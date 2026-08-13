Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Goldcana Resources Inc. (CSE: GC) (the "Company" or "Goldcana") announces that its board of directors has approved a two-for-one forward stock split (the "Stock Split") of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares"). Under the Stock Split, each holder will receive one additional Common Share for each Common Share held as of the close of business on the Record Date.

The Company currently has 11,268,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Following completion of the Stock Split, the Company expects to have 22,536,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

The Company has established August 19, 2026, as the record date for the Stock Split (the "Record Date"). The Common Shares are expected to begin trading on a post-Stock Split basis on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") at the opening of trading on the Record Date, subject to final confirmation and acceptance by the CSE. The Company is undertaking the Stock Split to increase the liquidity and marketability of the Common Shares.

The Stock Split remains subject to acceptance of the CSE and satisfaction of all applicable corporate, regulatory and transfer agent requirements.

The number and exercise or conversion price of outstanding stock options, warrants and other securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for Common Shares will be adjusted proportionately in accordance with their governing terms and the Stock Split ratio.

The Stock Split is expected to be implemented on a "push-out" basis through Endeavor Trust Corporation, the Company's transfer agent (the "Transfer Agent"). Shareholders will not be required to surrender existing share certificates or Direct Registration System ("DRS") advices and will not be required to take any action in order to receive the additional Common Shares issuable pursuant to the Stock Split. Following completion of the Stock Split, the Transfer Agent will distribute the additional Common Shares to registered shareholders through the issuance of additional share certificates and/or DRS advices, as applicable.

The Stock Split is not expected to result in any change to the Company's name, trading symbol, CUSIP or ISIN.

About Goldcana Resources Inc.

The Company is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource projects.

The Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to net smelter returns royalties ranging from 2% to 3%, in the Triple F Gold Project, which consists of eight mineral claims covering approximately 851 acres located in the Nicola and Vernon Mining Divisions, British Columbia approximately 28 kilometres northwest of Kelowna.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the proposed completion, timing, implementation and anticipated effects of the Stock Split; the expected Record Date and effective trading date; the expected number of Common Shares outstanding after the Stock Split; the anticipated treatment of outstanding options, warrants and other convertible securities; the expected push-out implementation method; and the anticipated treatment of the Company's trading symbol, CUSIP and ISIN. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions, including assumptions regarding receipt of CSE acceptance, the actions of the Transfer Agent and CDS, and completion of the Stock Split on the terms described herein. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309478

Source: Goldcana Resources Inc.