 3.7 2.0 22.6 ST2604 35.2 35.8 0.6 0.9 0.8 1.3 ST2604 35.8 36.0 0.3 0.7 0.7 3.4 ST2604 35.8 36.0 0.3 0.7 0.8 6.0 ST2604 36.0 37.0 1.0 0.2 0.4 0.8 ST2604 37.0 37.4 0.4 0.3 0.3 1.0 ST2604 37.4 37.8 0.4 4.3 1.5 11.6 ST2604 37.8 38.2 0.4 5.6 2.1 9.0 ST2604 38.2 39.0 0.8 1.8 0.8 5.7 ST2604 40.0 40.5 0.5 0.1 0.3 0.2 ST2604 40.5 41.0 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.3 ST2605 35.0 35.6 0.6 0.3 0.7 1.4 ST2605 35.0 35.6 0.6 0.3 0.5 1.4 ST2605 35.6 36.1 0.6 27.8 5.0 21.9 ST2605 36.1 36.7 0.6 3.5 0.7 10.3 ST2605 38.0 39.0 1.0 0.1 0.4 0.2 ST2605 40.0 41.0 1.0 0.1 0.3 0.1 ST2605 43.0 44.0 1.0 0.2 0.5 0.2

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Source: Hannan Metals Ltd.