White Rock, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - Goldcana Resources Inc. (CSE: GC) ("Goldcana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Sheri Rempel as its Chief Financial Officer and director.

Ms. Rempel has over 25 years of accounting experience working with companies in the areas of real estate development, restaurant management, mining, general financial services, and software development. She specializes in the provision of accounting services to public companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange, and the Canadian Securities Exchange and to companies preparing to list on a Canadian stock exchange. In addition to providing accounting services to reporting issuers, she serves as a Chief Financial Officer, Controller, and/or a director of several public companies in the mining, investment, and technology sectors.

Ms. Rempel replaces the Board position held by James McCrea who has resigned as a director of the Company. She also replaces Art Balikin as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Balikin remains as a director of Goldcana.

About Goldcana Resources Inc.:

Goldcana Resources Inc. (CSE: GC) is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource projects.

The Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to net smelter returns royalties ranging from 2% to 3%, in the Triple F Gold Project, which consists of eight mineral claims covering approximately 851 acres located in the Nicola and Vernon Mining Divisions, British Columbia approximately 28 kilometres northwest of Kelowna.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305509

Source: Goldcana Resources Inc.