Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Manhattan Uranium Discovery Corp. (TSXV: MANU) (OTC: MAUUF) (FSE: J5B0) ("Manhattan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective at the market open on Monday, June 22, its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States, under the symbol "MAUUF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol "MANU" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "J5B0."

"With the majority of Manhattan Uranium's project portfolio situated in the United States, gaining direct access to U.S. investors through the OTCQB was a clear and immediate priority," said Galen McNamara, Chief Executive Officer of Manhattan. "The OTCQB provides American investors with a familiar and accessible way to participate in our story as we advance our portfolio toward key catalysts. We look forward to continuing to build our U.S. shareholder base as we execute on our near-term objectives."

The OTCQB Venture Market serves as a leading U.S. trading platform for early-stage and developing companies. The listing is expected to strengthen Manhattan Uranium's profile with U.S.-based investors, broaden the Company's shareholder base, and enhance trading liquidity.

Marketing Service Agreements

Manhattan announces that it has entered into an online marketing agreement dated June 18, 2026 (the "i2i Agreement") with i2i Marketing Group, LLC ("i2i"), a digital marketing agency headquartered in Key West, Florida, United States. Pursuant to the i2i Agreement, i2i will provide Manhattan with corporate marketing and investor awareness services, including but not limited to, content creation and management, author sourcing, project management and media distribution.

Manhattan has agreed to pay i2i a creation and media fee of US$250,000 (the "i2i Fee") upon and subject to receipt of TSXV acceptance of the i2i Agreement. The term of the i2i Agreement is six months following TSXV acceptance.

The i2i Fee will be paid by Manhattan to i2i in cash in advance of i2i commencing its services. Manhattan will not issue any securities to i2i as compensation for its services. i2i and its principal, Joseph Grubb, are at arm's length to Manhattan and, to the knowledge of Manhattan, do not beneficially own, directly or indirectly, any securities of Manhattan. i2i is not engaged in market-making activities.

Manhattan announces that it has entered into an investor relations advisory services agreement dated June 18, 2026 (the "Vectis Agreement") with Vectis Capital Inc. ("Vectis"), an investor relations advisory firm headquartered in Windsor, Ontario. Pursuant to the Vectis Agreement, Vectis will provide investor relations advisory services to Manhattan, including, but not limited to, increasing exposure through private trading groups, social media and influencer communities and implementing tagged article awareness strategies.

Manhattan has agreed to pay a fee of US$150,000 (the "Vectis Fee") upon and subject to receipt of TSXV acceptance. The term of the Vectis Agreement is three months following TSXV acceptance.

The Vectis Fee will be paid by Manhattan to Vectis in cash in advance of Vectis commencing its services. Manhattan will not issue any securities to Vectis as compensation for its services. Vectis and its principal, Tyler Troup, are at arm's length to Manhattan and, to the knowledge of Manhattan, do not beneficially own, directly or indirectly, any securities of Manhattan. Vectis is not engaged in market-making activities.

About Manhattan

Manhattan Uranium Discovery Corp. (TSXV: MANU) (OTC: MAUUF) (FSE: J5B0) is a newly consolidated North American uranium company committed to the discovery, development, and advancement of high-quality uranium assets. Following the successful acquisitions of Urano Energy and Pegasus Resources, Manhattan now holds a premier portfolio of 15 past-producing uranium mines across 25 underexplored properties covering 25,099 acres in the United States, complemented by high-grade exploration potential in Canada's Athabasca Basin.

Backed by an elite technical and management team with decades of uranium discovery, project advancement, and capital markets experience, Manhattan is strategically positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for domestic uranium and the American nuclear renaissance.

For more information about Manhattan, please visit: www.manhattanuranium.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "target", "plan", "potential", "could" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation the results from work performed to date; the estimation of mineral resources; the realization of mineral resource estimates; the development, operational and economic results of technical reports on mineral properties referenced herein; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; the anticipated advancement of the Company's mineral properties and project portfolios, including but not limited to proposed drilling and other operational programs and plans referenced herein, including the timing, scope and execution thereof and remaining approvals; exploration expenditures, costs and timing of the development of new deposits; underground exploration potential; costs and timing of future exploration; the completion and timing of future development studies; estimates of metallurgical recovery rates; exploration prospects of mineral properties; requirements for additional capital; the future price of metals; government regulation of mining operations; current geopolitical developments, including but not limited to U.S. government policy, environmental risks; the timing and possible outcome of pending regulatory matters, including but not limited to the payment of bonds in connection with the proposed programs and plans referenced herein; the realization of the expected economics of mineral properties; future growth potential of mineral properties; and future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation: that historical information is reliable; that future exploration activities will proceed as currently anticipated; that permits, equipment, personnel and contractors will be available on commercially reasonable terms; and that current commodity prices, labour availability, cost and regulatory frameworks will remain consistent with management's expectations. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that historical data may prove to be inaccurate or unverifiable; that exploration results may not support further work or drilling; that exploration activities may be delayed, restricted or not carried out as planned; that permits may be delayed or revoked; the absence of adverse conditions at mineral properties; the price of uranium and other metals remaining at levels that render mineral properties economic; the Company's ability to continue raising necessary capital to finance operations; and the ability to realize on any mineral resource and reserve estimates; the Company's ability to complete its planned exploration programs; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with complex regulations associated with mining activities; climate change and climate change regulations; fluctuations in exchange rates; the business objectives of the Company; whether economic mineralization can be defined and, if it can be permitted for development; the uncertainty that any mineralization encountered on adjacent properties continues on to any of the Company's properties; the uncertainty that geological and/or geophysical and/or any trends, interpretations, or conclusions related to adjacent properties have relevance to any of the Company's properties; the uncertainty that the exploration season can be extended; changes in project parameters as plans to continue to be refined; the consequences and implications of the historical mining activities on the environment and whether such affects the potential exploration and/or development of any mining operation the Company's properties; the implications of claims from First Nations, Tribes, Tribal Councils or Tribal Governments and land claims settlements on the Company's projects; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, conclusions of economic evaluations; meeting various expected cost estimates; benefits of certain technology usage; future prices of metals; possible variations of mineral grade or recovery rates; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; title to properties; operational, technical and geological risks inherent in mineral exploration; changes in capital markets, economic conditions, regulatory developments and stakeholder relations; the other risks set out in the Company's public disclosure record under its profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and management's ability to anticipate and manage the foregoing risks and uncertainties.

The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302006

Source: Manhattan Uranium Discovery Corp.