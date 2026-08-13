Oracle and AWS Deepen Strategic Collaboration as Enterprise Adoption of Oracle AI Database@AWS Accelerates

Oracle and AWS expand long-term strategic collaboration agreement to accelerate customer migration, with Oracle AI Database@AWS now available in 22 AWS Regions and offering new expanded capabilities

New Oracle Exadata Database Service on Exascale Infrastructure, now generally available, extends Exadata performance and pay-per-use economics to organizations of any size

CJ Olive Young, Kobalt Music Group, and Metropolitan Transport Authority of Barcelona are running business-critical workloads on Oracle AI Database@AWS

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced the general availability of Oracle Exadata Database Service on Exascale Infrastructure on Oracle AI Database@AWS, bringing Exadata-class performance and pay-per-use economics to Oracle AI Database workloads of any scale. Oracle and Amazon Web Services (AWS) also signed an expanded, long-term strategic collaboration agreement focused on accelerating customer migration to Oracle AI Database@AWS. Together, these developments build on strong momentum for Oracle AI Database@AWS, which expanded to 22 AWS Regions and added new capabilities that give enterprises a lower-cost path to migrate Oracle databases and integrate them with AWS analytics and AI services.

"Just one year after general availability, Oracle AI Database@AWS has reached global scale, with customers running business-critical workloads, and 22 AWS Regions available across Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas," said Nathan Thomas, senior vice president, product management, Oracle. "This momentum demonstrates that enterprises want a simpler, lower-cost path to modernize their most important Oracle workloads within AWS environments. With the global reach and innovative new services we have made available over the last year, we are delivering that path and enabling more and more customers to put AI to work on live business data and build new applications without re-architecting or compromising performance."

"The enterprise adoption over the past year reflects the value customers get when their Oracle AI Database workloads run on Oracle AI Database@AWS," said Ganapathy (G2) Krishnamoorthy, vice president, database services, AWS. "With the full breadth of AWS analytics and AI services, available right where their data lives, customers of any size can modernize applications faster, unlock new insights, and build AI-powered applications on the data that runs their business."

Exadata Performance, Now Within Reach of Any Enterprise

Oracle Exadata Database Service on Exascale Infrastructure allows customers to specify the compute and storage capacity they need, while spreading every database across pooled storage servers for high performance and availability, eliminating the need to provision dedicated database and storage servers. That makes Exadata economics practical for a wider range of workloads, from smaller Oracle databases to deploying in multiple regions for high availability and disaster recovery. It also adds instant thin cloning, so customers can rapidly spin up database copies for development and testing with Exadata performance, without duplicating storage. Learn more here.

This more accessible Exadata foundation also supports a broader range of workloads, including AI. Oracle AI Database brings AI directly to customers' most valuable business data, enabling generative and agentic AI without moving or duplicating data. With Oracle AI Vector Search, customers can find and retrieve relevant information from that data based on meaning and context.

Expanded Collaboration Agreement Accelerates Customer Migration

Under the new long-term strategic collaboration agreement, Oracle and AWS commit to continued investment in Oracle AI Database@AWS and to accelerating customer migration and adoption. For customers, this provides a faster, lower-risk path to run their most important workloads on Oracle AI Database@AWS alongside the AWS AI and analytics services they already use.

Leading Global Enterprises Choose Oracle AI Database@AWS

Enterprises across industries, including highly regulated sectors such as financial services and transportation, are already using Oracle AI Database@AWS to migrate critical workloads and put AI to work on the data that runs their business.

CJ Olive Young, a leading Korean beauty and wellness retailer operating over 1,380 stores, is leveraging Oracle AI Database@AWS to migrate its core workloads to the cloud. As a result, CJ Olive Young can integrate data across Oracle and AWS, accelerate AI adoption, and simplify management and operations.

"The availability of Oracle AI Database@AWS in South Korea offers an easy migration path to the cloud for our mission-critical Oracle workloads," said Wonho Park, platform engineering team lead, CJ Olive Young. "We expect the seamless integration with AWS's advanced AI and analytics services, such as Amazon Bedrock, to accelerate our AI innovation, reduce time-to-insight, and deliver measurable business outcomes."

Kobalt Music Group, a leading independent music publisher that handles administration for millions of songs, is using Oracle AI Database@AWS to support its digital collection platform in processing online and offline consumption data and distributing royalties to songwriters, publishers, and rights holders. By running Oracle Exadata Database Service on Dedicated Infrastructure in AWS, Kobalt achieves ultra-low latency with its AWS applications, along with the high performance and scalability required to support growing volumes of music transactions and payments.

"Technology plays a critical role in the management of complex digital music rights, ensuring fast and accurate payments, while delivering greater transparency and value to creators," said Nuno Guerreiro, chief technology officer, Kobalt Music Group. "With Oracle AI Database@AWS, we can continue evolving our digital platform on a high-performance foundation that supports our growth and enables us to empower our clients with greater speed and efficiency."

