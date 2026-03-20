White Rock, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Goldcana Resources Inc. (CSE: GC) ("Goldcana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the Phase I exploration program on the Triple F Gold Project (the "Property" or the "Project").

The Triple F Gold Property is located in southern British Columbia, approximately 28 km northwest of Kelowna. Historic exploration on the Property identified an area of gold-bearing quartz veinlets hosted by weakly altered volcanic agglomerate. On the basis of historic trenching and drilling, gold mineralization has been identified within a 300 x 250 x 250 m area. The zone remains open in all directions, including to depth. Gold is erratically distributed, with numerous narrow intervals of high-grade mineralization within the large mineralized area. Historic drill intercepts include 10.97 m averaging 0.58 g/t gold, 5.03 m averaging 1.07 g/t gold and 9.75 m averaging 0.50 g/t gold (all in hole DDH88-04), 8.84 m averaging 0.69 g/t gold (DDH88-02) and 7.92 m averaging 0.57 g/t gold (DDH89-15), and 3.05 m averaging 3.17 g/t gold (DDH88-06).1,4 The best results from historic trenching include 9.77 g/t gold over 4.0 m and 3.12 g/t gold over 6.0 m.2,3,4 These grades, combined with the overall size of the system, suggest potential for a low-grade bulk-tonnage gold system on the Property.

The Company's Phase 1 exploration program consisted of:

geological mapping of the central portion of the Project at a scale of 1:1,000 (12.5 hectares) and 1:5,000 (251 hectares);

a property-wide geochemical survey consisting of 785 soil samples, four stream sediment samples, and 50 rock samples;

petrographic analysis of nine samples taken from a historic trench on the Property; and

recovery and processing of historic induced polarization survey data.

Geological Mapping

Geological mapping was completed to better understand controls to gold mineralization. A weak shear fabric in outcrop indicates a potential vector for mineralization. Outcrop is limited within the project area and the often-recessive nature of these shear structures/features hinders exploration and suggests the need for future trenching.

Follow-up in an area of shear fabric and carbonate alteration, both characteristic of shear-hosted gold mineralization, led to a grab sample from outcrop (J040635) which returned 12.5 g/t gold. This sample was collected from within the large area explored by historic trenching and drilling.

Further detailed mapping is recommended along strike to better define the shear and potential dilation zones where higher grades may occur.

Soil Geochemistry

Previous work by the Company in 2023 defined a 450 x 450 m gold-tellurium soil geochemical anomaly, coincident with, and extending beyond the area tested by historic trenching and drilling. In 2025, soil sampling expanded on the previous survey, resulting in an extension to the geochemical anomaly by over 300 m to the south. The current area of anomalous gold and tellurium in soils now measures 825 x 450 m, with values including 0.344 ppm gold, 0.321 ppm gold, 0.225 ppm gold and 0.211 ppm gold. The soil anomaly trends north-northwest and remains open to the south. A weaker, parallel gold-tellurium soil anomaly, measuring 700 x 200 m in size, is present to the east of the main soil anomaly.

Several exploratory sample lines in 2025 extended 1.2 km west of the main soil anomaly, with additional single-station gold soil anomalies detected, including one sample returning 0.318 ppm Au. Follow-up is required in these areas.

Rock Samples

Fifty rock samples were collected during the 2025 exploration program. The majority of the samples were first-pass recce-type samples collected during soil geochemical traverses or geological mapping. Resampling was done from an accessible historic trench ("Trench 1"), where a sample from the 2023 program returned 24.6 g/t gold, to confirm grade and consistency of previous sampling and to gather material for petrographic analysis.

Representative chip samples from "Trench 1" collected in 2025 returned 7.38 g/t gold over 3.2 m, including 1.0 m of 21.0 g/t gold (Sample J040362), corroborating the results obtained in 2023. A grab sample from outcrop about 90 m to the southwest returned 12.5 g/t gold.

A new area of alteration and mineralization was discovered during 2025, in an area of limited rock exposure on-trend and about 200 m north of the main soil anomaly. This area is untested by any previous exploration. Carbonate alteration, silicification, and quartz veinlets occur within foliated volcaniclastic subcrop, over a 40 m trend. All 5 grab samples collected from this area returned elevated gold, including 0.526 ppm gold, 0.136 ppm gold, 0.122 ppm gold, 0.119 ppm gold and 0.099 ppm gold (samples J040535-537, F484689, F484695). This area is a high priority for follow-up, including trenching.

