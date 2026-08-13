Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCID: HAMRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce the completion of the 2026 summer field work program at the Eliza Silver Project ("Eliza") located in White Pine County, Nevada. The Eliza project is proximal to the operating Pan Mine, the Mt. Hamilton Project, the Gold Rock property and the Green Springs property in the White Pine Mining District. The field exploration program included geological mapping, rock and soil sampling aimed at further defining and expanding on previous positive results and preparing for the planned drill program at Eliza when all permits are received.

Peter A. Ball, President & CEO of Silver Hammer, commented, "The completion of this surface exploration program represents another important step in advancing Eliza toward drilling. The additional sampling, geochemical work, and geological mapping will help us refine and prioritize our high-quality drill targets, while we are progressing our Plan of Operations through the permitting process, which has experienced longer review timelines due to a significant increase in exploration activity and permit applications. We believe Eliza has significant exploration upside and this field work positions us to move efficiently into the next phase of exploration once permits are received."

Eliza North Area

The Eliza North Grid Area includes the Belmont, Passayank and California showings, which is a collection of historical small-scale mineralized silver mine workings. The historical mines are road accessible and situated within 670 m of each other (Figure 1). Each historical small mine has a distinct geochemical anomaly collectively stretching over 700 m. The Passayank historical mine area is the strongest multi-element rock and soil anomaly. In late July and early August 2026, additional mapping work was completed in this area along with additional rock sampling.

Over the Belmont, Passayank, California, New Western Au-Ag, and the Commodore showing, fifty-eight (58) rock samples were taken along with geological mapping. Detailed geological mapping will support further definition of the Passayank zone and may support potential additional drill targets planned upon completion of permitting of the project. Rock sampling was done in the Passayank southern breccia zone, an area that has not been recently sampled, but was sampled in the 1960s and had positive historical results. Silver Hammer is looking to extend the Passayank zone several hundred metres to the southwest and provide continuity in the mineralization.

New Western Au-Ag Anomaly

In the current work program, Silver Hammer completed 396 soil samples at a 25 m sample and line spacing over the 2023 reconnaissance grid and extended it further southward by 75 metres. The New Western Au-Ag Anomaly is on the edge of a wider spaced soil grid, but adjacent to the prospective Eberhardt fault zone (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Eliza Project Area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9597/309380_hamrimageone.jpeg

Previous soil results can be found at:

https://silverhammermining.com/site/assets/files/5864/2022-10-25-hamr-nr.pdf

Quality Assurance & Control

A total of 454 samples have been submitted to Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Sparks, Nevada for analysis. A QA/QC program was carried out with approximately 10% insertion of certified standards, blanks and field duplicates. Chain of custody was maintained in the delivery of samples to the lab. Bureau Veritas Laboratories is fully ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certified for the analysis methods selected for the set of samples submitted. Analyses of QAQC samples were reported within acceptable limits.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Donald J. Birak, Registered Member of SME, Fellow of AusIMM, an independent director of Silver Hammer Mining Corp. and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on acquiring, exploring and advancing precious metals projects in the United States. Silver Hammer holds a 100% interest in three exploration-stage silver properties: the Silver Strand Project, located in the Silver Valley Mining District of Kootenai County, Idaho; the Eliza Silver Project, located in White Pine County, Nevada; and the Silverton Silver Mine Project, located in Nye County, Nevada. Silver Hammer also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Fahey Group Property, comprising 18 unpatented lode mining claims in the Silver Belt portion of the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Shoshone County, Idaho. The Company is led by a technical and management team with extensive global experience in exploration, permitting, capital markets and development of mining projects. Silver Hammer's primary focus is to explore, define and advance silver projects near past-producing mines, with additional exposure to gold.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limitation, statements relating to exploration activities, plans, strategies, and other statements, which are subject to a number of conditions, as described elsewhere in this news release. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including risks regarding the mining industry, commodity prices, market conditions, general economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business, and explore and develop the projects of the Company, and the equity markets generally. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of the Company may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

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Source: Silver Hammer Mining Corp.