The Metropolitan Transport Authority (ATM) of Barcelona is the public agency responsible for the transportation system of the Barcelona Metropolitan Region. It coordinates, plans, and manages the region's integrated public transportation network, which records 1.2 million annual ticket validations.

"Oracle AI Database@AWS helps us deliver new and improved mobility services while enhancing our operational efficiency," said Manuel Valdés, general manager, Metropolitan Transport Authority (ATM) of Barcelona. "By putting critical mobility data, advanced analytics, and AI to better use, we can make smarter decisions and continually improve the public transportation services people across the Barcelona metropolitan region rely on every day."

Global Partners Give Customers More Choice and Flexibility to Adopt Oracle AI Database@AWS

Global systems integrators are also helping customers adopt Oracle AI Database@AWS, and eligible AWS Partner Network and Oracle Partner Network members can resell Oracle AI Database@AWS through AWS Channel Partner Private Offers. Qualified MSP partners can also provide managed services for Oracle AI Database@AWS on a customer's behalf, offering enterprises a simplified path to adoption. In addition, Oracle Migration Accelerator helps fund migration services and enables customers to offset the cost of migration while partners can scale larger transformation projects.

Deloitte brings together deep industry experience and AI talent across its broader global Oracle and AWS technology practices. Through its strategic relationships with both companies, Deloitte is helping organizations take advantage of Oracle AI Database@AWS to accelerate cloud migrations, optimize operations, and unlock AI-powered insights.

"The growing momentum behind Oracle Database@AWS signals that enterprises are looking to their trusted relationships to help navigate complexity and drive innovation in the cloud," said Kashif Rahamatullah, principal, multi-alliances go-to-market leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Through our deep alliances with Oracle and AWS, we combine our industry domain knowledge with mission-critical Oracle data and AWS AI and analytics to simplify modernization and accelerate business outcomes for our clients."

Drawing on more than 30 years of Oracle experience, Hitachi, Ltd. is adding support for Oracle AI Database@AWS to its "modernization powered by Lumada" initiative.

"Many organizations are looking to migrate their mission-critical core systems to the cloud without compromising performance or reliability, while accelerating their adoption of AI," said Hidetaka Sasaki, president, Managed & Platform Services Division, Hitachi, Ltd. "Through our joint validation with Oracle and AWS, we have confirmed that Oracle AI Database@AWS meets the stringent requirements of mission-critical systems. By working with customers in the financial services sector, Hitachi will continue to help organizations modernize their systems and accelerate AI adoption through our collaboration with Oracle and AWS."

A Year of Expanded Capabilities and Global Reach

Over the past year, Oracle and AWS have delivered capabilities for Oracle AI Database@AWS that help customers simplify deployment, scale efficiently, and connect Oracle AI Database workloads to AWS analytics and AI services. Expanded capabilities include:

Oracle Autonomous AI Database Serverless now generally available: Enables customers to quickly build and run fully managed databases without provisioning or managing infrastructure. Learn more here.

Enables customers to quickly build and run fully managed databases without provisioning or managing infrastructure. Learn more here. Sub-200 microsecond application-to-database latency: Helps customers confidently run latency-sensitive workloads, including OLTP systems, ERP applications, and AI-enabled operational applications, closer to the database. By using AWS High Performance Networking (EC2 placement groups) and updated deployment guidance, Oracle AI Database@AWS delivers application-to-database round-trip latency as low as 165 microseconds.

Helps customers confidently run latency-sensitive workloads, including OLTP systems, ERP applications, and AI-enabled operational applications, closer to the database. By using AWS High Performance Networking (EC2 placement groups) and updated deployment guidance, Oracle AI Database@AWS delivers application-to-database round-trip latency as low as 165 microseconds. Seamless integration with AWS services: Helps customers unlock new insights and build AI-powered applications by applying AWS AI and analytics services, including Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Quick, and Amazon SageMaker, directly to their Oracle data. Customers can also connect Oracle AI Database workloads to the AWS services they already use, including zero-ETL integration with Amazon Redshift, which eliminates the need to build or manage data pipelines; Oracle-managed backups to Amazon S3; monitoring through Amazon CloudWatch; and building event-driven applications with Amazon EventBridge.

Helps customers unlock new insights and build AI-powered applications by applying AWS AI and analytics services, including Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Quick, and Amazon SageMaker, directly to their Oracle data. Customers can also connect Oracle AI Database workloads to the AWS services they already use, including zero-ETL integration with Amazon Redshift, which eliminates the need to build or manage data pipelines; Oracle-managed backups to Amazon S3; monitoring through Amazon CloudWatch; and building event-driven applications with Amazon EventBridge. Support for Platinum Oracle Maximum Availability Architecture (MAA): Helps customers improve resiliency, accelerate application performance, and reduce manual intervention for mission-critical Oracle AI Database@AWS workloads. Learn more here.

Helps customers improve resiliency, accelerate application performance, and reduce manual intervention for mission-critical Oracle AI Database@AWS workloads. Learn more here. Oracle AI Database@AWS now live in 22 AWS Regions: Customers have more deployment options with Oracle AI Database@AWS now available in 22 AWS Regions worldwide. Learn more here.

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