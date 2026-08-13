Wesco International: Wesco Named a Finalist in the 2026 Blackbaud Impact Awards

Wesco Named a Silo Buster Award Finalist

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / We're proud to announce that Wesco has been named a finalist in the 2026 Blackbaud Impact Awards, which celebrates outstanding organizations and leaders who are advancing their missions, strengthening their communities, and achieving extraordinary results with technology from Blackbaud, the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact.

Presented by Blackbaud, the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact, the awards recognize changemakers across the nonprofit, education, healthcare, foundation, and corporate social responsibility sectors who are creating meaningful impact in their communities and around the world.

Wesco was named a finalist in the 2026 Blackbaud Impact Awards' Silo Buster category, which recognizes organizations that break down barriers, foster collaboration and drive greater impact through teamwork and innovation. Wesco was recognized for its efforts to unite employees across regions, functions and business groups through Wesco Cares, creating a more connected approach to giving, volunteerism and community impact. By bringing together teams around a shared purpose and leveraging technology to expand participation and measure outcomes, Wesco has strengthened employee engagement while increasing support for nonprofits and communities around the world.

"At Wesco, we believe our greatest impact comes when we work together," said John Engel, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This finalist recognition reflects the dedication of employees across our company who have embraced opportunities to support their communities and each other through Wesco Cares. We are honored to be recognized by Blackbaud and proud of what our teams have accomplished together."

For more than four decades, Blackbaud has partnered with organizations across the social impact ecosystem-including nonprofits, healthcare organizations, educational institutions, foundations, and companies dedicated to doing good. The Blackbaud Impact Awards shine a spotlight on customers that are embracing innovation, breaking down barriers, and delivering measurable outcomes for the people and causes they serve.

"The stories behind this year's finalists highlight the incredible ingenuity, resilience, and passion that define the social impact community," said Todd Lant, chief customer officer, Blackbaud. "Across sectors and geographies, these organizations are finding innovative ways to solve challenges, strengthen connections, and create lasting change. We're honored to celebrate their achievements and the impact they're making every day."

The Blackbaud Impact Awards continue to grow as a global celebration of customer excellence. The 2026 finalists represent a diverse group of organizations and leaders from around the globe who are transforming how social impact work is delivered. Finalists were selected fromnominations spanning multiple sectors, regions, and award categories, reflecting the breadth and scale of the Blackbaud customer community worldwide.

Winners of the 2026 Blackbaud Impact Awards will be announced on August 18, 2026. Blackbaud will continue the celebration throughout the year, including award presentations and recognition at bbcon 2026 in Columbus, Ohio; London, England; and Sydney, Australia. To learn more about the Blackbaud Impact Awards, view finalist profiles, and stay informed about the winner announcement, visit blackbaud.com/impact-awards.

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500 company with approximately $24 billion in annual sales in 2025 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 21,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and significant digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) is the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact. Serving nonprofits, educational institutions, companies committed to corporate social responsibility, and individual change makers, Blackbaud propels impact at scale with the sector's most intelligent solutions for fundraising and engagement, education solutions, financial management and CSR and grantmaking. With the deepest expertise powered by the world's largest philanthropic data set, the most connected workflows, and the most powerful impact network, Blackbaud's solutions are building a future where resources are unleashed at the speed of need. Blackbaud has been recognized by Fast Company, Newsweek, Quartz, Forbes and more for AI innovation, responsible leadership and workplace excellence. Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact Information:

Jennifer Sniderman

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Jennifer.sniderman@wescodist.com

Find more stories and multimedia from Wesco International at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Wesco International

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/wesco-named-a-finalist-in-the-2026-blackbaud-impact-awards-1206948