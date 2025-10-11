White Rock, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - Goldcana Resources Inc. (CSE: GC) ("Goldcana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement, executed October 10, 2025, to acquire one additional mineral claim and one additional claim application comprising approximately 477 hectares adjacent to its existing Triple F Gold Project (the "Project") located in the Nicola Mining Division and Vernon Mining Division approximately 28 kilometres northwest of Kelowna, British Columbia. The Project is approximately 20 kilometres northeast of the past producing Brenda copper-molybdenum mine; 40 kilometres northeast of the past producing, and recently active, Elk gold mine; and 26 kilometres southwest of the Brett gold epithermal deposit.

The Triple F property is surrounded by numerous B.C. Government Minfile occurrences ranging from prospects to past producers. The Project is in the headwaters of several creeks, which were historically known to contain placer gold. Strong historic gold content in historical soil samples (up to 342 ppb), rocks (up to 26 ppm) and drill core (up to 55 ppm) on the Project confirm its high prospectivity.

In order to acquire a 100% interest in the new claim and application, Goldcana must issue 250,000 common shares to the optionor following CSE acceptance for filing and incur exploration expenditures of $225,000 over three years, including $50,000 by December 31, 2026. The shares will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from issuance.

Phase I Exploration Program

Goldcana further announces that it has commenced the Phase I exploration program on the Triple F Gold Project, which consists of geological mapping of the entire Project, as well as a property-wide geochemical survey. The program is designed to build upon all historical work through geologic mapping in order to better understand controls on gold mineralization and through the use of soil geochemistry to better delineate known geochemical anomalies and to test the newly defined magnetic anomalies similar to those associated with the zone of known gold mineralization.

Historic sampling on the Project has outlined a 240m x 370m zone of gold mineralization which has similarities to Reduced Intrusive Related Gold mineralization, where historical drill results from drilling in the 1980's by previous claim holder Rea Gold Corporation, including 55 grams per tonne gold and 270 grams per tonne silver over 0.9 metres. Other historical drill results from the 1980's drill program include 10.97 m averaging 0.58 ppm Au, 5.03 m averaging 1.07 ppm Au, 9.75 m averaging 0.5 ppm Au (all in hole DDH88-04), 8.84 m averaging 0.69 ppm Au and 7.92 m averaging 0.57 ppm Au. Historical trench results include 9.77 ppm Au over 4.0 m and 3.12 ppm Au over 6.0 m.. Current and historic soil geochemical results have outlined an approximate 5.5-kilometre-long trend of gold-in-soils, further backed by a 2023 geophysical survey.

Goldcana's 2023 geochemical and geophysical survey confirmed and built upon Rea Gold Corporation's previous findings. In 2023, Goldcana contracted Pioneer Exploration to complete a UAV magnetic survey. This survey outlined multiple, strong, parallel magnetic features that show a strong relation to known gold mineralization and gold-in-soil anomalies.

Additional information on the Triple F Gold Project can be found in the National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report entitled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical report on the Triple F Gold Property, Nicola & Vernon Mining Divisions, Southern British Columbia, Canada" dated January 15, 2024, as amended June 10, 2025, which has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned that the discussion about adjacent or similar properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Triple F Gold Project. The Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such adjacent properties. Historical drill intercepts listed in this news release are core intercepts. Further information is needed to determine how the core intercepts relate to the true width of mineralization. The gold assay results reported above are historical in nature and have not been verified by a Qualified Person.

Qualified Person

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Linda Caron, M.Sc., P. Eng., who is acting as the Company's Qualified Person for the Triple F Gold Project, in accordance with regulations under NI 43-101. Ms. Caron is Independent in accordance with Section 1.5 of National Instrument 43-101.

About Goldcana Resources Inc.:

Goldcana Resources Inc. (CSE: GC) is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource projects.

The Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to net smelter returns royalties ranging from 2% to 3%, in the Triple F Gold Project, which consists of eight mineral claims covering approximately 851 acres located in the Nicola and Vernon Mining Divisions, British Columbia approximately 28 kilometres northwest of Kelowna.

