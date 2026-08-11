Wesco International: Wesco Anixter Recognized As Fundraiser of the Year Award Winner by Chesterfield FC Community Trust

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Wesco Anixter has been recognized as Fundraiser of the Year 2026 by Chesterfield FC Community Trust (CFCCT), celebrating the generosity, energy and community spirit shown by colleagues across a year of fundraising and volunteering.

The award recognizes the collective effort of Wesco Anixter colleagues, whose support helped raise funds, donate time and strengthen a local partnership focused on inclusion and opportunity. From the Family Fun Day to the Day of Caring, colleagues played an active role in turning good intentions into practical support for the Chesterfield community.

Family Fun Day brought colleagues, families and supporters together to raise vital funds in a way that felt personal, inclusive and rooted in the local community. It reflected the strength of colleague-led fundraising, with people giving their time, ideas and enthusiasm to support a cause that matters, close to home. On the day, the team raised an incredible £2,091 which was matched 2:1 through Wesco Cares to £6,273.

The Day of Caring built on that commitment, with colleagues volunteering their time to support community activity through CFCCT. Together, these moments show how fundraising and volunteering can create impact beyond a single donation, building stronger relationships and helping colleagues connect directly with the communities they support.

Sophie Whitfield, Sustainability Leader, Electrical and Electronic Solutions EMEA said: "We are incredibly proud to be recognized as Fundraiser of the Year by CFCCT. This award really belongs to our colleagues, who have given their time, energy and generosity throughout the year. Whether through Family Fun Day, Day of Caring or the everyday support behind the scenes, their commitment helped strengthen a partnership that is about people, inclusion and creating meaningful local impact."

Keith Jackson, Deputy Head of Community at Chesterfield FC Community Trust, said: "The Award for Wesco Anixter is absolutely deserved, as their colleagues have been incredibly supportive of Chesterfield FC Community Trust from the minute we started our partnership. The money raised on the Family Fun Day, Day of Caring and the sponsorship of the SEND Football project makes a huge difference and a life changing impact on our participants. The Wesco Anixter team actively supports us with their time and generosity and we are extremely grateful for it."

During the awards ceremony, Sophie Whitfield, Sustainability Leader, Electrical and Electronic Solutions EMEA, also presented four awards to the SEND youth and adult football teams to celebrate their achievements.

Wesco Anixter's support forms part of its wider commitment to community engagement, inclusion and social value through its Wesco Cares program. Wesco Anixter also extends its sincere thanks to the CFCCT for its valued partnership and shared commitment to making a meaningful difference in the communities where we live and work.

About Wesco Anixter

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500 company with approximately $24 billion in annual sales in 2025 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 21,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and significant digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

About CFCCT

Chesterfield FC Community Trust delivers life-changing programmes that support health, education, and wellbeing for people of all ages. From toddlers to older adults, from grassroots football to mental health support, our work is shaped by local need and driven by impact. We use the power of the Chesterfield FC badge to connect with our communities, create opportunity, and deliver over £5 million in social value each year.

Find more stories and multimedia from Wesco International at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Wesco International

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/wesco-anixter-recognized-as-fundraiser-of-the-year-award-winner-by-che-1206111