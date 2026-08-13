

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Samsonite Group (1910.HK), a travel luggage company, on Thursday reported lower second-quarter profit, amid a decline in sales.



Profit attributable to equity holders decreased to $58.8 million or $0.042 per share from $70.1 million or $0.050 per share a year ago. Excluding one-time items, adjusted net income fell to $65.0 million or $0.047 per share from $71.4 million or $0.051 per share.



Operating profit declined 10.2% year-on-year to $115.6 million.



Adjusted EBITDA dropped to $137.0 million from $141.1 in the prior year.



Net sales decreased 1.6% to $851.5 million from $865.0 million in the prior-year quarter.



Looking ahead, the company expects constant-currency net sales growth in the third quarter to be broadly in line with the second quarter.



On the HKSE, Samsonite shares rose 2.73% to close at HK$13.94 on Thursday.



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