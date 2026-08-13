Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Surpasses 878 Million Real-World Data Points, Up 43% in 23 Days as 1,400-System AI Nose Semiconductor Deployment Advances

Dataset expands by approximately 265 million data points since July 21 as continued AI Nose system deployment across semiconductor manufacturing environments accelerates Ainos' Real-World Data Flywheel and Chemical Intelligence development

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company") today announced that its AI Nose platform has surpassed 878 million real-world smell and chemical data points, primarily generated from semiconductor manufacturing and real-world operating environments, marking another significant milestone in the Company's development of Chemical Intelligence for Physical AI.

Since reporting approximately 613 million data points on July 21, 2026, Ainos' dataset has expanded to approximately 878 million data points, adding approximately 265 million data points in just 23 days, an increase of approximately 43%.

As Ainos continues to advance the planned deployment of 1,400 AI Nose systems across semiconductor customer manufacturing sites, additional systems are progressively being installed and brought online. Each system expands Ainos' network of Physical Edge Nodes, generating proprietary real-world data and feeding the Company's ScentAI continuous learning architecture.

The milestone reflects the simultaneous advancement of three core elements of Ainos' Chemical Intelligence strategy: commercial deployment, proprietary real-world data and continuous AI learning.

1,400-System AI Nose Deployment Expands Ainos' Real-World Data Foundation

Ainos continues to deploy AI Nose systems across semiconductor manufacturing environments, where they capture scent and chemical signatures under real-world process conditions.

Each active AI Nose system functions as a Physical Edge Node, generating real-world data that feeds into the ScentAI learning architecture and supports recognition, comparison and continuous learning across different operating conditions, process states and time periods.

Ainos is building a reinforcing cycle between commercial execution and Chemical Intelligence:

Commercial Deployment - More Active Nodes - More Real-World Data - Better Chemical Intelligence - Greater Customer Value - More Deployment

As additional AI Nose systems come online, Ainos expects the scale and diversity of its real-world dataset to continue expanding, further strengthening ScentAI's continuous learning capabilities and the long-term value of Chemical Intelligence.

Accelerating the Real-World Data Flywheel: From Sensing to Understanding and Prediction

Ainos believes the long-term value of Chemical Intelligence will be driven not by any single sensor or AI model, but by the continuous learning cycle created through physical-world deployment and proprietary real-world data accumulation.

Unlike data sourced primarily from the internet or generated through simulation, Ainos' dataset is captured from actual semiconductor manufacturing processes and real-world operating environments across different time periods, process states and environmental conditions.

Within this architecture:

AI Nose senses the physical world.

Real-World Chemical Data provides the data foundation.

ScentAI drives continuous learning.

Chemical Intelligence progressively converts that learning into recognition, anomaly detection, correlation analysis and trend identification.

Ainos describes this evolution as:

Sense - Understand - Learn - Predict

As its real-world dataset continues to expand, Ainos aims to advance Chemical Intelligence from identifying changes in the environment toward understanding anomalies and correlations, and progressively developing predictive capabilities.

"Deployment, Data and Chemical Intelligence Are Scaling Together"

"Growing from 613 million to 878 million data points - adding 265 million in just 23 days - is meaningful progress. But what matters most to us is that these additional data points are coming from real semiconductor manufacturing processes and operating environments," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President and CEO of Ainos.

"As we advance our planned deployment of 1,400 AI Nose systems across semiconductor manufacturing environments, additional systems are being installed and brought online. We are adding more than systems - we are adding Physical Edge Nodes that sense the physical world, generate proprietary real-world data and contribute to continuous learning."

"This is the Real-World Data Flywheel we have been building: more deployments generate more real-world data; more data strengthens Chemical Intelligence; better Chemical Intelligence creates greater customer value; and greater value can support further deployment."

"878 million data points is an important milestone, but it is not the destination. We intend to continue executing with discipline - advancing deployment, accumulating real-world data and building AI Nose, ScentAI and Chemical Intelligence step by step into a foundational capability for Physical AI."

Building the Chemical Intelligence Layer for the Physical World

Ainos is building Chemical Intelligence around four interconnected layers:

AI Nose is the sensing node.

Real-World Chemical Data is the data foundation.

ScentAI is the continuous learning engine.

Chemical Intelligence is the intelligence layer.

As Ainos continues to advance its planned deployment of 1,400 AI Nose systems across semiconductor manufacturing environments, each additional system brought online can further expand the Company's proprietary real-world data foundation and contribute to continuous learning across the network.

Ainos is building the Chemical Intelligence layer for the physical world.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is building Environmental Intelligence for Physical AI, giving machines a new way to understand the physical world by turning chemical signals in the air into digital information. Its AI Nose technology enables intelligent systems to sense and interpret changes in their surroundings, while Atmosphere Engine extends that intelligence toward environmental control. Together, they form a sensing-to-control architecture designed to help machines sense, understand, and ultimately optimize their environments across semiconductor manufacturing, robotics, industrial systems, healthcare environments, and other real-world applications where AI increasingly interacts with the physical world. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, @AinosInc , and LinkedIn to stay up to date. Visit Ainos' media room at https://ainos.suite.accessnewswire.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

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