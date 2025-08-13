Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Goldcana Resources Inc. ("Goldcana" or the "Company"). The Company's common shares were listed for trading on the CSE today following the exercise of special warrants that were previously sold in 2023 and 2024. The ticker symbol is GC.

Goldcana is focused on gold exploration in British Columbia. The White Rock, B.C.-based company holds an exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in the Triple F Gold property, located approximately 28 kilometres northwest of Kelowna. The property consists of eight contiguous mining claims covering approximately 851 hectares. Goldcana plans to complete a Phase 1 exploration program at Triple F Gold, consistent with the recommendation in a technical report completed on the property.

"This has truly been a banner year in the gold market," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "With prices remaining near all-time highs, it is an ideal time for junior exploration companies to advance promising early-stage projects. We wish Goldcana success at the Triple F Gold property."

Clive Brookes, President and CEO of Goldcana, stated: "We are excited to trade on a stock exchange that understands the opportunities and challenges the mineral exploration industry faces, and we look forward to the exposure and access to capital that listing on a business-friendly exchange brings. Goldcana views the CSE listing as an important milestone in advancing our Triple F Gold project."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262278