Induced Polarization Survey

A 1988 pole-dipole survey by a previous operator covered a 1.5 x 2 km area encompassing and extending north of the area of historic trenching and drilling.5 The raw data from the historic survey was obtained by the Company and reprocessed by Terra Interpretive Services. A weak north-northwest trending chargeability anomaly was identified, which coincides with the area of anomalous soils defined in 2023. The area to the south, where soil sampling in 2025 extended the soil geochemical anomaly by 300 m, was beyond the limits of the historic survey and the chargeability anomaly remains open in this direction. To the north, the chargeability anomaly encompasses the newly discovered zone of gold mineralization. A second weak chargeability anomaly parallels the main anomaly to the east, and coincides with the eastern parallel gold-tellurium soil anomaly. The results of reprocessing this historic data has shown that IP can be effectively used, in conjunction with other methods, to explore areas of cover on the Property.

Qualified Person

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Linda Caron, M.Sc., P. Eng., who is acting as the Company's Qualified Person for the Triple F Gold Project, in accordance with regulations under NI 43-101. Ms. Caron is Independent in accordance with Section 1.5 of National Instrument 43-101.

Disclaimer

With the exception of samples J040626-635 (representative chip samples from historic "Trench 1"), rock samples were grab samples collected from outcrop or from occasional float. Grab samples are intended to indicate the presence or absence of mineralization and are not representative of average grade.

Rock and soil samples described in this news release were sealed on site and delivered to ALS Labs in Kamloops, B.C. for sample preparation, with analyses at ALS Labs in North Vancouver, B.C. ALS is a certified analytical laboratory with ISO 17025.2017 certification.

Rock samples were crushed to 2 mm and a 250-gram sub sample was pulverized with 85% of the sample passing 75 microns (PREP-31). The sub-sample was analysed using a combination of ALS Labs methods including Au-AA23 for gold (30 g Fire Assay/AA finish) and ME-MS41 for silver, base metals and other trace elements (aqua regia digestion and ultra trace level ICP-MS analysis). Samples returning >10 g/t Au by Au-AA23 were analysed by method Au-GRA21 (30 g Fire Assay/gravimetric finish). In addition to the above, chip samples from historic "Trench 1" were analysed by metallic screen protocol, suitable for samples containing visible gold (preparation method SCR-21, PUL-32, analytical methods Au-SCR21, Au-GRA21, Au-AA25). For these samples, 1 kg of the prepared pulp was screened to 100 microns. The oversized fraction was analyzed in its entirety by fire assay with gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21). The undersized fraction was homogenized and two sub-samples were analyzed by fire assay with AAS finish (Au-AA25). The total gold content for the sample was calculating from the results of the oversized and undersized fractions.

Soil samples were prepared by method SCR-41, where the sample was sieved to -180 microns (80 mesh), then a 25-gram sample of the prepared material was analysed for gold plus a multi-element suite by method AuME-TL43 (aqua regia digestion followed by ICP-MS analysis).

Sampling by the Company in 2023 and 2025 included a QA/QC program, including inserting standards of known composition into the sample sequence, and collection of field duplicate samples. Results from the Company's 2023 and 2025 work programs have been verified by a Qualified Person. Historical trench and drill results reported in the news release are historical in nature and have not been verified by a Qualified Person. Historical drill and trench intercepts listed are actual core or trench intercepts. Further information is needed to determine how these core or trench intercepts relate to the true width of mineralization.

About Goldcana Resources Inc.

Goldcana Resources Inc. (CSE: GC) is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource projects.

The Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to net smelter returns royalties ranging from 2% to 3%, in the Triple F Gold Project, which consists of eight mineral claims covering approximately 851 acres located in the Nicola and Vernon Mining Divisions, British Columbia approximately 28 kilometres northwest of Kelowna.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements respecting: completion of the option agreement and the completion of additional exploration on the Triple F Gold Project. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

Figure 1. Updated Triple F Gold Project Claims Map

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1 Medford (1989): Diamond Drilling Report on the Flap 1 Claim, Phase 3 Program, for Rea Gold Corp., December 1988. BCGS Property File Report 823687

2 Medford (1988): Geological, Geochemical and Geophysical Survey of the Flap 1 and 2 Claims, Phase 2 Program, for Rea Gold Corp., December 1988. Assessment Report 18724

3 Tribe (2010). Assessment Report on the 2009 Trenching and Drilling Program on the Flap Gold Property, for Molycor Gold Corp. and Goldrea Resources Corp., January 15, 2010. Assessment Report 31407.

4 Kikauka (1996): Geological, Geochemical and Trenching Report on the Flapjack 1-6, Flap 1,2 Claims, for Veto Resources, Verdstone Gold Corp. and Molycor Gold Corp., December 31, 1996. Assessment Report 24944.

5 Medford (1988). Geological, Geochemical and Geophysical Survey of the Flap 1 and 2 Claims, Phase 2 Program, for Rea Gold Corp, December 1988. Assessment Report 18724.

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Source: Goldcana Resources Inc.