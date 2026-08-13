Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Manhattan Uranium Discovery Corp. (TSXV: MANU) (OTCQB: MAUUF) (FSE: JB50) ("Manhattan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dennis W. Bartow II as Strategic Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Bartow is a critical minerals and national security specialist who advises mining, refining and advanced manufacturing companies across the United States and allied nations on securing U.S. government financing and building strategic partnerships. He is the Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Polemarchoi Inc. ("Polemarchoi"), a strategic advisory firm operating at the intersection of defense, energy, and critical minerals. Mr. Bartow will support Manhattan's engagement with U.S. federal policymakers, agencies and financing institutions as the Company advances its portfolio of past-producing uranium mines across Utah, Colorado and Nevada, assets positioned to help address the domestic supply gap at the centre of the U.S. nuclear energy renaissance.

Uranium's designation as a critical mineral combined with growing federal support rebuilding the domestic nuclear fuel supply places the Company's U.S. mine portfolio squarely within the critical minerals policy framework. Mr. Bartow's experience with the federal programs is tied to that framework, including the Defense Production Act, the U.S. Department of Energy Loan Programs Office, U.S. Department of Defense programs and Export-Import Bank of the United States financing, is expected to support the Company's efforts to engage the policy and funding mechanisms supporting America's nuclear energy agenda.

Galen McNamara, CEO and Director of Manhattan, commented: "Dennis served this country for nearly three decades in uniform and went on to hold some of the most senior policy positions in the Pentagon. He has spent his career at the intersection of policy, capital and industrial capability, and he understands the federal machinery as well as anyone in this sector. As we advance a portfolio of past-producing American uranium assets at a moment when domestic fuel security has become a national priority, his counsel on how Washington works will be of real value to our shareholders."

Dennis Bartow, incoming Strategic Advisor, commented: "America gave away its nuclear fuel supply chain over three decades and is now rebuilding it under time pressure. Manhattan is working the right end of that problem - brownfield assets in proven districts, with existing permits and historic production behind them. I am glad to help the team navigate the federal landscape as they advance these projects."

The Company has granted Mr. Bartow incentive stock options (each, an "Option") to purchase 100,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.22 per-share for a period of 2 years. The Options vest over a six-month period and are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Dennis Bartow

Dennis W. Bartow II brings three decades of experience in national security, industrial policy, and the private sector. As Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for African Affairs Policy, he advised the Secretary of Defense and other senior Department of Defense leaders on international security strategy, led the Pentagon's global strategic competition effort with a policy focus on defense support for economics, and oversaw the writing of the Department's Great Power Competition Strategy. He was a "plank owner" of the Prosper Africa interagency framework, the whole-of-government trade and investment initiative with Africa, and of the Security Cooperation Executive Policy Committee.

As Director of the Department of Defense Office of Small Business Programs he served as principal advisor to the Secretary of Defense on small business matters, led a network of more than 700 small business professionals, and oversaw a portfolio representing approximately $90 billion in annual small business procurement. He coordinated production of the 2019 DoD Small Business Strategy and worked on Federal Acquisition Regulation matters intended to broaden the defense industrial base.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Bartow served from 2014 to 2017 in the Counterterrorism Division at INTERPOL Washington as a military operations subject matter expert, where he led a U.S. Department of State-funded initiative with five African nations to combat maritime piracy in the Gulf of Guinea. He spent five years as a U.S. congressional staffer, including as a Military Legislative Assistant to a member of the House Armed Services Committee, where he helped analyze, amend and pass four National Defense Authorization Acts.

Through Polemarchoi, Mr. Bartow advises developers, processors and traders across the critical minerals and defense industrial base sectors. His engagements span tungsten, uranium, copper and molybdenum, silver, antimony and gallium, rare earths, platinum-group metals, lithium, nickel, cobalt and phosphate, covering the supply chain from mine development through processing, refining and offtake. He works regularly with the Export-Import Bank of the United States, the Department of Energy Loan Programs Office, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and Defense Production Act Title III programs, and advises on National Defense Stockpile strategy, export-control and sanctions exposure, and the construction of non-Chinese supply chains for defense-relevant materials. On the national security side, his current work extends into directed-energy and advanced-manufacturing programs supporting Department of Defense and U.S. Space Force requirements.

Mr. Bartow currently advises the DARPA Critical Minerals Forum and is a Senior Fellow at the University of Virginia's National Security Data and Policy Institute. In March 2026 he presented at the PDAC Convention in Toronto on navigating agency financing opportunities for U.S. critical minerals projects. He is a decorated, 70% service-disabled retired U.S. Army combat veteran with more than 29 years of honorable service, 23 of which were in support of U.S. Army Special Forces and Special Operations units, and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from The Ohio State University.

About Manhattan Uranium Discovery Corp.

Manhattan Uranium Discovery Corp. (TSXV: MANU) (OTCQB: MAUUF) (FSE: JB50) is a newly consolidated North American uranium company committed to the discovery, development, and advancement of high-quality uranium assets. Following the successful acquisitions of Urano Energy and Pegasus Resources, Manhattan now holds a premier portfolio of 15 past-producing uranium mines across 25 underexplored properties covering 25,099 acres in the United States, complemented by high-grade exploration potential in Canada's Athabasca Basin. Backed by an experienced technical and management team with decades of uranium discovery, project advancement, and capital markets experience, Manhattan is strategically positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for domestic uranium and the American nuclear renaissance. For more information about Manhattan, please visit: www.manhattanuranium.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "target", "plan", "potential", "could" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation statements regarding Mr. Bartow's expected role as Strategic Advisor; the Company's ability to engage with U.S. federal policymakers, agencies and financing institutions; the potential applicability of U.S. federal financing, policy or critical minerals programs to the Company's business and mineral property portfolio; the Company's plans to advance its uranium assets; the Company's business strategy; and the potential impact of U.S. government policy, domestic nuclear fuel security policy and critical minerals initiatives on the Company's business.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation: that Mr. Bartow will provide strategic advisory services as anticipated; that the Company will be able to evaluate and pursue engagement with relevant U.S. federal programs, agencies and financing institutions; that U.S. government policy and critical minerals initiatives will continue to support domestic nuclear fuel security and uranium supply chain development; and that general business, market, regulatory and policy conditions will remain consistent with management's expectations. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that historical data may prove to be inaccurate or unverifiable; that exploration results may not support further work risks related to changes in U.S. government policy, funding priorities, program eligibility requirements or agency processes; the risk that the Company may not receive any government funding, financing, support, partnership or other benefit from any U.S. federal program or agency; risks related to the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; uranium price volatility; financing and capital markets risks; regulatory and permitting risks; title and mineral property risks; operational, technical and geological risks inherent in mineral exploration and development; stakeholder and community relations risks; changes in economic, political, regulatory or market conditions; and the other risks set out in the Company's public disclosure record under its profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and management's ability to anticipate and manage the foregoing risks and uncertainties.

The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the Company will obtain any financing, funding, support, endorsement, partnership or other benefit from any U.S. federal program, agency or financing institution. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309449

Source: Manhattan Uranium Discovery Corp.